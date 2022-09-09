Read full article on original website
Prince Harry’s Cutest Moments With Queen Elizabeth II Through the Years
Prince Harry’s bond with Queen Elizabeth II has remained strong through the years, despite his decision to step away from his senior position within the royal family along with his wife, Meghan Markle. Despite reports that Harry “blindsided” his grandmother, the prince turned that down during a March 2021...
Queen Elizabeth II obituary
Monarch who through her seven decades of public service became a figure of fascination by remaining steadfastly private
The Queen’s death: How the day unfolded
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday September 8.Here is how the day unfolded.– 12.32pmBuckingham Palace issue a statement saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health.They say the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the future king, the Prince of Wales, and second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge, clear their diaries to dash to the Queen’s Aberdeenshire home.– 12.45pmClarence House said Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral.A minute later Kensington Palace confirmed William would also be travelling north.– 2.39pmRoyal...
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
Queen's Bruised Hand Caused Concern Among Royal Watchers in Latest Photos
An apparent bruise on the 96-year-old queen's hand shown in photos released on Tuesday provoked comment before her doctors announced they were "concerned."
No, Prince Charles Will Not Step Aside for Prince William to Be King
Prince Charles — not his son, Prince William — is England's new monarch. Amid the Thursday news of Queen Elizabeth's death at age 96, many have wondered whether the Prince of Wales, 73, will step aside for the Duke of Cambridge, 40, to succeed her on the throne.
Kate Middleton Does Not Become Queen in the Wake of Elizabeth’s Death: Throne Succession Explained
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, many people are wondering if Kate Middleton (a.k.a the Duchess of Cambridge) will be the next queen. Keep reading to see the succession to the throne explained with Prince Charles, Prince William and Camilla Bowles, known as the Duchess of Cornwall.
Opinion: The Queen Elizabeth prophecy that came true
When her father suddenly died in 1952, Princess Elizabeth was on a trip to Kenya and had to rush home to Britain, but she had been trained for the role of monarch from an early age -- and that preparation showed through 70 years on the throne.
Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?
Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI,...
Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
A decision is announced regarding what members of the royal family will wear to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey on September 19 Dress code details have been released for Queen Elizabeth's upcoming funeral. Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that at the five major ceremonial events leading up to and including the Queen's state funeral, only working members of the royal family who hold military rank will wear military uniforms. While King Charles III, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are expected to step out in traditional regalia for the mourning events, the...
Anne's pain at the hardest journey: Stoic Princess Royal shows rare emotion as she escorts hearse carrying Queen's coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh - with husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence by her side
The emotion of escorting the Queen on her final journey was writ large on Princess Anne's face today, as she was driven alongside the hearse carrying her mother's coffin to Edinburgh. While King Charles and the extended royal family returned to England ahead of yesterday's historic proclamation ceremony and a...
The Queen Broke a 450-Year-old Palace Tradition to Honor Americans After 9/11
Marking the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, one social media poster dug all the way back to the tragedy of 9/11 to remind people that not even royal tradition is more sacred than an act of kindness. After the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, The Queen ordered the Royal...
The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085
Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
Prince Harry joins royal family in Scotland following announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Harry has joined other members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex was photographed in a car looking somber with his hand over his face. It's been reported that Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, stayed...
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral wreath contains a nod to her late husband Prince Philip
Hello! Magazine reported that the sweet pea, featured in the Queen's funeral wreath, was one of her favorite flowers.
King Charles Officially Names Camilla as Queen Consort During First Speech as Monarch
Camilla, previously the Duchess of Cornwall, has now been officially named Queen Consort by her husband, the newly reigning King Charles III. The King of Britain, 73, bestowed the title upon his wife, 75, in a televised speech Friday — his first address to the nation since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died Thursday and he became monarch — where he officially referred to Camilla as Queen Consort for the first time.
The route the Royal Train will take to bring the Queen back to London
After the news yesterday that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral aged 96, plans are now underway to transport her back to London for the funeral. As part of the official Operation Unicorn plans, her body will travel from Scotland to London on the Royal Train, which the royal family has used since 1840. If you’re keen to pay tribute to the monarch, there are places you can go to see it travel past on its route.
Feuding Prince William & Harry could walk side by side behind the Queen’s coffin at her funeral
WILLIAM and Harry could walk side by side behind the Queen’s coffin in plans to be discussed in coming days, The Sun can reveal. They were separated by cousin Peter Phillips as they followed Prince Philip’s cortege at his funeral 17 months ago, during the height of their feud.
Prince Harry pays tribute to "granny" Queen Elizabeth
LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry paid a highly personal tribute on Monday to his "granny", the late Queen Elizabeth, saying how he cherished the time he had spent with her and how he would honour his father as the new king.
