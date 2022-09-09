ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

British-born American citizens living in Delaware Valley mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Madeleine Wright, Siafa Lewis
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xdh7_0ho0brdX00

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- People around the world are mourning Queen Elizabeth II's death. That includes British-born American citizens living in the Delaware Valley.

Many expressed feeling shocked and heartbroken.

"This is the only sovereign I've ever had," Sybil Bailey, whose father is British, said.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II brought Bailey from Cherry Hill to tears.

"It's like you guys losing JFK, when that happened. I mean, I know she was old, but she was in such great health and so, I was just was shell-shocked," Bailey said.

Bailey bought a British flag to honor the queen's memory.

"I just can't imagine England without Queen Elizabeth," Bailey said.

People across the Delaware Valley are heartbroken by the queen's death, especially those who were born in England, like Ian Whitfield. He owns the restaurant, The British Chip Shop on Kings Highway in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

"I'm very sad. You know, I think as a British person, we for the longest time, we believed maybe she was going to live forever and carry on being the queen forever, but all things must come to an end. It's just, I didn't expect it to happen yet. I was kind of hoping she was going to make it to 100," Whitfield said.

Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of stability for the UK during good times and bad, from World War II and Brexit, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sarah Mattimoe, who lives between London and Haddonfield, went for a walk as she dealt with her emotions.

"I'm devastated. I love the queen. Absolutely loved the queen, as most of us do," Mattimoe said. "She's just been there for everything. She's always there. You know, she's like a grandmother to the country."

For the first time in 70 years, the United Kingdom will now have a king instead of a queen.

"In England, you say now, 'the queen is dead, God save the king.' I hope Charles rules with the dignity and grace of his mother," Bailey said.

Eyewitness News also stopped by a bar and restaurant on Front Street with deep ties to England to gauge reaction from patrons on the queen's death.

"When I heard the news, I was very saddened," Geoffrey Ford said. "I remember exactly where I was and I know exactly for the rest of my life where I was, I was on the corner of Queen Street."

Those who spoke with Eyewitness News all shared feelings of closeness to the queen, someone none of them ever met but were all touched by.

"I just felt, I don't want to say devastation because I didn't know her, but it was definitely an immediate sadness," Briana Patton said.

"Feeling of kind of overwhelming sadness, you know, almost like I lost a family member," Gary Coleman said.

Why did this larger-than-life figure who lived overseas connect so much with them?

"I just really admire the strength she exuded through her reign," Patton said.

"I think she was admired by all different generations all through England," Coleman said.

What does her death symbolize?

"I do think it is an unfortunate event for women around the world," Patton said. "I think the loss of seeing Angela Merkel as well as the chancellor of Germany and now we lost Queen Elizabeth II, I just think not having well known, strong women in leadership positions is going, I don't want to say detrimental but not helpful for young women around the world to see a woman in a leading role."

And her legacy?

"I think she was like a motherly figure to a lot of people," Coleman said. "She was just very loving and caring and cherished her family, her corgis and horses and all that."

"Personally, I think she will be remembered for the commonwealth," Ford said. "I think that was her big project during her reign. Seeing the end of the empire into the commonwealth of nations and really bringing the United Kingdom into the world community."

The queen's death comes one year and five months since the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Union workers at the Philadelphia Art Museum expected to go on strike Friday morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Friday, union workers at the Philadelphia Art Museum plan to walk off the job. It's a one-day protest as workers fight for a new contract.People driving near the Art Museum may notice those union workers striking. They're asking for fair pay, job security, and improved benefits.The Philadelphia Museum of Art union - aka PMA union –  has been in contract negotiations with museum management since October 2020.They're accusing museum management of violating federal labor laws and trying to break up the union.Workers are expected to start picketing around the museum starting at 8 a.m.Picket locations include the Art Museum, the Perelman Building and the Rodin Museum.It's unclear if the museums will be open to the public during this strike.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

11 birthdays of Holocaust survivors celebrated in South Jersey ahead of Rosh Hashanah

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) --- In nearly two weeks, Jewish Americans from across the area will celebrate Rosh Hashanah. Eyewitness News reporter Ryan Hughes shows us how holocaust survivors are being celebrated before one of the holiest days of the year.They are bonded through song and prayer and are the definition of resilience after surviving one of the darkest times in world history. Inside the Beth Israel Congregation in Vineland before Rosh Hashanah, the birth of the Jewish New Year, the Jewish Family & Children's Service and the Jewish Federation of Cumberland County are celebrating the birthdays of 11 Holocaust survivors like...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia grandmother left mourning deaths of 2 grandsons killed year apart

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia grandmother has been mourning the deaths of not just one but two grandsons. This week's CBS3 Mysteries is an unusual one. This time, we are profiling the deaths of two brothers killed on Philadelphia streets a year apart. Their grandmother is left to mourn, waiting for justice."It's a pain," Sonya Dixon said. "It's a devastation that never goes away."Dixon doesn't have far to go when visiting her grandsons' graves.Zakiyy and Kenyon Allford rest just yards from each other.On June 19, 2017, 20-year-old Zakiyy Allford was lured outside his father's house near 54th and Market Streets."He...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Meet the director of dance mentoring young Black girls in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- From ballerinas to tap dancers, a local Germantown dance studio is turning dance into teachable moments.  On this week's Focusing on the Future, Wakisha Bailey sat down with the inspiring dancers for a real conversation.  "If you ask them a few years ago what they like about themselves they would've just said, 'I don't know,'" Eryka Lynn Waller said.   Waller is the director of dance at the Quinn Center for Performing Arts. She's also a mentor and a friend to young inspiring Black competitive dancers at the dance studio. "These young girls are dealing with so many things...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Haddonfield, NJ
City
Delaware, NJ
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
CBS Philly

