Del Norte County Community Calendar

Daily:

People’s Choice Fine Arts and Photography Show

Crescent Harbor Art Gallery, 140 Marine Way: September 1 through October 30, 11:30 am – 4:00 pm (closed Mondays)

For more information, call 707-464-9133.

Art in Public Places-Del Norte Courthouse

DNACA’s 31st Annual Juried Art Exhibition

Del Norte County Courthouse, 450 H Street: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm weekdays

Del Norte Association for Cultural Awareness (DNACA) is pleased to present their 31st Annual Juried Art Exhibition through September 29, 2022, at the Del Norte Courthouse.

The exhibit features art in a variety of mediums including felted tapestry, pastels, watercolor, and photography, all from local artists. The courthouse is located at 450 H Street in Crescent City, CA, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, except for state holidays. For more information, contact DNACA at 707-464-1336 or office@dnaca.net.

Crescent City Art

1228 2nd St.: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm, Wednesday – Saturday

The Gallery’s Artist of the Month is Lacie Lamun. Member art exhibits also include spray paint artist Spencer Bishop at the Del Norte County Library, watercolor artist Pauline Lodolini at the Smith River Library, and an exhibit of various artists at the Sutter Coast Hospital Infusion Center and in the Main Hall at Sutter Coast Hospital. For more information, call 707-460-1414.

The Gallery of Arts & Culture

175 H Street: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm, Tuesday – Saturday

The Gallery is currently featuring the photography of Bob Mize. Bob is a local artist who celebrates the Western United States in his images, which are widely collected. His subjects include flora, fauna, and landscapes.

Tuesday, October 25

Del Norte Healthcare District regular meeting

550 E. Washington Blvd: 6:30 pm

For agendas, minutes, and instructions for logging in, go to: https://delnortehealthcare.com/meetings-%26-agendas

Monday, October 31

Trunk or Treat

Smith River United Methodist Church: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm