14news.com
Dog Park announced for downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dog lovers spent time in Downtown Evansville over the weekend for the third annual “Dog Day Dowtown.”. At the event, it was announced a new dog park is planned. Josh Armstrong with Downtown Evansville tells us they aren’t quit ready to share a location or...
wevv.com
Dawnita Wilkerson benefit held at Garvin Park
A benefit was held for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson at Garvin Park on Saturday. Members of the community gathered at Garvin Park on Saturday to show their support for missing Evansville woman Dawnita Wilkerson.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
100 Cooks Who Care raises $218,000 for Mentors for Youth and Crisis Connection
Old National Bank’s signature fundraiser, 100 Cooks Who Care (formerly 100 Men Who Cook) raised $218,000 for two local nonprofits on Saturday, September 10 at the Huntingburg Event Center. Food, festivities, auction items and entertainment were enjoyed by more than 600 chefs and guests in attendance. This contributed to...
14news.com
Ivie Duncan, also known as ‘Baby Ivie’ back in the hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 18 years ago we introduced you to Ivie Duncan. Many may know her as ‘Baby Ivie,’ and she was born with a condition that left most of her intestines outside of her body. ”I mean, Ivie’s known in the community as baby Ivie. I...
wevv.com
Coffee and ice cream shop set to hold grand opening in Henderson Monday
A new shop is coming to Henderson. "Coffee + Cream" will host a grand opening Monday, September 12th. The new business, located on Second Street, will feature coffee, tea, ice cream, and more. Owners are also asking for local artists to share some of their artwork to hang up inside...
spencercountyonline.com
Dove House: From vision to reality
Hopeless, homeless, relying on illegal substances to make it through the day — women who suffer these problems generally have one thing in common — past trauma. According to Wendy Noe, CEO of Dove Recovery House in Indianapolis, 100 percent of the women availing themselves of what Dove House has to offer suffered some type of trauma, and (this number is horrific) 90 percent of them were sexually abused as children.
Monarch Migration: Butterflies flutter into the Tri-State
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Audubon State Park in Henderson found a fun way to track monarch butterflies as they begin to flutter down to Mexico. Each year, monarchs head south to stay warm during the fall and winter seasons. Several families came to the park and the Sloughs Wildlife Management Area Saturday morning to learn […]
wevv.com
cMoe closed this week for deep cleaning
The Children's Museum of Evansville will be closed this week, starting Monday. Officials say they will be doing a deep clean, sanitizing the exhibits, and making sure everything is in good shape. The museum will be closed through Friday, September 16th. Officials say their offices and phone lines are still...
Hacienda ‘gives back’ to furry friends
Hacienda a local Mexican food restaurant located on South Green River Road, is giving back to its community or more specifically, the community's four legged friends.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Herbstfest Pageant candidates
The 2022 Huntingburg Herbstfest Miss and Pre-Teen Miss Queen Pageants are set for Sunday, September 18th at Market Street Park in Huntingburg starting at 7:00 p.m. EST. Due to limited seating available, we ask the audience to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit and enjoy the pageant at Market Street Park.
104.1 WIKY
Evansville’s Downtown is going to the dogs! DOG DAY DOWNTOWN is SATURDAY!
Dog Day Downtown Presented by German American Bank is Saturday, September 10. This “pup-ular” event returns to Downtown Evansville from 11am-2pm on Main Street (between 2nd and 4th Streets) Lot’s of activities to entertain both canine and humans including a dog agility course, free goodies like bones and...
wevv.com
Ground broken for construction of new Gallatin County church after old one destroyed by fire
Community members in the Gallatin County village of Junction, Illinois, held a groundbreaking ceremony over the weekend for a new church. Back in June, the Junction General Baptist Church was considered a total loss after a fire broke out. Officials with the church say that the fire started after the top of the steeple was struck by lightning.
High Score ‘throws back’ new annual tradition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - High Score Saloon, a popular arcade bar located downtown, started a new tradition on Saturday night. They hosted Throwback on Main on the 300 block of Main Street after Downtown Evansville planned to discontinue Night on Main.
14news.com
Baptist Health adjusts visitation guidelines
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has made changes to their visitation policy at the hospital and clinic locations. Officials say visitation hours are 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days per week. Visitors are required to wear a hospital approved mask at all times within all facilities....
Drug recovery film to evoke hope in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Billed as “an evening of hope and recovery”, The Addict’s Wake will be screening one night only at the Victory Theatre in Evansville. The film documents the struggles that come with opioid and meth addiction. On IMDb, the plot is summarized as: “The charming small towns and picturesque landscapes of Brown […]
vincennespbs.org
Road work continues in Southern Indiana
Some road closings are happening this week throughout Southern Indiana. In Daviess County State Road 358 is closing between County Roads 300-East and 425 East which is just south of Elnora. Pipe replacement work is being done and the road will be reopened by the end of the week. The detour is State Road 57 to State Road 58.
14news.com
Closure planned for Weinbach Ave. as part of explosion investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Evansville on Tuesday. Officials say Weinbach Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. until about 4 p.m. between Vogel Rd. and Bellaire Ave. Investigators will be at the site of the house explosion. Officials with the State Fire...
wevv.com
Part of Weinbach Avenue closing Tuesday for explosion investigation
Part of Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana, will be closed on Tuesday as authorities continue to investigate a house explosion that killed three people. The Evansville Fire Department says Weinbach avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday between Vogel Road and Bellaire Avenue. EFD says...
visitowensboro.com
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: September 16-18
The Funniest Man in America is making a return to Owensboro! It’s been several years since his last visit, but James Gregory still has all the jokes and stories to entertain audiences across the country. The comedic genius will delight you with his blue shirt untucked as he takes you down a carefree, hilarious storytelling experience with whimsical reflections on life from the front porch. You can see Gregory live at the Owensboro Convention Center on September 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale for $40.
14news.com
Rockport couple puts nostalgic twist on tiny home trend
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Molly and Shon Shourds are tired of the same vacation. “We’d do cruises then beach, then cruises, then beach,” Shon said. “So finally I was like, ‘one year lets just go out west and see the mountains. If you don’t like it I’ll never ask again.’”
