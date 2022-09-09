Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Monday's Scores
Perkins County def. Arthur County, 25-17, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23 College View Academy def. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 25-23, 25-17 Heartland Christian, Iowa def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-22 MUDECAS Tournament=. A Division=. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Sterling, 25-23, 28-26 Falls City Sacred Heart def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-16, 25-18 Johnson-Brock def. Diller-Odell, 27-25, 13-25, 25-20 B...
Kickoff time set for UNC and Notre Dame matchup
Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels are on a bye week here in Week 3 as they are a perfect 3-0 to start the year. After beating FAMU, Appalachian State, and Georgia State, the competition gets a little tougher when the Tar Heels hit the field. The first game out of the bye will be a tough test as Notre Dame comes to town. Despite the struggles for the Fighting Irish, this will be a tough game for the Tar Heels a good early test for them. On Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the start time for the game...
Football: Arlington routs Suffern on Monday after referee-related postponement
They were, of course, ready for some football ― perhaps even more so after having to wait a few additional days for it. But the seats were full at Arlington High School, packed with students who chose to spend their evening watching Monday night football. Well, a version that ESPN didn't have broadcasting rights to. ...
