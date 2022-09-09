ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

BET

Meek Mill Releases His First Single And Visual In 2022

Meek Mill is back with music as he just dropped his latest visual for his track “Early Mornings.” The release of the new single marks the first record the Philadelphia native has dropped this year. The teaser for the video dropped on Friday (September 8), and the famed...
MUSIC
BET

Drake Leads BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 With 14 Nominations

Today, BET announced the nominees for the 17th annual BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2022 honoring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders. Hosted by Grammy®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe the “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” 2022, will tape from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30 and will premiere Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
ATLANTA, GA
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Best All-Female Hip Hop Posse Cuts

Contrary to popular belief and social media guidelines, it wasn’t rare to see a group of highly talented female emcees to show up and show out to classic records. Lil Kim’s “Not Tonight” (Ladies Night Remix) featuring legendary rappers Missy Elliott, Da Brat, and the late Lisa Left Eye Lopes, and a surprise verse from hip hop radio royalty Angie Martinez.
HIP HOP
#Music Video#Hip Hop Music
BET

Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint in Chicago

Nominations, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders will be announced at a later date. In recent Instagram posts, Ye called out the brand for allegedly stealing his designs and trying to buy him out of his contract. The case is being investigated as a homicide. This...
CHICAGO, IL
BET

Black Films At TIFF 2022, Here's What To Keep On Your Radar

During the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, numerous Black films premiered during the second weekend of September. Fans should be prepared for various movies, short films, and documentaries that will soon grace the small and big screen!. With notable titles like Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s...
MOVIES
BET

J. Cole Compares New Ari Lennox Album To An Alicia Keys Classic

J. Cole is praising his Dreamville artist, Ari Lennox, liking her new album, age/sex/location, to a classic Alicia Keys classic LP. In a Tweet made on Friday (September 9), the North Carolina rapper made the comparison to Keys’ debut album Songs in A Minor, which she released in 2001 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, selling 236,000 copies in its first week.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Disney Debuts ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live Action Trailer With Halle Bailey

On Friday (September 9), Disney provided a first look at the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid. Featuring Halle Bailey as princess Ariel, the clip begins with a splash of underwater wildlife before providing a first look of the Little Mermaid gracefully flowing through the water. She then finds a peek of the sun and swims up to it for a closer look.
MOVIES
BET

Kenan Thompson Talks Oscars Slap Ahead Of 2022 Emmys

Kenan Thompson is hosting the 2022 Emmys and is weighing in on his expectations for the show amid the 2022 Oscars slap controversy. Speaking at an Emmy preview event in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Sept. 7), Thompson weighed in on the infamous Oscars slap that involved host Chris Rock and Will Smith, who also won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard at the 94th Academy Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Family Tree - Saweetie and MC Hammer

LL Cool J, Tyler, the Creator and Nelly graciously accept three of the most outstanding awards at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 with speeches honoring the hip-hop heroes who came before them. How Vic Mensa, Chance the Rapper, Jidenna and Wale are building bridges and renewing their ancestral connections...
CELEBRITIES

