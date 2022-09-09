ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: DISD Struggles from ‘Mismanagement’

Residents within the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) recently weighed in on issues facing their public schools in a poll conducted by The Dallas Express. The residents were asked why they believed DISD was among the worst-performing school districts in the state and were presented with a number of choices from which to select.
Shorthorn

Oozeball returns to UTA: what it is and how to register

Oozeball, UTA’s annual mud volleyball tournament, returns Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. The game has been held every fall since 1989 and is sponsored by Campus Recreation to fund student scholarships, such as the Emergency Assistance Fund. Two teams of six players...
WFAA

Free phones, services available for eligible DART riders

DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is working with Assurance Wireless to provide free smartphones, phone services, and discounted transportation to eligible riders. The two are working together for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which was made to help households get broadband internet for things like work, school and healthcare.
Shorthorn

UTA volleyball goes undefeated in UTSA Invitational

The volleyball team (5-4) competed at the University of Texas at San Antonio Invitational this weekend, winning all three of its matches. UTA has won five of the last six games. UTA 3, USF 1. The Mavericks defeated the University of South Florida in their first game. UTA dropped the...
checkoutdfw.com

These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.

McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
dmagazine.com

Dallas’ State Psychiatric Hospital Will Have 100 Pediatric Beds

Children’s Health will lead a 100-bed inpatient unit at the new State Psychiatric Hospital to serve children and adolescents. The adult hospital is being developed through a collaboration between UT Southwestern Medical Center and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The pediatric unit will add to the 200...
fox4news.com

Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, doctor deemed 'threat to public' by Texas Medical Board, had previously been disciplined

DALLAS - Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was suspended from practicing medicine until further notice by the Texas Medical Board on Friday. Dr. Ortiz is a part of an ongoing criminal investigation following serious cardiac complications and a colleague's death connected to IV bags that were potentially tampered with at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May through September 2022, according to the Board.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the specialist you need for nerve pain management

Being diagnosed with neuropathy can be unsettling, to say the least. This painful nerve condition happens when a nerve in the body isn’t behaving like it’s supposed to and typically starts with chronic numbness in the feet and hands before graduating to sharp, shooting, or burning pain. Some people may even experience weakness and loss of function in that area.
everythinglubbock.com

Fugitives from Midland and Fort Worth added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Gonzalez’s arrest and up to $2,000 for information leading to Ashley’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Increase in Dallas County COVID Cases Directly Related to School Openings, Parkland Says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an increase in positive COVID cases directly relates to schools resuming classes last month. Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas said the positivity rate in Dallas County has gone up from less than 20% to more than 30% in the last week, and up 30% between mid-April and the end of August, and is encouraging anyone eligible to get a COVID vaccine to get one now that students and teachers are back in classrooms.
Local Profile

10 Faith-Based Nonprofits Making A Difference

These 10 faith-based nonprofits are making a difference in North Texas — and you can too, this NTX Giving Day 2022!. Agape Resource and Assistance Center provides housing and transformational support services to homeless women, moms, and their children, empowering them to move from crisis and poverty to fulfilling, self-sustaining lives. Agape addresses the critical needs of homeless women in Collin County, with a specific focus on single moms and their children through Housing 4 Hope (H4H), a unique program created exclusively to serve women-led families by providing not only safe, stable housing, but transformational programs. 
Dallas Observer

'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children

In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
dallasexpress.com

Texas Ranks Near Bottom in Average Home Lot Size

The size of a home lot in DFW is far below the national average, putting a damper on the stereotype that ‘everything is bigger in Texas.’. Texas ranked close to the bottom, 46th out of 50, for having one of the smallest lot sizes per square foot in the country, according to a new study conducted by Angi, an online home services company. Using data from Zillow, the company estimated the average lot size in each state and major metro area based on more than 390,000 single-family home listings.
