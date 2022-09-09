ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
COBB COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Funeral arrangements set for slain Cobb Sheriff’s deputies

Funeral services will be held this week for the two Cobb Sheriff’s deputies who were killed Thursday in the line of duty. Cobb government sent out a message Sunday night saying that the funeral service for Deputy Jonathan Koleski will take place Wednesday at North Star Church (3413 Blue Springs Road Kennesaw) at 12 p.m.
COBB, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Marietta, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Marietta, GA
Crime & Safety
thechampionnewspaper.com

Teen suspects arrested for two separate shootings in one week

Two teenagers, suspected of committing unrelated murders, were arrested in the same week by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 30, Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia. According to the arrest warrant, Stalling is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase on March 1.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Domestic violence arrest and multiple entering autos reported

A Fayette County man is facing aggravated assault charges after deputies found bruising on the face and neck of his girlfriend following a physical altercation. Casey A. Lee, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, simple battery-family violence and interfering with a 911 call, according to Fayette County Jail records. Sheriff...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Blake
Person
Craig Owens
11Alive

Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Cobb Sheriff#Cobb Magistrate Court#Cobb Police#Hampton Glen Court#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy