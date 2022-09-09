Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Poll: DISD Struggles from ‘Mismanagement’
Residents within the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) recently weighed in on issues facing their public schools in a poll conducted by The Dallas Express. The residents were asked why they believed DISD was among the worst-performing school districts in the state and were presented with a number of choices from which to select.
Shorthorn
Oozeball returns to UTA: what it is and how to register
Oozeball, UTA’s annual mud volleyball tournament, returns Sept. 23 on the corner of Summit Avenue and Greek Row Drive. The game has been held every fall since 1989 and is sponsored by Campus Recreation to fund student scholarships, such as the Emergency Assistance Fund. Two teams of six players...
K12@Dallas
Save the Date: Districtwide College Fair and HBCU Experience will take place September 21st in Southern Dallas
Dallas ISD will host its annual Districtwide College Fair for all high school seniors and juniors on Wednesday, September 21st, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Ellis Davis Fieldhouse, 9191 South Polk Street, Dallas, Texas 75232. Students and parents will receive admission and financial aid information from over 170...
Free phones, services available for eligible DART riders
DALLAS — Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is working with Assurance Wireless to provide free smartphones, phone services, and discounted transportation to eligible riders. The two are working together for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which was made to help households get broadband internet for things like work, school and healthcare.
fox4news.com
Just 7% of North Texas apartment complexes accept government-authorized rent payments, report finds
Dallas - A vast majority of North Texas apartment complexes do not accept housing vouchers that used to be known as Section 8. The Child Poverty Action Lab presented its study at a Dallas City Council committee meeting on Monday. The group found just 7 percent of apartment complexes in...
texasstandard.org
Tarrant County College offers pilot pipeline, but requires long runway to fill industry shortages
Mathiew Weiss always wanted to fly. As a child, Weiss remembers seeing the planes take off at the airport when his father went on business trips. “From there on, it was watching videos and toys and things like that,” he said. “And it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.”
keranews.org
Unfinished houses, open roofs: RJ Construction customers take their claims to bankruptcy court
Christina Ridings says she had doubts about hiring RJ Construction. She had spent half a year vetting contractors to remodel her home’s balcony and lower deck when she came across the group. However, she was heartened by the community outcry on Jordan’s behalf. For months, plastic yard signs...
3 North Texas companies named among top 100 Great Places to Work
Finding a job for you is important and while a job can be attractive you always need to know more about the actual company you'll be working for.
What Kind of Job Do I Need to Afford That Home in D-FW? This Study Has Answers
Do you remember when you’d drive around high-end neighborhoods and marvel at the luxury homes with football-field-sized yards?. You’d ask yourself: “What kind of job do you have to have to afford that kind of living?”. Well, STORAGECafé just so happened to do a recent study on...
Shorthorn
UTA volleyball goes undefeated in UTSA Invitational
The volleyball team (5-4) competed at the University of Texas at San Antonio Invitational this weekend, winning all three of its matches. UTA has won five of the last six games. UTA 3, USF 1. The Mavericks defeated the University of South Florida in their first game. UTA dropped the...
checkoutdfw.com
These 3 DFW-area cities rank as the best places to live in the U.S.
McKinney, Plano, and Denton residents have a new reason to brag after ranking in Livability.com's Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. The website, which focuses on ranking the most livable small and mid-sized cities in America, focused this year's list on mid-sized cities with a population of 500,000 or less that are attracting big waves of young people.
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ State Psychiatric Hospital Will Have 100 Pediatric Beds
Children’s Health will lead a 100-bed inpatient unit at the new State Psychiatric Hospital to serve children and adolescents. The adult hospital is being developed through a collaboration between UT Southwestern Medical Center and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The pediatric unit will add to the 200...
fox4news.com
Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz, doctor deemed 'threat to public' by Texas Medical Board, had previously been disciplined
DALLAS - Anesthesiologist Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. was suspended from practicing medicine until further notice by the Texas Medical Board on Friday. Dr. Ortiz is a part of an ongoing criminal investigation following serious cardiac complications and a colleague's death connected to IV bags that were potentially tampered with at the Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas facility from May through September 2022, according to the Board.
Advanced Pain Institute of Texas is the specialist you need for nerve pain management
Being diagnosed with neuropathy can be unsettling, to say the least. This painful nerve condition happens when a nerve in the body isn’t behaving like it’s supposed to and typically starts with chronic numbness in the feet and hands before graduating to sharp, shooting, or burning pain. Some people may even experience weakness and loss of function in that area.
everythinglubbock.com
Fugitives from Midland and Fort Worth added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists
AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Gonzalez’s arrest and up to $2,000 for information leading to Ashley’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Increase in Dallas County COVID Cases Directly Related to School Openings, Parkland Says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an increase in positive COVID cases directly relates to schools resuming classes last month. Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas said the positivity rate in Dallas County has gone up from less than 20% to more than 30% in the last week, and up 30% between mid-April and the end of August, and is encouraging anyone eligible to get a COVID vaccine to get one now that students and teachers are back in classrooms.
10 Faith-Based Nonprofits Making A Difference
These 10 faith-based nonprofits are making a difference in North Texas — and you can too, this NTX Giving Day 2022!. Agape Resource and Assistance Center provides housing and transformational support services to homeless women, moms, and their children, empowering them to move from crisis and poverty to fulfilling, self-sustaining lives. Agape addresses the critical needs of homeless women in Collin County, with a specific focus on single moms and their children through Housing 4 Hope (H4H), a unique program created exclusively to serve women-led families by providing not only safe, stable housing, but transformational programs.
Dallas Observer
'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children
In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Ranks Near Bottom in Average Home Lot Size
The size of a home lot in DFW is far below the national average, putting a damper on the stereotype that ‘everything is bigger in Texas.’. Texas ranked close to the bottom, 46th out of 50, for having one of the smallest lot sizes per square foot in the country, according to a new study conducted by Angi, an online home services company. Using data from Zillow, the company estimated the average lot size in each state and major metro area based on more than 390,000 single-family home listings.
CandysDirt.com
Small, Modular Homes Offer Simplicity and Savings, Says Fort Worth Builder
Homeowners who want to expand and prospective buyers looking for a livable space they can afford are struggling in the current market, but there’s an option that could change the game, according to Eric Robb, president of Turn Key Fabrication. Robb builds 400-square-foot homes in a Fort Worth factory...
