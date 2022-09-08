Reading is a gift that keeps on giving. That's why it's crucial to turn young minds onto books. Since 1995, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has donated more than 182 million free books to children in five countries, including the United States. In July, Governor Laura Kelly announced the state would assist in funding the program. And now United Way of Central Kansas is making it easier to access the program with online registration.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO