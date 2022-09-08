Read full article on original website
Related
gilbertsunnews.com
Morrison Ranch readies industrial site fight
Morrison Ranch residents are gearing up to block light industrial buildings on 311 agricultural acres at the northwest corner of Power and Warner roads near their homes. IndiCap is seeking a major General Plan amendment and rezone on land classified Light Industrial on 50.5 acres, general office on 179.8 acres and general commercial on 24.7 acres. The site is adjacent to the eastern edge of the master-planned community.
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $4.5 Million, This Breathtaking Santa Barbara Inspired Home in Scottsdale is Truly A Designer Masterpiece
The Home in Scottsdale, a designer masterpiece in prestigious gated community Equestrian Manor with enchanting curb appeal and great attention to detail is now available for sale. This home located at 12028 N 60th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Christopher V Karas (Phone: 602-919-6511) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
northcentralnews.net
Furniture showroom opens at Christown
Located in the former Costco space at Christown Spectrum Mall, the showroom doors opened to Phoenix shoppers with exclusive access to factory overstock items and special purchases at marked-down prices. The opening of the Christown showroom coincided with the most inventory AFW has had in its 47-year history. Founder and...
townandtourist.com
The 15 Best Breakfast Restaurants In America (Nationwide Delights!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. America is home to several great breakfast restaurants. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so you should be treating yourself to the best restaurants to enjoy it. If you’re a breakfast fanatic, you might be wondering what the best and most popular breakfast restaurants in America are.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbex.com
254-unit Apartment Project Planned at Superstition Springs
Seritage Growth Properties has submitted preliminary materials to the Mesa Planning Department seeking to demolish the vacant Sears store at the Superstition Springs Center mall and build a 254-unit apartment complex in its place. Seritage was created in 2015 to manage real estate that had been acquired from Sears Holdings....
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town
A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
azbex.com
New 114-unit Multifamily Project Planned for North Phoenix
Greenlight Communities plans to build a 114-unit apartment development at Sunnyside and 19th avenues on a 3.75-acre vacant parcel being sold by Kingdom in the Valley Christian Church. The lot will be split from the church parcel prior to development. Plans for Streamliner Sunnyside Multifamily call for two three-story buildings...
'What used to be a $400,000 home is now $650,000': Real estate analysts say 'size reduction' is happening everywhere
PHOENIX — Arizona's real estate market is again leading the nation, this time for how much less home you're getting for your money. According to a recent Zillow report, Phoenix saw the most significant reduction in size in the average million-dollar home in the country. The report found the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oucampus.org
5253 W. Country Gables Dr
Clean great location 4 bedroom 2 bath home - Clean great location 4 bedroom 2 bath home.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert coach changes job description to pastor
Timothy Maddix has traded in his title of “coach” for “pastor.”. Maddix, 45, of Gilbert, has already been recognized Valley wide for eight years as a man of sterling character, but his ordination adds distinction to his legacy of ministering to young athletes. He is scheduled to...
azbigmedia.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, tribes rethink water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Are The Best Restaurants That Opened This Year In Arizona
Bon Appétit released its "50 Best New Restaurants For 2022" list.
AZFamily
Remodeled kitchen is finally finished for Phoenix homeowner
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Andre Whitehead says if you look around her kitchen, it feels like it needs a little makeover. “So this is our kitchen. As you can see the cupboards are a little outdated,” Andre said as she showed On Your Side around. “The home is like 22 years old, so yeah, it’s time to upgrade.” Andre says she’s interested in not only replacing her dark cabinets, but also upgrading her kitchen island by putting in granite. So, she got online and found a licensed remodeling company that caught her eye. “I came across a company called Granite Transformations.”
oucampus.org
2875 W. Highland St. #1120
3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1720 Sq. Ft. - 2 Car Garage - Chandler Townhome - Very Roomy! 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath - 1720 Sq. Ft - 2 Car Garage Townhome in beautiful Chandler, AZ. Nice size kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Garage off patio area. Access to Loop 101 making it easy to access 202, 60, Airport and all area shopping & entertainment. To view this property please email our leasing agent at suzie@caldwellaz.com.
KTAR.com
New York woman sentenced 4 months in prison for disrupting flight diverted to Phoenix
PHOENIX — A New York woman was sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with flight crew members on a flight that diverted to Phoenix. Kelly Pichardo, 32, of the Bronx, was also ordered to pay restitution to American Airlines in the amount of $9,123 as the flight from Dallas to Los Angeles was diverted to Phoenix as a result of the altercation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
It's the little things that matter: UPS worker hides unsafe package
MESA, Ariz. — One deliveryman is reminding us that sometimes a little extra effort goes a long way. Robert and Diana Johnson of Mesa shared Ring doorbell footage that showed a UPS employee taking a few extra seconds to make sure their package was safe. According to the couple,...
ABC 15 News
Salesperson at your door? One family fights to get refund
PHOENIX — You've likely experienced it yourself. There's a salesperson at your door, offering you a great deal, but you have to buy on the spot. Jon Olmstead says he wasn't home at the time that his wife got a knock on the door from a salesperson. "So and...
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Restaurants In Scottsdale, AZ (Something For Every Palate!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The city of Scottsdale is a favorite among travelers and Arizonians alike, as it is a cultural staple of the Sonoran Desert and contains a beautifully diverse culinary scene. With so many great options available it can be tricky to find the best ones to visit, especially if you are on a time crunch.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Arizona
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
Comments / 0