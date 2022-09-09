ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Ringer

‘American Gigolo’ Premiere Recap

Bill Simmons and Mallory Rubin dive into the series premiere of Showtime’s American Gigolo remake starring Jon Berthal. Later, they give predictions on what to expect for the season. The Latest. ‘House of the Dragon’ Needs to Get Out More. Like the book it’s based on, HBO’s series...
The Ringer

D23 News Instant Reactions

Van, Joanna, and Charles come to you live from Anaheim—fresh from the D23 Expo—to give their reactions to all the latest Disney news, including Marvel (00:45), Lucasfilm (67:08), and more. Hosts: Joanna Robinson, Van Lathan, Charles Holmes. Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman. Social: Jomi Adeniran. Addition Production Support: Arjuna...
The Ringer

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 and ‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 3

Chris and Andy talk about the latest episode of House of the Dragon and talk about the lack of set pieces in this episode (1:00) and whether the show is spending too much time on setting up history the average viewer might not care about (15:24). Then they talk about the third episode of The Rings of Power and what is motivating the plot of the show (37:05).
The Ringer

Five Ways to Cover the Death of Queen Elizabeth II

Bryan and David look back at the week of media coverage in reaction to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II (07:00). Later, Bryan dives into what goes on in the NFL press room on opening weekend, and more (25:00). Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker. Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah. Subscribe:...
960 The Ref

Emmys Latest | 'Succession' keeps winning all in the family

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The Latest on the Emmy Awards (all times local):. The Roy family comes out ahead again. “Succession” has won best drama series at the Emmys. Season three of the HBO drama starring Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong about a media monarch and the children who seek to succeed him took the top prize on Monday night, just as season two did in 2020.
