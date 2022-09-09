Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Times
Milias: The ship of fools, SS Aspen
Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship at 1,188 feet, has a maximum capacity of 6,988 guests and 2,300 crew members. The mega-ship has 18 decks and offers eight distinct “neighborhoods,” including a central park with 20,000 plants and trees. Aboard the ship are 40 restaurants and bars offering diverse fare from homespun southern classics to rustic Italian favorites.
Aspen Times
Schultz: Thanks for that
Thanks for the coverage of the Aspen Space Station and related projects. It reminds me of efforts in Europe by the Dark Mountain movement to explore the challenges of the present and future with art, creativity and grounded hope. Rather than denying the changes or looking for new planets to...
Comments / 0