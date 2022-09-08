Read full article on original website
Great Bend High grad working on Dolly Madison documentary
From a high school stunt, a career was born. In 2012, Aaron Mull was a senior at Great Bend High School. He used a weather balloon to send a burrito into space, using new camera technology to film the entire flight. The stunt landed him on national television and kickstarted a career in video. Now Mull has turned his attention to something more serious: a documentary about the double-homicide at the Dolly Madison Bakery store in Great Bend in 2002.
Chapel of Doves - A chapel of love for northwest Kansas woman
Rosemary Hillman is a good sport while talking about the intricacies of living a long life. “At my age, who can remember anything for very long?” she asked with a laugh recently. But it’s a sure bet that the Hays woman will remember her latest family celebration for a...
Dates set for Hoisington’s annual fall cleanup
While the City of Great Bend will initiate a city-wide cleanup Sept. 24 - Oct. 2, the City of Hoisington will continue annual fall cleanup with dates set for Sept. 22 and Sept. 23. Hoisington allows residents to set trash or even large items near their curbs to be picked...
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 8-18 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson, and organizers have several new features coming this year.
Great Bend Madrigals hosting car wash/bake sale Sunday
The Great Bend High School Madrigal Pop Singers will host a car wash and bake sale at Orscheln Farm & Home store located at 5320 10th Street on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 1-5 pm.
Esfeld, Nicholson lead GBHS at giant Twilight meet
Thousands of athletes, nighttime running, and food trucks. All were part of the spectacle at the Olathe Twilight cross country meet Saturday evening. Great Bend ran against some of the nation’s best runners from Kansas and Missouri. Junior Addy Nicholson helped the Lady Panthers to a 15th-place team finish, and senior Kaiden Esfeld ran 17th overall in a loaded boys’ race.
Great Bend downtown walking tours Sept. 18
Justin Engleman, with the Barton County Historical Society, will be giving downtown tours of Great Bend on Sept. 18. Tour times will be at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and will meet at the Clayton Lawyer Moses Band shell near the courthouse. Space is limited to...
KAKE TV
'It was exceptionally hot': Few entries as father and daughter win Kansas pumpkin competition
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas State Fair's annual Great Pumpkin weighing contest has a new winner, but competition this year was slim. A father and daughter from Stillwell, Kansas pulled out the win with a pumpkin weighing more than 1,280 pounds; with a smaller-sized entry coming in second. No other pumpkins were submitted for the contest.
Kansas State Fair GM: Looking forward to 'normal' year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
Allen Samuels CDJR 'Back the Blue' event Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Local first responders will be out tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Hutchinson where they will be participating at the Back The Blue event. The Reno County Sheriff's Office will be there with their Retro car, Bearcat...
KRUG: 4th graders learn where their food comes from
I must admit when I arrived back at my air-conditioned office last Wednesday after spending the day at Kid’s Ag Day, it felt good to sit down. The cool early morning temperatures gave way to a hot day, but that did not take away from the fun learning experienced by 4th graders in Barton County. Fourth grade is the perfect age for kids to learn about where their food and other products they use daily come from. The station that my team member, Monique, and I manned for the day emphasized the importance of adding whole grains and other nutritious foods to the diet. We also provided a snack of animal crackers and a serving of 100% fruit juice.
Volunteers, funds needed for GB street mural paint day Friday
There are still shifts available to paint a downtown mural this weekend in Great Bend, and funds are still needed to bring the street mural to life. The Great Bend Economic Development, in partnership with the Barton Arts Movement, are hosting a volunteer work day Friday, Sept. 9 to place the street mural on the alleyway between Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue.
Saturday's quake the 15th in NW Kan. since beginning of August
Another earthquake shook northern Ellis County on Saturday evening, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:24 p.m. just south of the Rooks County line in northwest Ellis County. There have been 15 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to...
Great Bend’s city-wide cleanup approaching, help hauling available
The city-wide cleanup is approaching in Great Bend, and city officials want to make sure all citizens have the help they need to dump their items for free. Several construction-sized dumpsters will be stationed at the Sunflower Diversified Services parking lot at 5605 10th Street from Sept. 24 - Oct. 2.
🎧City Edition: Airport Manager Martin Miller
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Municipal Airport Manager Martin Miller that aired Sept. 7, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Groundbreaking ceremony Monday for new GB police station
What is expected to be completed in less than a year, the construction on the nearly $8.9 million police station in Great Bend will have a ceremonial ground breaking Monday, Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m. City Administrator Kendal Francis said the ceremony will take place at the new site, the...
KWCH.com
Kansas town holds unique connection to royal family
KINSLEY, Kan. (KWCH) - While millions around the word remember Queen Elizabeth and the impact and legacy she left, one story not widely known is unique slice of history connected with a small western Kansas town. A U.S. Navy pilot from Kinsley named Earl Spencer Jr. married, then divorced Bessie Wallis Warfield, a woman who later went on to marry King Edward VIII. That marriage into Britain’s royal family, Warfield’s third, came with some controversy.
Kansas man dies in UTV crash with bull
KINGMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man died in a UTV crash after the vehicle collided with a bull on Friday night. Max Wewe, 19, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on Southeast 20th just west of 120th Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Friday. When the UTV hit a bull in the […]
Great Bend code enforcers encourage public to utilize city-wide cleanup
The objective is a cleaner city. That's why the city of Great Bend is holding its city-wide cleanup Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. And that's why, like it or not, the city has three code enforcement officers. Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer said the goal of the city-wide cleanup event is to enable residents to clean their homes and yards before enforcement is necessary.
Hesston USD 460 canvass does not change bond outcome
HESSTON, Kan. — While voters in Pretty Prairie turned down a. $10.5 million bond issue on Tuesday, a canvass of votes in another bond issue was completed. When the canvass was done on the recent vote for a bond issue in Hesston USD 460, the results didn’t change. The general vote held Aug. 30 ended with approval of the $33.4 million bond issue by just 10 votes. A canvass of the provisional votes extended that margin to 11. The final tally was 800 votes yes and 789 votes no.
