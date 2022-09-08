Read full article on original website
Black settlers' journey to Nicodemus documented in film shot in NW Kansas
In September 1878, freed slaves from Kentucky disembarked from the train in Ellis and made their way on foot 35 miles across the prairie to their new home in Nicodemus. Over the Labor Day weekend, re-enactors — descendants of those original settlers — made that same journey through chest-high prairie grass in the hot late-summer heat for a documentary filmed on the Ellis Trail.
Kansas State Fair kicks off in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The 109th Annual Kansas State Fair is underway in Hutchinson. The 10-day annual event kicked off late Friday morning featuring a mix of new and traditional experiences. Organizers are hoping to get back to a typical attendance of 325,00 to 350,000 people. Due in large part...
Kansas State Fair 2022: Your guide to tickets, exhibits, concerts and more
The Kansas State Fair is back in Hutchinson from Sept. 9-18. With concerts, a carnival, competitions and more, there's fun for everyone.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
State fair crowd brings high demand for hotels
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The annual Kansas State Fair is underway. The 10-day event brings in people from all over Kansas and even other states. If you want a room, though, it’s something that has to be planned way in advance. “If you’re just passing through or doing regular business, you’re not really gonna find […]
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
The Kansas State Fair runs from Sept. 8-18 at the fairgrounds in Hutchinson, and organizers have several new features coming this year.
Blog: A Guide to Great Bend’s Go-To Places
By Vanessa Whiteside, One Delightful Life. Written in partnership with Explore Great Bend. Photos by One Delightful Life. Disclosure: Explore Great Bend sponsored this post. However, all opinions and photographs are my own. When you’re looking for fun places to explore in Kansas, all roads should lead you to Great...
Allen Samuels CDJR 'Back the Blue' event Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Local first responders will be out tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Hutchinson where they will be participating at the Back The Blue event. The Reno County Sheriff's Office will be there with their Retro car, Bearcat...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME; Akinjayeju, John; 34; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. Interf w/LEO; obstr/resist/oppose...
Online registration now available for Dolly Parton Imagination Library
Reading is a gift that keeps on giving. That's why it's crucial to turn young minds onto books. Since 1995, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has donated more than 182 million free books to children in five countries, including the United States. In July, Governor Laura Kelly announced the state would assist in funding the program. And now United Way of Central Kansas is making it easier to access the program with online registration.
Esfeld, Nicholson lead GBHS at giant Twilight meet
Thousands of athletes, nighttime running, and food trucks. All were part of the spectacle at the Olathe Twilight cross country meet Saturday evening. Great Bend ran against some of the nation’s best runners from Kansas and Missouri. Junior Addy Nicholson helped the Lady Panthers to a 15th-place team finish, and senior Kaiden Esfeld ran 17th overall in a loaded boys’ race.
Stormont Vail moves Manhattan outreach clinics to Geary Community Hospital
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail’s outreach services in Manhattan will temporarily move to the Geary Community Hospital in Junction City. Stormont Vail Health says the Manhattan space has become full after adding new team members. Services will return to the Manhattan Stormont campus once it’s complete, it’s...
Great Bend Madrigals hosting car wash/bake sale Sunday
The Great Bend High School Madrigal Pop Singers will host a car wash and bake sale at Orscheln Farm & Home store located at 5320 10th Street on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 1-5 pm.
Why flags are being lowered in Kansas on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The governor has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff on Sunday in observance of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order is for all state buildings, grounds and facilities and lasts from sunup to sunset on Sunday, Sept. 11. “Today we honor our fellow […]
Saturday's quake the 15th in NW Kan. since beginning of August
Another earthquake shook northern Ellis County on Saturday evening, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. The 2.8-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:24 p.m. just south of the Rooks County line in northwest Ellis County. There have been 15 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to...
Volunteers, funds needed for GB street mural paint day Friday
There are still shifts available to paint a downtown mural this weekend in Great Bend, and funds are still needed to bring the street mural to life. The Great Bend Economic Development, in partnership with the Barton Arts Movement, are hosting a volunteer work day Friday, Sept. 9 to place the street mural on the alleyway between Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue.
🎧City Edition: Airport Manager Martin Miller
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Municipal Airport Manager Martin Miller that aired Sept. 7, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Sale Will Help Morrison House
It’s a rummage sale to benefit visitors we’ll never meet. Brenda Smith with the Salina Regional Health Center’s Service Auxiliary tells KSAL News that items sold during the upcoming event will go to the Morrison House. Smith reminds everyone to bring donations to the back of the...
Off-campus housing: Kansas high school pilots boarding program
ELLIS COUNTY —Thomas More Prep-Marian High School in Hays is going back to the future with the piloting of a new boarding program for its students on the campus of Fort Hays State University, according to a media release from the school. TMP-Marian previously housed boarding students for over...
Three new foods come to the 2022 Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hopefully you’re getting some exercise so you're slimmed down and ready to indulge in some great Kansas State Fair food starting Friday. Aside from the usual Pronto Pups, fried cheesecake and other delights, there are three new delicacies to try this year. The three new foods to debut include the burnt end burger and waffle cheese curds which will be located at the original beer garden. The third is the OMG chicken sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup. That will be available at a food vendor called Chicken City.
