Drake Leads BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 With 14 Nominations

Today, BET announced the nominees for the 17th annual BET HIP HOP AWARDS 2022 honoring the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories, selected by a voting academy of esteemed music industry insiders. Hosted by Grammy®-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe the “BET HIP HOP AWARDS” 2022, will tape from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA, on Friday, September 30 and will premiere Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
