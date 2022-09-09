Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Who is Fat Joe? Get to Know the Legendary Emcee Hosting This Year’s Ceremony
It’s official! Rap legend Fat Joe will host the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, the biggest night celebrating hip hop music and culture. The event will be filled with show stopping performances, tons of big winning moments, and surprise special guest appearances you won’t want to miss. With...
BET
Meek Mill Releases His First Single And Visual In 2022
Meek Mill is back with music as he just dropped his latest visual for his track “Early Mornings.” The release of the new single marks the first record the Philadelphia native has dropped this year. The teaser for the video dropped on Friday (September 8), and the famed...
BET
Drake Leads BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 With 14 Nominations
Today, BET announced the nominees for the 17th annual BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2022 honoring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders. Hosted by Grammy®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe the “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” 2022, will tape from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30 and will premiere Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Best All-Female Hip Hop Posse Cuts
Contrary to popular belief and social media guidelines, it wasn’t rare to see a group of highly talented female emcees to show up and show out to classic records. Lil Kim’s “Not Tonight” (Ladies Night Remix) featuring legendary rappers Missy Elliott, Da Brat, and the late Lisa Left Eye Lopes, and a surprise verse from hip hop radio royalty Angie Martinez.
RELATED PEOPLE
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
NBA・
BET
Cardi B Is Glad Usher Is Receiving His Flowers: ‘He Is A Legend’
Black Twitter aren’t the only ones happy about Usher receiving his flowers as Cardi B chimed in to share her love for the “Superstar” musician. The “WAP” rapper took to Twitter to share how she’s “so glad” the R&B crooner is receiving his flowers.
BET
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Gives Emotional Speech While Inducting Him As A Disney Legend
On Friday (September 9) at the Disney Legends Award Ceremony at the D23 Expo, Chadwick Boseman was inducted as a Disney Legend. Derrick Boseman, Chadwick’s brother, accepted the award on his late brother’s behalf and reflected on how much the late actor appreciated being a movie star. “When...
21 Celebrity Couples Who Adorably Walked The 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
And the award for cutest couple goes to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint in Chicago
Nominations, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders will be announced at a later date. In recent Instagram posts, Ye called out the brand for allegedly stealing his designs and trying to buy him out of his contract. The case is being investigated as a homicide. This...
BET
Jerrod Carmichael Wins 'Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special' Emmy For 'Rothaniel'
Saturday Night Live's Jerrod Carmichael won an Emmy for "Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special" for his HBO Max stand-up show, Rothaniel. Shirtless and wearing a white fur coat, Carmichael spoke about how the comedy show touched on difficult subjects. During the show, he officially revealed that he was part of the LGBTQ community.
BET
Black Films At TIFF 2022, Here's What To Keep On Your Radar
During the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, numerous Black films premiered during the second weekend of September. Fans should be prepared for various movies, short films, and documentaries that will soon grace the small and big screen!. With notable titles like Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, Tyler Perry’s A Jazzman’s...
BET
J. Cole Compares New Ari Lennox Album To An Alicia Keys Classic
J. Cole is praising his Dreamville artist, Ari Lennox, liking her new album, age/sex/location, to a classic Alicia Keys classic LP. In a Tweet made on Friday (September 9), the North Carolina rapper made the comparison to Keys’ debut album Songs in A Minor, which she released in 2001 and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, selling 236,000 copies in its first week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
Lizzo Wins 'Outstanding Reality/Competition Series' Emmy for 'Watch Out For The Big Girls'
Lizzo's Amazon series Watch Out For The Big Girls won an Emmy on Monday night for "Outstanding Reality/Competition Series". The series was nominated for a total of six Emmys. In a high bun and ruffled red dress, the singer ran to the stage and thanked all of the big girls in the world.
BET
Quinta Brunson Wins ‘Writing in a Comedy Series’ Emmy for ‘Abbott Elementary’
Philadelphia native, Quinta Brunson, won her first career Emmy for “Writing in a Comedy Series” for her series Abbott Elementary on Monday night (Sept. 12). The ABC series has garnered raving reviews over the last year and recently released the trailer for its second season. In her speech,...
BET
Snoop Dogg Responds To Kanye West Shouting Out His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit
Kanye West is showing some love to Snoop Dogg and the legendary rapper responded. Kanye posted on Instagram, “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life.”. Snoop replied in a comment that read: “Love u king … Let’s make. A move....
BET
Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins 'Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series' Emmy for 'Abbott Elementary'
Veteran actress Sheryl Lee Ralph was in tears as she won her first career Emmy on Monday night in Los Angeles. Ralph, who plays the tough but loving Mrs. Howard on Abbott Elementary, brought the audience to their feet after her riveting acceptance speech. Ralph belted, "I am an endangered...
BET
Animation Producer Carl Jones Talks Co-Founding His Own Animation Studio That Looks Into The Future
From serving as the cornerstone of making Anime (Japanese style animation) more palatable to Black culture through his work adapting Aaron McGruder’s classic comic strip The Boondocks to making music visualizers for artists like Megan Thee Stallion, the animation world has never seen a unique blend high-quality animation with hip hop culture like Carl Jones.
BET
Disney Debuts ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live Action Trailer With Halle Bailey
On Friday (September 9), Disney provided a first look at the upcoming live-action film The Little Mermaid. Featuring Halle Bailey as princess Ariel, the clip begins with a splash of underwater wildlife before providing a first look of the Little Mermaid gracefully flowing through the water. She then finds a peek of the sun and swims up to it for a closer look.
BET
Kenan Thompson Talks Oscars Slap Ahead Of 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson is hosting the 2022 Emmys and is weighing in on his expectations for the show amid the 2022 Oscars slap controversy. Speaking at an Emmy preview event in Los Angeles on Wednesday (Sept. 7), Thompson weighed in on the infamous Oscars slap that involved host Chris Rock and Will Smith, who also won an Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard at the 94th Academy Awards.
BET
Family Tree - Saweetie and MC Hammer
LL Cool J, Tyler, the Creator and Nelly graciously accept three of the most outstanding awards at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 with speeches honoring the hip-hop heroes who came before them. How Vic Mensa, Chance the Rapper, Jidenna and Wale are building bridges and renewing their ancestral connections...
Comments / 0