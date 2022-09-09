The US Department of Justice will accept the appointment of one of the judges proposed by Donald Trump as a "special master" in the investigation of classified documents seized from the former president's Florida home last month, it said Monday. The filing also noted the department "respectfully opposes the appointment of Paul Huck, Jr," the Trump team's second nominee, a federal judge from Florida, "who does not appear to have similar experience."

