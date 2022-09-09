Read full article on original website
USC vs. Stanford football: Oregon transfer Travis Dye calls 2022 Trojans 'best team I've ever been on'
The vaunted USC Trojans offense torched the Stanford Cardinal in Palo Alto, California, Saturday. Although an ugly fourth quarter from USC allowed Stanford to pile on points to make the final score 41-28, it was a dominant showing from a Trojans team that Oregon transfer running back Travis Dye believes is the best that he has ever played on — that list includes the 2019 Ducks ,who won the Rose Bowl Game by beating Wisconsin.
UCLA Proclaims Itself “Transfer U”
UCLA has made no bones about the fact that it emphasizes recruiting the NCAA Transfer Portal. In a tweet Monday, it proclaimed itself "Transfer U," with the numbers backing it up. As the tweet says, very few programs, if any, have utilized the NCAA Transfer Portal more successfully in the...
247Sports
WATCH: ISO highlights of 2023 USC OL commit Amos Talalele
Three-star 2023 Santa Clara (Calif.) offensive tackle Amos Talalele put on a show against Del Mar High School on Friday night, picking up the first win of the season for the Bruins in a 60-26 victory. Talalele plays both ways at Santa Clara High School as an offensive tackle and...
AthlonSports.com
Ex-USC Coach Clay Helton Has A Message For Lincoln Riley, Trojans
Clay Helton and the Georgia Southern Eagles did the improbable and upset the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night, resulting in the firing of Scott Frost. Not too long ago, Helton was the one being fired, albeit by the University of Southern California. USC fired Helton and replaced him with Oklahoma's...
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: California Board of Regents to meet regarding UCLA's B1G move
The conference realignment rumors have not slowed down despite the college football season action heating up. For UCLA, the California Board of Regents will meet once again to discuss the impending move to the B1G. According to Stewart Mandel, the Regents are scheduled for a closed meeting on Sept. 22....
Look: Abysmal Crowd At The Rose Bowl Again This Weekend
UCLA football simply isn't generating much excitement to start the 2022 season. That probably has to do with the lackluster non-conference schedule. The Bruins are battling the Alabama State Hornets at The Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, not many UCLA fans are at the game. "The Rose Bowl at...
viewpointsonline.org
Brother Quarterback Wide receiver duo breaks records in season opener
After a heartbreaking loss in the state championship last season, the Riverside City College football team has officially turned the page to this year. Led by Tom Craft, the team looks to take their season into December in hopes of getting back to the championship game. That journey kicked off...
kclu.org
USC, UCLA might have the big TV sports contracts, but Central Coast college now boasts its own beer
Colleges have their own logos, and mascots. But, a Central Coast university is unveiling its own craft beer. Cal Poly San Luis Obispo is the inspiration for Cal Poly Gold, an all-malt lager brewed with noble hops. Firestone Walker Brewing Company created the official craft beer, which is making its...
Daily Trojan
Leading L.A. mayoral candidate caught up in USC corruption case
The leading contender in the Los Angeles mayoral race, Rep. Karen Bass, is caught up in a scandal involving the former dean of USC’s social work program, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday. Bass — who in the latest polls holds a double-digit lead over Rick Caruso, the former...
californiaglobe.com
LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Free USC Degree Has Landed Her In a Federal Corruption Case
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate and Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) found herself in a growing scandal Thursday amid allegations that a corrupt former Dean of University of Southern California (USC) had given her a $95,000 scholarship in exchange for helping pass legislation for more federal funding. The dean in question, Marilyn...
nypressnews.com
Caruso describes Bass’ USC scholarship as ‘corruption’; US attorney says Bass not subject of probe
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Things are starting to get ugly in the race for L.A. mayor. Rick Caruso and Karen Bass exchanged sharp criticisms Thursday over a scholarship Bass received to attend USC’s School of Social Work. Caruso attacked Bass after a newspaper report revealed that the nearly-$100,000...
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
This Renegade California Developer Wants To Build a 2,300-Unit Megaproject in a NIMBY Stronghold
Shortly after news broke that Los Angeles developer Leo Pustilnikov was intent on acquiring and converting an aging power plant in the beachside community of Redondo Beach, California, into new shops and apartments, a business acquaintance offered him a strange form of congratulations. "You must be smarter than me," the...
townandtourist.com
40 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Los Angeles (Come Hungry, Leave Happy!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Los Angeles is a vibrant city known for its diverse culture and cuisine. Dive into some of the best locally owned restaurants in Los Angeles and support local businesses.
fox40jackson.com
Terrell rips Los Angeles Democrat whose guns were stolen from home: ‘No one feels safe here’
Fox News contributor Leo Terrell ripped Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., for claiming she still feels “safe” in the city after her home was burglarized and guns were stolen. Terrell joined “America’s Newsroom” to discuss Bass’ candidacy to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, saying she will win on her “gender and skin color” since she does not stand for “law and order.”
LBCC professor may lose her job after alleged elbowing incident at commencement
Staff at Long Beach City College say they're worried one of their colleagues could be fired over accusations that a student was elbowed on stage at commencement. The post LBCC professor may lose her job after alleged elbowing incident at commencement appeared first on Long Beach Post.
‘Give me my bike!’ Scuffle over bicycle in California caught on video
A man in California is without a bicycle after another man took the bike he claimed was his in a violent altercation Sunday.
kcrw.com
South LA chefs set the stage for the food pop-up explosion
Food pop-ups are ubiquitous in Los Angeles these days — from backyards to empty storefronts to inside other restaurants and businesses. The cost-efficient temporary eateries took off during the pandemic, offering chefs a way to reduce overhead costs while creating one-of-a-kind dining experiences. But selling homemade food has long...
2urbangirls.com
Black female officer makes history in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach Police Department began January 30, 1888 and in its 134 year existence a Black female officer has NEVER been promoted. Yes, the department has never promoted a Black woman which is pathetic given Blacks make up 13% of the population and have three Black people on the city council.
smobserved.com
Culver City Neighborhood Holds Carwash to Help Pay Funeral Expenses after Death of Byron Simmons in a Motorcycle Accident
9.11.22: A Culver City neighborhood came out to wash cars to honor the memory of Byron Simmons, who died in a motorcycle crash last Sunday. He was 42. The carwash is a fundraiser for his family, to cover funeral costs and other expenses. The carwash is on the corner of...
247Sports
