Investigation Into White Hat Tipster Who Saved Avalanche And Others Half A Billion In Crypto Trends On Twitter

Crypto scams are a pervasive problem that the industry has had a hard time shaking off. Even when the scams get popular enough that investors no longer fall for them, the scammers come out with even more sophisticated versions of their scams to lure unsuspecting investors. The use of prominent figures such as Elon Musk to perpetuate these scams is in no way new, but scammers have now taken this further by using deep fake technology to impersonate the billionaire.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO