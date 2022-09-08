ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

kogt.com

Burford Eugene Rector

Friday, September 9, 2022, the family of Burford Eugene, “B.E.”, “Bill,” Rector, 89 of Orange, Texas lost their hero. If the measure of a man is determined by how well he takes care of his family, then Burford Rector was a giant of a man. He...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

GO to the Senior Expo, Thursday November 3rd

The KFDM FOX 4 Senior Expo is designed to showcase businesses, organizations and activities in Southeast Texas. Join dozens of local organizations dedicated to serving seniors and their families. Connect with resources to help you live your best life! Admission is free. Don't miss live entertainment, door prizes and Bingo! Save the Date Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 8:30am - 2:30pm at the Beaumont Civic Center.
Local
Texas Society
City
Orange, TX
Orange, TX
Society
Port Arthur News

PHOTO GALLERY — Houston Association of Port Arthurans provides for local students in need

Whether it was the donated clothing or the message inside, 32 Port Arthur Independent School District students on Friday were reassured that they were cared for. “I put a little note for each kid that says we believe in you and we’re just like you,” said Austin McElroy, president of the Houston Association of Port Arthurans. “We were students in Port Arthur and we had people that believed in us. We grew up in Port Arthur and were raised by a village.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

VFW Feeds First Responders

On Saturday, Sept. 10 the VFW Post 2775 and Auxiliary recognized all area First Responders for their dedication and service. A free lunch of links, chips, drinks, and cookies was given to all members of the Police Department, Orange County Sheriff Department, Fire Departments and EMS. We appreciate your service. Thank You.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Jasper takes time out to remember 9-11

Local fire departments and citizens of the community joined together on Saturday to remember those that died in the tragic events of 9-11. The ceremony was held at 9:00 on Saturday morning at the 9-11 Memorial on the northwest side of the Jasper County Courthouse in Downtown Jasper. Groups participating...
JASPER, TX
Port Arthur News

TAKE A LOOK — Surprise found during demo of PAISD owned building

Workers at Port Arthur independent School District’s Support Service Center uncovered a pleasant surprise — quite literally. A mural in what was once the cafeteria at Bishop Byrne High School still exists. Cade Spell, president with Long Architecture, said the mural was concealed by a stud wall during...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

TxDOT Installing Crosswalk Lights

Last week you can’t help but notice several large light posts being installed across MacArthur Drive in Orange. The first went up at the Henrietta Street intersection near Granger Chevrolet and had some people thinking it was going to be a red light. With that came some excitement because the new HEB grocery store that was coming to town before Harvey hit in 2017, would only come if a new intersection was created.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO GALLERY: Mustangs battle it out with PN-G

It was a tough battle for the West Orange-Stark Mustangs against the Port Neches-Groves Indians Friday night at Hooks Stadium. Here are a few great pictures from Photographer Mark Pachuca from the game.
GROVES, TX
Orange Leader

STEPHEN HEMELT — United Way of Orange County leading major food drive event; there are many ways to help

There was an Orange County need for a community food drive in 2020. That is when United Way of Orange County stepped up with a host of volunteer support. President and CEO Maureen McAllister said the event was a response to COVID-19 and the needs our community was facing with neighbors, possibly, losing their jobs or having their employment hours reduced.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

See what this Port Neches woman is doing to help reduce stray cats

PORT NECHES — When a Mid County woman began to notice a cat overpopulation in her neighborhood, she went to work to spay/neuter the animals. Vyki Derrick has taken on what she calls the Lil Abbeville Cats Spay/Neuter Project. Since May 26, a total of 24 Lil Abbeville cats were spayed/neutered, 11 other local cats spayed/neutered and she collected approximately $4,000 in donations for the effort.
PORT NECHES, TX
kjas.com

Firemen respond to broken gas pipe

The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Shady Lane, at the intersection of Zube Street, shortly after 2:00 on Friday afternoon, when it was reported that a gas pipe had been ruptured. Firemen arrived at the scene to find the gas spewing from...
JASPER, TX

