Evansville, IN

14news.com

Dog Park announced for downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dog lovers spent time in Downtown Evansville over the weekend for the third annual “Dog Day Dowtown.”. At the event, it was announced a new dog park is planned. Josh Armstrong with Downtown Evansville tells us they aren’t quit ready to share a location or...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dawnita Wilkerson benefit held at Garvin Park

A benefit was held for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson at Garvin Park on Saturday. Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson.
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Dove House: From vision to reality

Hopeless, homeless, relying on illegal substances to make it through the day — women who suffer these problems generally have one thing in common — past trauma. According to Wendy Noe, CEO of Dove Recovery House in Indianapolis, 100 percent of the women availing themselves of what Dove House has to offer suffered some type of trauma, and (this number is horrific) 90 percent of them were sexually abused as children.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Monarch Migration: Butterflies flutter into the Tri-State

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Audubon State Park in Henderson found a fun way to track monarch butterflies as they begin to flutter down to Mexico. Each year, monarchs head south to stay warm during the fall and winter seasons. Several families came to the park and the Sloughs Wildlife Management Area Saturday morning to learn […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

cMoe closed this week for deep cleaning

The Children's Museum of Evansville will be closed this week, starting Monday. Officials say they will be doing a deep clean, sanitizing the exhibits, and making sure everything is in good shape. The museum will be closed through Friday, September 16th. Officials say their offices and phone lines are still...
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Charitable Organizations#At The Zoo#Charity#Lincoln
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Herbstfest Pageant candidates

The 2022 Huntingburg Herbstfest Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Queen Pageants are set for Sunday, September 18th at Market Street Park in Huntingburg starting at 7:00 p.m. EST. Due to limited seating available, we ask the audience to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit and enjoy the pageant at Market Street Park.
HUNTINGBURG, IN
14news.com

Baptist Health adjusts visitation guidelines

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has made changes to their visitation policy at the hospital and clinic locations. Officials say visitation hours are 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days per week. Visitors are required to wear a hospital approved mask at all times within all facilities....
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Drug recovery film to evoke hope in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Billed as “an evening of hope and recovery”, The Addict’s Wake will be screening one night only at the Victory Theatre in Evansville. The film documents the struggles that come with opioid and meth addiction. On IMDb, the plot is summarized as: “The charming small towns and picturesque landscapes of Brown […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Road work continues in Southern Indiana

Some road closings are happening this week throughout Southern Indiana. In Daviess County State Road 358 is closing between County Roads 300-East and 425 East which is just south of Elnora. Pipe replacement work is being done and the road will be reopened by the end of the week. The detour is State Road 57 to State Road 58.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

Closure planned for Weinbach Ave. as part of explosion investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville on Tuesday. Officials say Weinbach Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m. between Vogel Rd. and Bellaire Ave. Investigators will be at the site of the house explosion. Officials with the State Fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Part of Weinbach Avenue closing Tuesday for explosion investigation

Part of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, will be closed on Tuesday as authorities continue to investigate a house explosion that killed three people. The Evansville Fire Department says Weinbach avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue. EFD says...
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 16-18

The Funniest Man in America is making a return to Owensboro! It’s been several years since his last visit, but James Gregory still has all the jokes and stories to entertain audiences across the country. The comedic genius will delight you with his blue shirt untucked as he takes you down a carefree, hilarious storytelling experience with whimsical reflections on life from the front porch. You can see Gregory live at the Owensboro Convention Center on September 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $40.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
ROCKPORT, IN

