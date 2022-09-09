Read full article on original website
fox9.com
'Workmanlike, squared': Gophers crush Western Illinois 62-10, improve to 2-0
MINNEAPOLIS - For the second straight week, the University of Minnesota football team did exactly what it should against an inferior opponent. The Gophers dominated Western Illinois of the FCS in every possible way in a 62-10 win over the Leathernecks on Saturday in front of more than 40,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers are 2-0 and have won their first two games by a combined 100-10 as they host Colorado next Saturday in their lone non-conference game against a Power 5 school.
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
fox9.com
Here's how Minnesota schools rank on U.S. News and World Report's best colleges list
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One Minnesota college cracked the top 10 for best national liberal arts colleges in the United States, according to U.S. News and World Report's recently released best colleges list. Here's a look at how Minnesota schools ranked:. Top liberal arts colleges. The top national liberal arts...
Where big rain totals are possible in Minnesota this week
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has this week's Minnesota forecast, which includes chilly mornings, temps warming back into the 80s, the return of smoky/hazy skies and a threat for hefty rain totals in parts of the state.
Central Minnesota’s Ultimate Dining Guide For Take Out & Delivery Options
Getting hungry? Seems like food is always on the top of my list. Deciding where to go is the hard part. Well, have no fear. I've got a list of all of the restaurants in central Minnesota that I could find that either deliver food or offer take-out options. Take a look at our list, and if something is missing, please email me at kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com and I'll add your favorite locations. Happy Eating!
dakotafreepress.com
Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates
Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
CBS News
History Of Native American Boarding Schools In Minnesota
For decades following the Civil War, thousands of Native American children and teens were forced to attend these schools. They were intentionally separated from their families and their culture.
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
The Very Drunkest City In Minnesota, Iowa, And South Dakota
You'd better keep your head up and be careful if you are driving through these Drunkest Cities in Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota. Folks in the midwest have been known to party a lot. There is nothing wrong with having a few drinks if that is your thing. But there...
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art
Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit
Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
majorleaguefishing.com
Alton Jones Sr. Out Front Early for Group B at Bass Pro Tour Bally Bet Stage Seven at Mille Lacs Lake Presented by Minn Kota
ONAMIA, Minn. – Although widely regarded as a shallow-water, sight-fishing expert, Texas pro Alton Jones, Sr., demonstrated Sunday that he also knows a thing or two about catching northern smallmouth as well. The Lorena, Texas, pro caught 25 scorable smallmouth bass Sunday weighing 92 pounds, 13 ounces, to pace the field by 27 pounds after Day 1 for Group B at the Bass Pro Tour Bally Bet Stage Seven at Mille Lacs Lake Presented by Minn Kota.
KIMT
DNR says Minnesota pheasant numbers increase significantly from last year ahead of hunting season
MINNESOTA - Pheasant hunting across much of the Midwest is a tradition and while the hunting opener is still a month away the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is anticipating a strong hunting season. Pheasant numbers in Minnesota increased 18 percent from last year, and exceeded the 10-year average by...
Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions
If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
KAAL-TV
Disease affecting apple trees discovered in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – Japanese apple rust, a disease affecting apples, crabapples, and junipers has been confirmed in Minnesota for the first time, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). The disease is caused by the fungal plant pathogen Gymnosporangium yamadae. It is native to parts of Asia...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota
Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
WTIP
Minnesota DNR shares changes to upcoming deer hunting season
The fall season is a welcomed time of year for many. Minnesota deer hunters will soon don camo and blaze orange as they head into the woods for the 2022 hunting season. However, before they do, there are a few changes to make a note of for the upcoming deer hunting season.
KAAL-TV
Fall color preview: Where and when to see the best foliage in Minnesota
Many Minnesotans look forward to the changing colors of leaves as the fall season begins. This year, trees primarily between the Twin Cities and Rock County in the southwestern corner of the state have been affected by drought. Meanwhile, northern Minnesota is experiencing record, or near-record, precipitation levels, meaning some...
740thefan.com
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
