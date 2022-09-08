Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cadott Sunday morning. 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp of Cadott was killed in a crash at the intersection of County Highway X and 67th Avenue on the west side of Cadott, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
WEAU-TV 13
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
Missing Black River Falls man found dead
UPDATE: Authorities say Taylor has been found dead. BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Police are searching for a man from Black River Falls who was last seen Saturday morning. Kenneth ‘Ken’ Taylor left his home in the 100 block of Rye Bluff Road around 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they are concerned for his safety. He is a Native American...
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities name man who died after vehicle incident in Trempealeau County
TOWNSHIP OF PIGEON, Wis. (WEAU) -Authorities have named a man who died after being pinned under a vehicle in Trempealeau County. The man has been identified as Garthe Duxbury of rural Whitehall. According to a media release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 5 around 10:00 a.m. authorities...
Steppin’ Out In Pink canceled due to weather
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — An honored tradition in La Crosse wasn’t able to beat the rain. Steppin’ Out In Pink’s first year at Riverside Park was canceled due to lightning. Although, walkers and staff are disappointed they couldn’t fundraise for breast cancer research, the weather didn’t stop them from supporting each other.
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, damaging squad car in Durand
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase that spanned about five and a half miles in and around Durand Saturday. According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Shawn Bauer of Arkansaw was arrested after allegedly striking a squad car with his truck and fleeing.
cwbradio.com
Man Involved in High Speed Chase in Clark and Chippewa Counties Sentenced
A man involved in a pursuit in Clark and Chippewa Counties was sentenced in Chippewa County Court. Back in June, the Lake Hallie Police Department reported it was involved in a pursuit of a white Chrysler 300 stolen vehicle from Clark County. The report stated the vehicle had been driving down Highway 29 erratically.
La Crosse Fall Auction puts up over 100 found bikes for sale
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The fall auction has come early. The La Crosse Police Department finds hundreds of unclaimed stolen bikes each year and puts them up for auction at a reduced price. Over 100 bikes were up for auction today. Some were brand new and some were a little battered, but police officials say the auction helps each person...
cwbradio.com
Clark County Sheriff's Department Still Looking for Information Regarding Cases of Horses Being Shot
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance for information regarding the shooting of horses. The incidents occurred from June 17th to June 25th of 2020 in the evening hours and are believed to be related. The animals were targeted from the roadway while in pastures on private property.
winonaradio.com
A Wisconsin Man is Dead After Being Crushed by Vehicle
(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 5th at approximately 10:00 a.m. the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center received a 911 call requesting Emergency Medical Services for a 64-year-old male subject pinned under a vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies and EMS personnel tried to get the subject removed from under the vehicle but it was...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports – August 22-September 8
August 22 – A man reported that he came home at 11 pm and found his girlfriend and their son gone. A vehicle registered to him, that his girlfriend primarily drives, was also gone, presumably driven by his girlfriend. He indicated he did not think it was right that his girlfriend would take their son and his vehicle to a location unknown to him. He indicated that his girlfriend had reported him for criminal activity earlier that day. Officer explained that there did not appear to be any criminal activity that had taken place. While officer was talking to him, his girlfriend called and told him that she had gone to visit her dying father. Officer did make telephone contact with the girlfriend.
cwbradio.com
One of Five People Arrested After Drug Bust in Jackson County is Sentenced
One of five people arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department as part of a drug investigation in the Town of Komensky has been sentenced. According to the Department, on March 24th, they executed a search warrant at a home in an area northeast of Black River Falls. The case did involve a drug endangered child and drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered in the home. The five people arrested were Jonathan Goetzke, Jackie Snow, Katherine Snow, Shundiin Snow, and Elan Whiteeagle, all of rural Black River Falls.
Plea Deal For Elderly Lake City Man Accused of Deadly Hit and Run
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - A sentencing hearing has been scheduled in late November for an elderly Lake City man who was charged with the hit-and-run death of a teenage skateboarder last year. Court records indicate 85-year-old Bernard Quist has entered into a plea deal and will admit to a...
Wisconsin classic car and toy museum auctioning its entire collection following owner's death
A beloved museum in Wisconsin closed its doors for the last time over Labor Day weekend after nearly three decades in operation, but fans now have the opportunity to take a piece of it home with them. Or drive one home. Elmer’s Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City was...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Terrance Shaw Strangled, Raped, & Stabbed La Crosse Nurse | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #3
“We will not release violent criminals,” Tony Evers said in 2018. This was an insidious lie. Evers promised to reduce the state’s prison population by 50%. His Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes repeatedly advocated for that too. This is who they meant – some of the most brutal killers and rapists in Wisconsin history.
Eau Claire man pointed gun at police before being shot, DOJ says
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — An Eau Claire man shot by police Sunday allegedly pointed his gun at officers, according to the Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Justice. At 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Eau Claire Police responded to a domestic call at the 1900 block of Declaration Drive. According to the DOJ’s release, 34-year-old Clayton Livingston pointed a gun at a neighboring residence. Officers surrounded Livingston’s home. According to the DOJ, officers on scene learned of a “direct threat” that led them to confront Livingston. According to the Eau Claire Police Department, Livingston was pointing his gun while a woman was inside a garage with him.
wwisradio.com
Audrey M. Johnson
Audrey M. Johnson, age 82, of rural Ettrick, died on Friday, September 2, 2022 in. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the. Olivet Lutheran Church in LaCrosse. Friends may call one hour prior to the. service. The Jack Funeral Home in Blair...
cwbradio.com
Charges Filed Against Man Allegedly Involved in Wisconsin Rapids Murder From 1985
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges in the cold case homicide of Benny Scruggs which occurred in July of 1985. Donald Wayne Maier, age 60, has been charged with First Degree Murder. “Wisconsin DOJ is proud to work with law enforcement agencies across the state to pursue justice,”...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse man and his mother face drug trafficking charges
Three members of a La Crosse household are facing charges of drug trafficking and related crimes, after they were jailed on Wednesday. Paul Thomas, Jr., is being held on a cash bond of $150,000. Also arrested in the case were Thomas’s mother, Suprenia Holcomb and a second woman, Alia Valentine.
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
