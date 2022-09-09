Mack Brown and the North Carolina Tar Heels are on a bye week here in Week 3 as they are a perfect 3-0 to start the year. After beating FAMU, Appalachian State, and Georgia State, the competition gets a little tougher when the Tar Heels hit the field. The first game out of the bye will be a tough test as Notre Dame comes to town. Despite the struggles for the Fighting Irish, this will be a tough game for the Tar Heels a good early test for them. On Monday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the start time for the game...

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO