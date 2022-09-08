Read full article on original website
Montana Medicaid underpaid providers by millions, study finds
Montana Medicaid underpaid providers of care for seniors in assisted living facilities, people with disabilities and children and adults with mental illness, a study commissioned by the state's legislature found, as reported Sept. 7 inthe Montana Free Press. According to the report, Montana Medicaid's reimbursement rates are nearly 22 percent...
2 California public health plans open new community resource center
Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan and L.A Care Health Plan have teamed up to open a new community center in Inglewood, Calif., to offer free health resources and classes. According to anews release, the companies held a grand opening for the center Sept. 8. The 9,000-square-foot facility features...
'Cold, callous and inhumane': UnitedHealthcare, Envision battle in federal court
UnitedHealthcare and Nashville-based Envision Healthcare have each filed a lawsuit against the other in a Tennessee federal court over a disagreement about payments for emergency care. The two organizations have been out of network with each other since Dec. 31, 2020, after the two parties were unable to reach an...
BCBS Tennessee selects middle school teacher to lead recruitment at its new health IT workforce program
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee's BlueSky Institute, a college degree and training program aimed at fostering new IT talent for the company, has named Haley Wilson as recruitment coordinator. Ms. Wilson was formerly a middle school teacher in Chattanooga and will focus recruitment efforts in the local area, according to a...
