kogt.com
Burford Eugene Rector
Friday, September 9, 2022, the family of Burford Eugene, “B.E.”, “Bill,” Rector, 89 of Orange, Texas lost their hero. If the measure of a man is determined by how well he takes care of his family, then Burford Rector was a giant of a man. He...
'We love you Jeremy Squiers' : Family, friends of beloved motorcyclist hold remembrance ride in honor of him
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas community held a remembrance ride on Sunday in honor of a beloved motorcyclist from Groves. Jeremy Squiers was riding along Texas Highway 73 westbound in Groves on August 28, 2022. At some point, he lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle.
Port Arthur News
Trooper Pamela Thomas opening state-of-the-art game room for children, teens
ORANGE — A new, state-of-the-art game room for kids is opening in Southeast Texas and hosting its open house today (Sept. 9). “At It Fun Jumps” will offer more than a dozen televisions, a movie room, Xbox, PS5 and bounce houses. Trooper Pamela Thomas has patrolled Southeast Texas...
KFDM-TV
GO to the Senior Expo, Thursday November 3rd
The KFDM FOX 4 Senior Expo is designed to showcase businesses, organizations and activities in Southeast Texas. Join dozens of local organizations dedicated to serving seniors and their families. Connect with resources to help you live your best life! Admission is free. Don't miss live entertainment, door prizes and Bingo! Save the Date Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 8:30am - 2:30pm at the Beaumont Civic Center.
State trooper hopes brand-new, state-of-the-art arcade in Orange will keep children, teenagers out of trouble
ORANGE, Texas — A state trooper is opening a state-of-the-art arcade in Orange in hopes that it will deter children away from a life of crime while simultaneously providing them with some fun. Pamela Thomas is a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the owner of...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Houston Association of Port Arthurans provides for local students in need
Whether it was the donated clothing or the message inside, 32 Port Arthur Independent School District students on Friday were reassured that they were cared for. “I put a little note for each kid that says we believe in you and we’re just like you,” said Austin McElroy, president of the Houston Association of Port Arthurans. “We were students in Port Arthur and we had people that believed in us. We grew up in Port Arthur and were raised by a village.”
kogt.com
VFW Feeds First Responders
On Saturday, Sept. 10 the VFW Post 2775 and Auxiliary recognized all area First Responders for their dedication and service. A free lunch of links, chips, drinks, and cookies was given to all members of the Police Department, Orange County Sheriff Department, Fire Departments and EMS. We appreciate your service. Thank You.
kjas.com
Jasper takes time out to remember 9-11
Local fire departments and citizens of the community joined together on Saturday to remember those that died in the tragic events of 9-11. The ceremony was held at 9:00 on Saturday morning at the 9-11 Memorial on the northwest side of the Jasper County Courthouse in Downtown Jasper. Groups participating...
Port Arthur News
TAKE A LOOK — Surprise found during demo of PAISD owned building
Workers at Port Arthur independent School District’s Support Service Center uncovered a pleasant surprise — quite literally. A mural in what was once the cafeteria at Bishop Byrne High School still exists. Cade Spell, president with Long Architecture, said the mural was concealed by a stud wall during...
'It was just ungodly' : Family suing Beaumont senior living facility after 'horrific' attack on 80-year-old dementia patient
BEAUMONT, Texas — A family is suing a Beaumont assisted living facility, claiming the neglect of its staff made way for an attack that worsened the memory of elderly man with dementia. The entire attack was caught on camera. The children of then 80-year-old Charles Jinks decided it was...
83-year-old man electrocuted at Buckner Calder Woods after coming in contact with downed powerline
BEAUMONT, Texas — An 83-year-old man was electrocuted at a Beaumont senior living community on Sunday. It happened at Buckner Calder Woods. Officials told 12News the 83-year-old man was electrocuted after coming in contact with a downed powerline shortly after 8:30 a.m. Calder Woods is located at 7080 Calder...
kogt.com
TxDOT Installing Crosswalk Lights
Last week you can’t help but notice several large light posts being installed across MacArthur Drive in Orange. The first went up at the Henrietta Street intersection near Granger Chevrolet and had some people thinking it was going to be a red light. With that came some excitement because the new HEB grocery store that was coming to town before Harvey hit in 2017, would only come if a new intersection was created.
Orange Leader
PHOTO GALLERY: Mustangs battle it out with PN-G
It was a tough battle for the West Orange-Stark Mustangs against the Port Neches-Groves Indians Friday night at Hooks Stadium. Here are a few great pictures from Photographer Mark Pachuca from the game.
'We are so excited' : Orange woman who helped with war efforts during WWII celebrates 100th birthday
VIDOR, Texas — Family and friends of a woman who helped with war efforts during World War II gathered to celebrate a party that was a century in the making. Wanda Godeaux celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday. A party for her was held at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidor.
Orange Leader
STEPHEN HEMELT — United Way of Orange County leading major food drive event; there are many ways to help
There was an Orange County need for a community food drive in 2020. That is when United Way of Orange County stepped up with a host of volunteer support. President and CEO Maureen McAllister said the event was a response to COVID-19 and the needs our community was facing with neighbors, possibly, losing their jobs or having their employment hours reduced.
Videos of teen being punched, kicked in face at West Brook High School shared on social media
BEAUMONT, Texas — Videos of a fight at West Brook High School this week has been making the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, which appears to have been shot in a boy's bathroom, one teen can be seen punching another boy, who is on the floor, repeatedly in the face and head. The boy on the floor tries to cover his face as he is hit multiple times.
Port Arthur News
See what this Port Neches woman is doing to help reduce stray cats
PORT NECHES — When a Mid County woman began to notice a cat overpopulation in her neighborhood, she went to work to spay/neuter the animals. Vyki Derrick has taken on what she calls the Lil Abbeville Cats Spay/Neuter Project. Since May 26, a total of 24 Lil Abbeville cats were spayed/neutered, 11 other local cats spayed/neutered and she collected approximately $4,000 in donations for the effort.
Teenager arrested following video of 'horrific incident' at West Brook High School, Councilman Mike Getz says
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont city councilman is calling for state and national-level change after what he describes as a "horrific incident" at West Brook High School. “A student was brutally beaten in one of the boy's restrooms while other students watched,” Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz said in a Facebook post.
kjas.com
Firemen respond to broken gas pipe
The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Shady Lane, at the intersection of Zube Street, shortly after 2:00 on Friday afternoon, when it was reported that a gas pipe had been ruptured. Firemen arrived at the scene to find the gas spewing from...
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur students make use of virtual learning in the classroom
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Independent School District is finding new ways to implement strategic learning. Educators are taking a virtual tool and using it in the classroom. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack has the report.
