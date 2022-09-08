ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Great Bend High grad working on Dolly Madison documentary

From a high school stunt, a career was born. In 2012, Aaron Mull was a senior at Great Bend High School. He used a weather balloon to send a burrito into space, using new camera technology to film the entire flight. The stunt landed him on national television and kickstarted a career in video. Now Mull has turned his attention to something more serious: a documentary about the double-homicide at the Dolly Madison Bakery store in Great Bend in 2002.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Esfeld, Nicholson lead GBHS at giant Twilight meet

Thousands of athletes, nighttime running, and food trucks. All were part of the spectacle at the Olathe Twilight cross country meet Saturday evening. Great Bend ran against some of the nation’s best runners from Kansas and Missouri. Junior Addy Nicholson helped the Lady Panthers to a 15th-place team finish, and senior Kaiden Esfeld ran 17th overall in a loaded boys’ race.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend downtown walking tours Sept. 18

Justin Engleman, with the Barton County Historical Society, will be giving downtown tours of Great Bend on Sept. 18. Tour times will be at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and will meet at the Clayton Lawyer Moses Band shell near the courthouse. Space is limited to...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas State Fair GM: Looking forward to 'normal' year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz is ready for the first 'normal' year since he got to Hutchinson 13 months ago. "There's a lot of fun that goes on, but we also have a lot of events that we assist with," Schulz said. "Our board is very active out here. They're going to be out here all 10 days. They've got areas that they oversee and events that they will be at. It's kind of, the conductor is coming out now. Everybody in the orchestra is in their seats and now it's just getting everything going."
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Allen Samuels CDJR 'Back the Blue' event Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Local first responders will be out tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Hutchinson where they will be participating at the Back The Blue event. The Reno County Sheriff's Office will be there with their Retro car, Bearcat...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

KRUG: 4th graders learn where their food comes from

I must admit when I arrived back at my air-conditioned office last Wednesday after spending the day at Kid’s Ag Day, it felt good to sit down. The cool early morning temperatures gave way to a hot day, but that did not take away from the fun learning experienced by 4th graders in Barton County. Fourth grade is the perfect age for kids to learn about where their food and other products they use daily come from. The station that my team member, Monique, and I manned for the day emphasized the importance of adding whole grains and other nutritious foods to the diet. We also provided a snack of animal crackers and a serving of 100% fruit juice.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Volunteers, funds needed for GB street mural paint day Friday

There are still shifts available to paint a downtown mural this weekend in Great Bend, and funds are still needed to bring the street mural to life. The Great Bend Economic Development, in partnership with the Barton Arts Movement, are hosting a volunteer work day Friday, Sept. 9 to place the street mural on the alleyway between Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Saturday's quake the 15th in NW Kan. since beginning of August

Another earthquake shook northern Ellis County on Saturday evening, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:24 p.m. just south of the Rooks County line in northwest Ellis County. There have been 15 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas town holds unique connection to royal family

KINSLEY, Kan. (KWCH) - While millions around the word remember Queen Elizabeth and the impact and legacy she left, one story not widely known is unique slice of history connected with a small western Kansas town. A U.S. Navy pilot from Kinsley named Earl Spencer Jr. married, then divorced Bessie Wallis Warfield, a woman who later went on to marry King Edward VIII. That marriage into Britain’s royal family, Warfield’s third, came with some controversy.
KINSLEY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas man dies in UTV crash with bull

KINGMAN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man died in a UTV crash after the vehicle collided with a bull on Friday night. Max Wewe, 19, of Pretty Prairie, was driving a 2017 Polaris UTV eastbound on Southeast 20th just west of 120th Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. Friday. When the UTV hit a bull in the […]
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
Great Bend Post

Hesston USD 460 canvass does not change bond outcome

HESSTON, Kan. — While voters in Pretty Prairie turned down a. $10.5 million bond issue on Tuesday, a canvass of votes in another bond issue was completed. When the canvass was done on the recent vote for a bond issue in Hesston USD 460, the results didn’t change. The general vote held Aug. 30 ended with approval of the $33.4 million bond issue by just 10 votes. A canvass of the provisional votes extended that margin to 11. The final tally was 800 votes yes and 789 votes no.
HESSTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

