Read full article on original website
Related
Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Everywhere, it seems, back-to-school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm emergency. News coverage has warned of a crisis in teaching.
Barbara Ehrenreich helped make inequality visible – her legacy lives on in a reinvigorated labor movement
Have you heard of Jaz Brisack, Liz Fong-Jones and Chris Smalls? Those names might not be familiar to all Americans, but their recent accomplishments amount to a potential sea change in labor rights. As union organizers or advocates for better work conditions at some of the biggest and most powerful companies in the world – Starbucks, Google and Amazon, respectively – these three young people have highlighted just how far out of whack the balance between workers and organizations has grown. I believe that their work, part of a surge in labor organizing and other kinds of community-building efforts, has its roots...
Comments / 0