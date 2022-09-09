ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

USC vs. Stanford football: Oregon transfer Travis Dye calls 2022 Trojans 'best team I've ever been on'

The vaunted USC Trojans offense torched the Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto, California, Saturday. Although an ugly fourth quarter from USC allowed Stanford to pile on points to make the final score 41-28, it was a dominant showing from a Trojans team that Oregon transfer running back Travis Dye believes is the best that he has ever played on — that list includes the 2019 Ducks ,who won the Rose Bowl Game by beating Wisconsin.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

UCLA Proclaims Itself “Transfer U”

UCLA has made no bones about the fact that it emphasizes recruiting the NCAA Transfer Portal. In a tweet Monday, it proclaimed itself "Transfer U," with the numbers backing it up. As the tweet says, very few programs, if any, have utilized the NCAA Transfer Portal more successfully in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: ISO highlights of 2023 USC OL commit Amos Talalele

Three-star 2023 Santa Clara (Calif.) offensive tackle Amos Talalele put on a show against Del Mar High School on Friday night, picking up the first win of the season for the Bruins in a 60-26 victory. Talalele plays both ways at Santa Clara High School as an offensive tackle and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AthlonSports.com

Ex-USC Coach Clay Helton Has A Message For Lincoln Riley, Trojans

Clay Helton and the Georgia Southern Eagles did the improbable and upset the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night, resulting in the firing of Scott Frost. Not too long ago, Helton was the one being fired, albeit by the University of Southern California. USC fired Helton and replaced him with Oklahoma's...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
State
Oregon State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Look: Abysmal Crowd At The Rose Bowl Again This Weekend

UCLA football simply isn't generating much excitement to start the 2022 season. That probably has to do with the lackluster non-conference schedule. The Bruins are battling the Alabama State Hornets at The Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, not many UCLA fans are at the game. "The Rose Bowl at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
viewpointsonline.org

Brother Quarterback Wide receiver duo breaks records in season opener

After a heartbreaking loss in the state championship last season, the Riverside City College football team has officially turned the page to this year. Led by Tom Craft, the team looks to take their season into December in hopes of getting back to the championship game. That journey kicked off...
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Williams
Daily Trojan

Leading L.A. mayoral candidate caught up in USC corruption case

The leading contender in the Los Angeles mayoral race, Rep. Karen Bass, is caught up in a scandal involving the former dean of USC’s social work program, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. Bass — who in the latest polls holds a double-digit lead over Rick Caruso, the former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Witness LA

Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California

One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Sec#Georg
fox40jackson.com

Terrell rips Los Angeles Democrat whose guns were stolen from home: ‘No one feels safe here’

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell ripped Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., for claiming she still feels “safe” in the city after her home was burglarized and guns were stolen. Terrell joined “America’s Newsroom” to discuss Bass’ candidacy to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, saying she will win on her “gender and skin color” since she does not stand for “law and order.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
kcrw.com

South LA chefs set the stage for the food pop-up explosion

Food pop-ups are ubiquitous in Los Angeles these days — from backyards to empty storefronts to inside other restaurants and businesses. The cost-efficient temporary eateries took off during the pandemic, offering chefs a way to reduce overhead costs while creating one-of-a-kind dining experiences. But selling homemade food has long...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Black female officer makes history in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach Police Department began January 30, 1888 and in its 134 year existence a Black female officer has NEVER been promoted. Yes, the department has never promoted a Black woman which is pathetic given Blacks make up 13% of the population and have three Black people on the city council.
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

247Sports

49K+
Followers
370K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy