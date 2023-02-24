Del Norte County Community Calendar

Submissions for events can be sent by email to: triplicateofficemgr@countrymedia.net

Daily:

50’s – 70’s European sports car club membership drive.

50’s – 70’s European sports car club membership drive.

Do you own a 1950’s - 1970’s style European sports car? Come join our local car club!

We are a loose-knit owners group who enjoy driving and maintaining our 1950’s - 1970’s Classic/Vintage Style European Sports Cars (roadsters, coupes, etc:) including MG, Alfa Romeo, Morgan, Mini Cooper, Jaguar, Austin Healey, Triumph, Porsche, Fiat, Land Rover (our support vehicles), and others.

We hail from Del Norte County of Northern California’s upper redwood coast and the Southern Oregon coast, Curry County. We do touring, wrenching, and general kibbutzing, about all things concerning vintage European cars.

So, join the entourage! If interested contact Chuck at the Del Norte Triplicate 707-460-6726.

----------------------------------

Friday, March 3

Lego Club

Del Norte County Library: 4:00 pm

----------------------------------

Saturday, March 4

Del Norte Walking Group

Crescent Beach, Enderts Rd: 11:00 am

The Del Norte Walking group is organizing a walk event along Crescent Beach, Enderts Beach Rd, Saturday. Feb. 25. In the event of rain, the Walk be postponed to the following Saturday. From Hwy 101 South, take Enderts Beach Rd, right turn, proceed .7 mile to Crescent Beach parking lot. Dogs on leash are welcome. For more information: (707) 951-6361.

Story Time & Crafts

Del Norte County Library: 2:00 pm

----------------------------------

Friday, March 10

Rock Painting for Kids

Del Norte County Library: 4:00 pm

----------------------------------

Saturday, March 11

Story Time & Crafts

Del Norte County Library: 2:00 pm

----------------------------------

Friday, March 17

Lego Club

Del Norte County Library: 4:00 pm

----------------------------------

Saturday, March 18

Redwood Wild Rivers Run 5k and 15k:

11:00 am

Additional information and registration forms can be found at RWRR.org.

Story Time & Crafts

Del Norte County Library: 2:00 pm

----------------------------------

Friday, March 24

Rock Painting for Kids

Del Norte County Library: 4:00 pm

----------------------------------

Saturday, March 25

Story Time & Crafts

Del Norte County Library: 2:00 pm

Children’s Movie:

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Del Norte County Library: 3:30 pm

----------------------------------

Friday, March 31

Lego Club

Del Norte County Library: 4:00 pm

Final Friday Flicks:

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Del Norte County Library: 6:00 pm