ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairchild, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cadott Sunday morning. 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp of Cadott was killed in a crash at the intersection of County Highway X and 67th Avenue on the west side of Cadott, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
CADOTT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing Black River Falls man found dead

UPDATE: Authorities say Taylor has been found dead. BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Police are searching for a man from Black River Falls who was last seen Saturday morning. Kenneth ‘Ken’ Taylor left his home in the 100 block of Rye Bluff Road around 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they are concerned for his safety. He is a Native American...
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Steppin’ Out In Pink canceled due to weather

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An honored tradition in La Crosse wasn’t able to beat the rain. Steppin’ Out In Pink’s first year at Riverside Park was canceled due to lightning. Although, walkers and staff are disappointed they couldn’t fundraise for breast cancer research, the weather didn’t stop them from supporting each other.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, damaging squad car in Durand

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase that spanned about five and a half miles in and around Durand Saturday. According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Shawn Bauer of Arkansaw was arrested after allegedly striking a squad car with his truck and fleeing.
DURAND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairchild, WI
winonaradio.com

A Wisconsin Man is Dead After Being Crushed by Vehicle

(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 5th at approximately 10:00 a.m. the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center received a 911 call requesting Emergency Medical Services for a 64-year-old male subject pinned under a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel tried to get the subject removed from under the vehicle but it was...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports – August 22-September 8

August 22 – A man reported that he came home at 11 pm and found his girlfriend and their son gone. A vehicle registered to him, that his girlfriend primarily drives, was also gone, presumably driven by his girlfriend. He indicated he did not think it was right that his girlfriend would take their son and his vehicle to a location unknown to him. He indicated that his girlfriend had reported him for criminal activity earlier that day. Officer explained that there did not appear to be any criminal activity that had taken place. While officer was talking to him, his girlfriend called and told him that she had gone to visit her dying father. Officer did make telephone contact with the girlfriend.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

One of Five People Arrested After Drug Bust in Jackson County is Sentenced

One of five people arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department as part of a drug investigation in the Town of Komensky has been sentenced. According to the Department, on March 24th, they executed a search warrant at a home in an area northeast of Black River Falls. The case did involve a drug endangered child and drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the home. The five people arrested were Jonathan Goetzke, Jackie Snow, Katherine Snow, Shundiin Snow, and Elan Whiteeagle, all of rural Black River Falls.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Eau Claire man pointed gun at police before being shot, DOJ says

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — An Eau Claire man shot by police Sunday allegedly pointed his gun at officers, according to the Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Justice. At 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Eau Claire Police responded to a domestic call at the 1900 block of Declaration Drive. According to the DOJ’s release, 34-year-old Clayton Livingston pointed a gun at a neighboring residence. Officers surrounded Livingston’s home. According to the DOJ, officers on scene learned of a “direct threat” that led them to confront Livingston. According to the Eau Claire Police Department, Livingston was pointing his gun while a woman was inside a garage with him.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

Audrey M. Johnson

Audrey M. Johnson, age 82, of rural Ettrick, died on Friday, September 2, 2022 in. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the. Olivet Lutheran Church in LaCrosse. Friends may call one hour prior to the. service. The Jack Funeral Home in Blair...
ETTRICK, WI
wizmnews.com

La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges

Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy