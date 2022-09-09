Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: See Which Winning Speech Moments Made Our All-Time Favorites List
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards will arrive sooner than we know, and ahead of the biggest celebrations of hip hop music and its culture, we’re looking back at some of the most memorable segments, including showstopping performances, special guest appearances, and some of the most significant winning moments and speeches.
BET
Drake Leads BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 With 14 Nominations
Today, BET announced the nominees for the 17th annual BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2022 honoring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders. Hosted by Grammy®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe the “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” 2022, will tape from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30 and will premiere Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
BET
Lizzo Wins 'Outstanding Reality/Competition Series' Emmy for 'Watch Out For The Big Girls'
Lizzo's Amazon series Watch Out For The Big Girls won an Emmy on Monday night for "Outstanding Reality/Competition Series". The series was nominated for a total of six Emmys. In a high bun and ruffled red dress, the singer ran to the stage and thanked all of the big girls in the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
BET
In Wake Of Queen’s Death, Former Black Diaspora British Colonies Conflicted Over Monarchy’s Legacy
The late Queen Elizabeth II began her seven-decade reign in 1952 with millions of people across Africa, the Caribbean and other regions under colonial subjugation. With a legacy that included slavery, British rule was often brutal as the crumbling empire fought to keep its colonies in the face of independence movements.
Comments / 2