Partial building collapse in Logan has been a nightmare for displaced residents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One hundred people out of their homes after a section of their apartment building collapsed in Logan are awaiting the all-clear. The partial collapse happened Wednesday at the Lindley Tower Apartments.About 100 residents were forced out. Many spent the night in a high school gym, a temporary shelter set up by the Red Cross. They still haven't been allowed back inside."We have no money," Rosa Abraham said. "We put all of our money into that building. Everything. Every dollar, every month, we put into that building. Everything. We don't get no help."Abraham said the last 24 hours...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Young music producer from Philly area "devastated" over loss of good friend PnB Rock

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia leaders and the music industry are mourning the loss of rapper PnB Rock. The Germantown native, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, was gunned down at a Los Angeles restaurant on Monday afternoon. He was eating at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles with his girlfriend when police say a man reportedly demanded the rapper's jewelry and then shot and killed him. PnB Rock was one of the first people to perform at the Met Opera House after it reopened in December 2018. The opera house now has a marquee up saying "Rest in Pease PnB Rock."Eyewitness News spoke with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Gary Coleman
CBS Philly

Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Dredge project to begin soon on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to solve flooding problems

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Work will begin soon to dredge the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to solve flooding problems near Boathouse Row.Congress has provided $8 million in funding to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project.That money is coming from the infrastructure bill.Congress also gave the Army Corps a $500,000 for the Army Corps' Delaware River, Philadelphia to the Sea Project.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS News poll shows economy leading concern for likely voters in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're less than two months from the mid-term election and a new CBS News poll released Wednesday shows the economy is the leading concern for voters. For months we've been watching commercials focusing on abortion rights and crime, but this new poll shows the top things people are worried about that affect their wallets."I think it's tough," voter Melissa Stadlmann said. "Gas prices, food prices, all of that." All of that and then some.At a time when the cost of everything is seemingly going up, a new CBS News poll shows voters are hoping whoever wins Pennsylvania's governors race,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Brewing Co. blaming city for miscommunication that could cost business thousands

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local brewery says some of its most popular beers will not be available. It appears that a miscommunication between city workers is to blame.The government generally exists to make the lives of the citizenry better. Sometimes they succeed, other times they fail. This is one of those other times.On Tuesday morning, members of the city's Community Life Improvement Program, or CLIP, mistook a lot that was growing hops for an annual fall beer for weeds and chopped them all down."Surprise is an understatement," Philadelphia Brewing Company co-owner Nancy Barton said. "I came in yesterday and the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Delaware Valley#American#The British Chip Shop
CBS Philly

A day in the life of Camden County's first Latina deputy police chief

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Thursday marked the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. Eyewitness News went for a ride along with the first-ever Latina to hold the position of deputy chief in Camden County.A first on the force. "When you see their faces, see their excitement to say, 'oh I know her and she's the first Latina deputy chief,'" Deputy Chief Janell Simpson said.Simpson is a hometown hero. She affirms making history means never losing sight of where she came from."I was born here, but the culture is still instilled in us," Simpson said.The 20-year veteran remains true to her...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds join forces to fight colorectal cancer with Lead from Behind

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are joining forces to fight colorectal cancer, which is increasing among younger people. The movie stars and Wrexham A.F.C co-owners are working on a new project called Lead from Behind.Leading by example, the stars allowed cameras to record their colonoscopies, going public with a usually private procedure to help spread the word that colon cancer is preventable.Ryan Reynolds is sharing his first colonoscopy."It's not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives," Reynolds said.The appointment is with Dr. Jon Lapook, chief medical correspondent for CBS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home.  When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

City council introduces 4 bills to make Philadelphia the "place for reproductive freedom"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is joining a number of other cities, aiming to protect abortion rights in the city. Four bills were introduced at Philadelphia City Council on Thursday to strengthen abortion rights and protect doctors and patients.Proponents say it's necessary as federal and state lawmakers make moves to restrict women's rights."Make Philadelphia a place for reproductive freedom," Councilmember Helen Gym said.The new virtual session of city council started with action to protect abortion rights in Philadelphia."With this, Philadelphia will enact one of the strongest privacy laws in the country," Gym said, "to protect abortion as a fundamental right."In addition...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
CBS Philly

L&I investigating cause of building collapse in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Kensington building with a pizza shop and apartments was reduced to rubble on Wednesday morning. The collapse left behind a heap of debris and damaged cars. Fortunately, no one was hurt. "What I saw was a bunch of dust flying all over and people running down the street," a man said. A hectic scene forced neighbors out of their homes Wednesday morning into billowing clouds of smoke. They saw a building collapse that destroyed vehicles, leaving them in disbelief. "I heard crumblings to my left and I turned to my left and I see bright brown dust coming at me...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

66% of registered Pa. voters in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana, CBS News poll finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new developments in the battle over legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania. A large majority, 66% of registered voters, support legalizing recreational marijuana in the commonwealth, a new CBS News battleground tracker poll finds. Thirty-four percent do not support legalizing marijuana. The CBS News poll found two-thirds of people polled would like marijuana legalized, and while there are bills making their way through the statehouse, there are also efforts to stop them in their tracks. "It's just the right thing to do," Rep. Amen Brown said. Brown is the sponsor of a bill that would legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania. It...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
77K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy