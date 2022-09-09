Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Truth About Freddie Freeman, His Agent and Braves Contract Talks
Remember all the drama from the Freddie Freeman free agency decision during the Dodgers’ June trip to Atlanta?. Remember when Dodger fans were worried about Freeman’s commitment to the team, or when reports circled that Freeman would’ve accepted an offer from that Braves had he known about it?
Dodgers Highlights: LA Takes Series Against Padres, Magic Number Down to 2
With an 11-2 win, the Dodgers were able to clinch a spot in the playoffs (for the tenth consecutive year in a row) and take the series against the San Diego Padres. They were also able to drop their magic number down to 2. But they not only won, they...
Dodgers News: Roberts Feels Team Feeds Off of Max Muncy When He’s on a Tear
Batting a .197 with 19 home runs on the season isn’t enough to stop Max Muncy from slowing the Dodgers down. Instead, Muncy decided to turn his season around at just the right time. Muncy decided to change his swing and with the help from those around him with...
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 12
The Dodgers’ magic number to clinch the NL West is down to 2, and Los Angeles could drop it to 1 with a win in Arizona tonight. San Diego is idle, so the earliest the Dodgers could clinch the division would be tomorrow. In the first game of this...
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Recalls LA’s Decade Old Pool Party in Arizona
If you hate it, then stop us. This has been the mantra echoed through all sports for celebrating after big plays or moments of a game which includes winning the division title for your respective sport. A moment that’s all too familiar for Clayton Kershaw who was apart of the...
Richard Sherman Trolls Wilson, Broncos About Fumbles, Loss
Sherman added to a night full of nostalgia by evoking memories of Seattle’s heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl XLIX.
Dodgers Pummel Padres, Clinch Postseason, Justin Turner Owns Musgrove, Heaney Bounces Back
The Dodgers beat down on the Padres by a final of 11-2 and clinched a postseason tie-breaker along the way. Andrew Heaney was as Andrew Heaney as ever, striking out multiple batters (6) and allowing runs on home runs (2 HR) over his solid 5 innings of work. LA was...
Dodgers: Lady Gaga is Taking Over Dodger Stadium Tonight
The Dodgers aren’t home this weekend, as they set up shop in San Diego for a three-game set with the Padres. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a reason to come to 1000 Vin Scully Ave. On Saturday, ‘The Chromatica Ball’ will be coming to Dodger Stadium...
Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More
As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
Dodgers Insider Still Preaches Patience for Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor
When looking down the Dodgers batting order, it’s hard to truly pick off any player knowing the impact they have on the team. Despite recent struggles from outfielders Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor, Dodgers insider David Vassegh sees the value of keeping them in October. Vassegh compares the struggles...
Dodgers: Former L.A. Phenom Announces His Retirement
On September 9, 2003, Edwin Jackson made his big-league debut for the Dodgers on his 20th birthday, pitching six innings and allowing just one run to outduel Randy Johnson of the Diamondbacks in a 4-1 win. On September 9, 2022, 19 years and 13 teams later, Jackson celebrated his 39th...
Dodgers: Former Dodger Signs with NL East Team After Poor Showing in Korea
Former Dodgers outfielder DJ Peters, who got 34 plate appearances with the Dodgers last year before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Rangers, has signed a minor-league deal with the Washington Nationals, according to MLB Trade Rumors. Peters batted just .192 with the Dodgers, and while he showed...
Dodgers: Celebration for Postseason Berth Muted, Bigger Parties Coming Soon
The Los Angeles Dodgers may or may not have clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, but either way, they didn’t go crazy about it. It was commonly assumed that they had clinched after the game, but it appears there’s still technically a chance for some weird tiebreakers to knock the Dodgers out. So the Dodgers still need to win at least one more game this year to assure their postseason spot.
Dodgers: Trea Turner Takes Pride in Starting Every Game Along with Freeman
Gone are the days of players suiting up for all 162 games in baseball. Gone are the days of players even suiting up for all 82 games in basketball. In the era of ‘load management’ and analytics, managers and coaches have made an effort to give their players calculated days-off.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Still Not Worried About Musgrove, Padres
At the end of June, Justin Turner hit two home runs off Padres ace Joe Musgrove to lead the Dodgers to a 3-1 win. After that game, Musgrove was not impressed. “Out of all the guys in the (Dodgers’) lineup, I didn’t feel like he was a huge threat,” Musgrove said after that game.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Wins Third Player of the Week Award
For the third time this season, Freddie Freeman has been named the National League Player of the Week. Last week, Freeman went a scorching 12-22 (.545), hitting three home runs and knocking in eight RBIs. Freeman recorded a hit in every game, and will take that six-game hitting streak into Arizona this week.
Dodgers vs Diamondbacks: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for September 12
After taking two of three in San Diego and clinching but not really clinching a postseason berth, the Dodgers start a three-game series in Arizona tonight with the chance to re-clinch their postseason spot and, as early as Tuesday, clinch the NL West for the ninth time in the last ten years.
Dodgers: Big Injury Update on Gonsolin, Almonte, Graterol and More
The Dodgers seemingly have an entire staff’s worth of pitchers on the injured list right now, enough that there are questions about how many of them there will be room for if and when they all get healthy. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts gave an update on a handful...
Dodgers News: Roberts Not Too Concerned About Dustin May’s Performance Yet
On Friday night, Dustin May made his fourth start since coming off the long road back from reconstructive elbow surgery. The Dodgers right hander was fine over his first two outings where he allowed just 2 earned runs over 11 innings pitched. But things have been much worse since. Over...
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux to Remain Sidelined Until Next Week at Best
Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux hasn’t played since September 1, dealing with a neck and upper back issue that also caused him to miss six games in late August. Before Friday’s game, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts told the media it’s going to be a little while longer before we see him back in a game.
