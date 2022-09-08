ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Montana Medicaid underpaid providers by millions, study finds

Montana Medicaid underpaid providers of care for seniors in assisted living facilities, people with disabilities and children and adults with mental illness, a study commissioned by the state's legislature found, as reported Sept. 7 inthe Montana Free Press. According to the report, Montana Medicaid's reimbursement rates are nearly 22 percent...
MONTANA STATE
2 California public health plans open new community resource center

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan and L.A Care Health Plan have teamed up to open a new community center in Inglewood, Calif., to offer free health resources and classes. According to anews release, the companies held a grand opening for the center Sept. 8. The 9,000-square-foot facility features...
INGLEWOOD, CA

