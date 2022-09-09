ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallipolis, OH



WVNews

Ellen Rose Schopis

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ellen Rose Schopis, 95, of Columbus and formerly of Gallipolis, died Monday, September 5, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born September 15, 1926 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Joseph and Anna Beckerman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert O. Schopis of 70 years, sister Anna (George) Wenz, brother John (Kathleen) Beckerman, and daughter Barbara Bell.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Margaret Lavern (Sneed) Thomas

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Margaret Lavern (Sneed) Thomas, passed away on September 7, 2022, at home with her family around her. Margaret was born in Kingston, WV in 1933 to parents, Delbert and Sytha Sneed.
POINT PLEASANT, WV

