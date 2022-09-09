Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released. Golden is accused of killing Jonathan Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.
Arrest warrants point to alleged shooter in killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Arrest warrants for one of the two suspects in custody following the killing last week of two Cobb County deputies, in what was described as an ambush, identify the alleged shooter. Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were both shot as they attempted to...
eastcobbnews.com
Funeral arrangements set for slain Cobb Sheriff’s deputies
Funeral services will be held this week for the two Cobb Sheriff’s deputies who were killed Thursday in the line of duty. Cobb government sent out a message Sunday night saying that the funeral service for Deputy Jonathan Koleski will take place Wednesday at North Star Church (3413 Blue Springs Road Kennesaw) at 12 p.m.
CBS 46
Here’s why a Rockdale deputy isn’t facing charges after three dogs’ deaths
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Teen suspects arrested for two separate shootings in one week
Two teenagers, suspected of committing unrelated murders, were arrested in the same week by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 30, Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia. According to the arrest warrant, Stalling is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase on March 1.
The Citizen Online
Domestic violence arrest and multiple entering autos reported
A Fayette County man is facing aggravated assault charges after deputies found bruising on the face and neck of his girlfriend following a physical altercation. Casey A. Lee, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, simple battery-family violence and interfering with a 911 call, according to Fayette County Jail records. Sheriff...
2 arrested, 1 on the run after Polk County police chase ends in crash, GSP says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects who led Cedartown police on a chase through another jurisdiction were arrested Sunday evening, Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News. The chase began just before 7 p.m. on Sunday after GSP’s Paulding post was contacted by Cedartown police to assist in...
Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
The trial began Monday for a metro Atlanta attorney accused of intentionally running over and killing a beloved real est...
fox5atlanta.com
Fairington Road police chase ends in crash, arrest over stolen vehicle, officers say
LITHONIA, Ga. - On Monday afternoon, DeKalb County police vehicles swarmed Fairington Road, chasing after a suspect they say was driving a stolen car. The chase ended around 1:30 p.m. when the driver of the vehicle crashed at the entrance of Tiburon Condominiums on Fairington Road near Lithonia. FOX 5...
Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
Funeral arrangements announced for two fallen Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. The services for two Cobb County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday have been announced. Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were ambushed while serving a warrant at a home just...
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
Body found inside vehicle that matches missing Newton County mother’s car
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The driver of a car found crashed on the side of the highway in Newton County has been pronounced dead. Police say the car they found matches the description of that of a woman who disappeared while leaving a metro Atlanta pub last week. Yolanda...
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
fox5atlanta.com
Lovejoy Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who fatally shot wife
LOVEJOY, Ga. - The search for a suspect police believe to be ‘armed and dangerous’ is underway after a deadly shooting inside a Lovejoy neighborhood Friday night. Authorities in Lovejoy are looking for Ikuko Thurman—the man they say shot and killed his wife in the driveway of their home just after 7:30 pm.
UPDATE: Deputies killed by man who fired at them as they tried to take wanted suspect into custody
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office were killed Thursday evening after being shot, Sheriff Craig D. Owens said. Owens said the deputies were serving a warrant on Thursday night when they were ambushed. Cobb County court officials identified the men arrested Friday...
Family and friends react to the death of Clayton County woman, allegedly killed by husband
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a Clayton County man whom police say killed his wife. The police report paints a scary scene — a woman trying to get away after being shot several times. Police say Ikuko Thurman is considered armed and dangerous. Channel 2′s...
Officers recover cocaine, oxycodone after traffic stop in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Clayton County led to an arrest after drugs were found in the car. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Clayton County Police Department, officers were conducting a traffic stop on Tara Boulevard and Smith Street in Jonesboro.
Man who walked away from nursing home found safe, police say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Mr. Goldman has been found safe. The City of Dallas Police Department is looking for a missing person who left a local nursing facility in Dallas, Georgia. Police said James Goldman left the facility and is believed to be in the Dallas area. [DOWNLOAD:...
2 People Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Paulding County (Paulding County, GA)
Paulding County authorities report a motor vehicle crash following a Cedartown police chase on Sunday night. An officer from Cedartown, Georgia, chased a vehicle to [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
