Queen death – latest: Thousands queue through night to pay respects after Charles leads coffin vigil

Mourners are paying their respects to the late Queen through the night in Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral.King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew kept vigil by the oak coffin as mourners started to be let in from 7pm on Monday.The new monarch, with his siblings, bowed their heads in silence as they stood – for about 12 minutes – around the coffin of their mother who died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon after a 70-year reign.The Queen’s coffin will remain in the cathedral until this afternoon, when it will be flown down to Buckingham...
