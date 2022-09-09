Investigation Into White Hat Tipster Who Saved Avalanche And Others Half A Billion In Crypto Trends On Twitter

Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
How Big Eyes Coin, Bitcoin, and Polygon are raking in massive profits
The cryptocurrency market has been going strong for years now, and the trend is only going to carry more people along. As there is an increase in the purchase and gained profits from cryptocurrency, it is essential to know which ones to purchase to maximize benefits. Cryptocurrency is a great...
bitcoinist.com
Why Dogecoin Co-Creator Is Accusing Mark Cuban Of Scamming Investors
Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer has once again taken to the Internet to spew his disdain for the cryptocurrency industry. This time, he lashes out at Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks. In an interview with Business Insider, the Adobe specialist stated that billionaire entrepreneur Cuban and other prominent investors...
bitcoinist.com
Meet The Elon Musk Deep Fakes Being Used To Promote Crypto Scams
Crypto scams are a pervasive problem that the industry has had a hard time shaking off. Even when the scams get popular enough that investors no longer fall for them, the scammers come out with even more sophisticated versions of their scams to lure unsuspecting investors. The use of prominent figures such as Elon Musk to perpetuate these scams is in no way new, but scammers have now taken this further by using deep fake technology to impersonate the billionaire.
bitcoinist.com
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Why Devere CEO Doesn’t Hesitate In Buying The Bitcoin Dip
The big boss of Devere Group has confirmed that he is buying the Bitcoin dip in a blog post published this week, undeterred by the ongoing crypto bear market. Nigel Green, the chief executive officer of Devere Group – a financial advisory and asset management firm – explained why he is purchasing more of the world’s leading digital currency despite a market sell-off.
bitcoinist.com
Cuteness As An Instrument For Bullish Crypto Markets With Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge And How Solana’s Roadmap Helps It Gain
Meme coins have capitalized on the cuteness of dogs for a while, we’re starting to see pups enter the fold in addition to the apes like Apecoin (APE). Perhaps there’s something inside the human psyche that attracts us to the cuteness of animals, and this has contributed to cryptocurrency in many ways.
bitcoinist.com
Bridge (BRG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Bridge (BRG) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BRG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As the most public oracle on BNB chain, Bridge (BRG)...
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin Casinos Are Proving To Be A Better Alternative
Bitcoin casinos are becoming increasingly popular due to their plethora of advantages. With the more mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency, these casinos have been able to plug a significant gap in the gambling industry. For many, the fact that they have to input their personal banking information into online casinos to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Words ‘Metaverse’ And ‘Altcoin’ Get Spot In Merriam-Webster Dictionary – Yeet!
New crypto words are being enshrined into the book of language. Since Merriam-Webster has validated a number of internet catchphrases and colloquialisms the modern youth today coin by including them in the dictionary, language elitists will have to get pretty chill with them fast. Merriam-Webster has recently added 370 new...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Community Condemns Exchanges Over PR Stunt On LUNC Tax Burn
Recently, Edward Kim, a Terra (LUNC) community member, gave a proposal that will help revive the digital asset. Kim proposed a 1.2% tax burn implementation for all the on-chain LUNC transactions. The collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin Terra and its ecosystem brought billions of dollars in losses. The entire crypto...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoinist Book Club: “The Bitcoin Standard” (Ch. 9, Part 2, Instant Settlement)
It’s time for The Bitcoin Standard to speculate. How can bitcoin’s status as a store of value and even as an international reserve currency evolve in the future? As the asset and the network prove their value as a new alternative to traditional finance, the world will look at bitcoin in a new light. How will legacy players react as they understand the new kid on the block’s superiority?
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes, Binance Coin, and Aave Are Your Best Bet To Become Financially Free
Cryptocurrency is undoubtedly at the forefront of the global digital financial trends list. As a result, it has attracted the attention of investors and crypto traders worldwide. Even though new coins enter the crypto market daily, many, such as Big Eyes (BIG), stand out by providing true value and proving exceptional in situations where other coins would inevitably fail.
bitcoinist.com
Hive Blockchain To Mine Other Crypto Assets After Merge
The HIVE blockchain announced that it had increased its revenue per megawatt by four times. This record revealed that its generated income exceeds that of Bitcoin mining. HIVE blockchain, a cryptocurrency miner, is currently looking to replace ETH mining with other digital assets. This is slated to occur after the completion of the upcoming Ethereum Merge. The mining company is assessing the available options to make its GPU stash mining possible.
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo (GLO) Price is Moving Higher. Buying Here is Like Snatching Ethereum (ETH) and Eos (EOS) at Presale
If we could go back in time and put our money in assets like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Eos (EOS) while they were still relatively new and unknown, we would. These assets are giants today, but when they were first introduced in the market, not everybody believed in their potential for growth and gain.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Mining Hashrate 30-day MA Is On Brink Of New ATH
On-chain data shows the 30-day moving average of the Bitcoin mining hashrate is close to setting a new all-time high. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate (30-Day MA) Has Surged Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC mining hashrate has been moving higher in recent days.
Comments / 0