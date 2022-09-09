ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Workmanlike, squared': Gophers crush Western Illinois 62-10, improve to 2-0

MINNEAPOLIS - For the second straight week, the University of Minnesota football team did exactly what it should against an inferior opponent. The Gophers dominated Western Illinois of the FCS in every possible way in a 62-10 win over the Leathernecks on Saturday in front of more than 40,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers are 2-0 and have won their first two games by a combined 100-10 as they host Colorado next Saturday in their lone non-conference game against a Power 5 school.
Central Minnesota’s Ultimate Dining Guide For Take Out & Delivery Options

Getting hungry? Seems like food is always on the top of my list. Deciding where to go is the hard part. Well, have no fear. I've got a list of all of the restaurants in central Minnesota that I could find that either deliver food or offer take-out options. Take a look at our list, and if something is missing, please email me at kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com and I'll add your favorite locations. Happy Eating!
Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates

Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota

There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
Extremely Large, Abandoned Items in Iowa and Minnesota Now Art

Growing up in Iowa is similar to small-town Minnesota. We've got grain bins, silos, and water towers in both states and in some towns, those silos seem to dominate the skyline. Throughout the years though, some of those silos have remained empty and one town in Iowa, Fort Dodge, decided to turn one of its older, well-known items into art. Sound familiar, Rochester, Minnesota? Yeah, you have a little thing about that corn cob tower.
Best Breweries in Minnesota to Visit

Today is National Beer Lovers Day and in celebration, I wanted to put together a list of the best breweries in Minnesota. While I do not drink too much beer, I also wanted to educate myself. And in doing so I discovered that Minnesota is actually the home of many amazing breweries and is known as a place to go for craft beer! So, here is the list I have gathered from doing some homework, and they are in no particular order.
Alton Jones Sr. Out Front Early for Group B at Bass Pro Tour Bally Bet Stage Seven at Mille Lacs Lake Presented by Minn Kota

ONAMIA, Minn. – Although widely regarded as a shallow-water, sight-fishing expert, Texas pro Alton Jones, Sr., demonstrated Sunday that he also knows a thing or two about catching northern smallmouth as well. The Lorena, Texas, pro caught 25 scorable smallmouth bass Sunday weighing 92 pounds, 13 ounces, to pace the field by 27 pounds after Day 1 for Group B at the Bass Pro Tour Bally Bet Stage Seven at Mille Lacs Lake Presented by Minn Kota.
Minnesota Among The Highest Paying For These 4 Professions

If you are looking to possibly change professions in the near future, it might help your search if you were privy to what occupations pay well here in Minnesota. An analysis by Stacker, a data driven journalism hub, studied 50 different occupations and found which states paid the most in each job. Minnesota did pretty well, especially in these four professions.
Disease affecting apple trees discovered in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – Japanese apple rust, a disease affecting apples, crabapples, and junipers has been confirmed in Minnesota for the first time, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). The disease is caused by the fungal plant pathogen Gymnosporangium yamadae. It is native to parts of Asia...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Northern Minnesota

Grand Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning on northern Minnesota's Iron Range. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Kristine Grover. The crash report does not list her hometown. The State Patrol says she was a passenger on a motorcycle that crashed on Highway 169 about 5 south of Grand Rapids. The driver of the Harley Davidson, 50-year-old John Max, was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says neither was wearing a helmet.
Fall color preview: Where and when to see the best foliage in Minnesota

Many Minnesotans look forward to the changing colors of leaves as the fall season begins. This year, trees primarily between the Twin Cities and Rock County in the southwestern corner of the state have been affected by drought. Meanwhile, northern Minnesota is experiencing record, or near-record, precipitation levels, meaning some...
Japanese Apple Rust confirmed in Minnesota trees for 1st time

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is confirming Japanese apple rust in the state for the first time. The tree disease is caused by a fungal plant pathogen and affects apples, crabapples and junipers. MDA staff discovered the fungus through recent surveys and routine inspections at orchards and nurseries in Dakota, Rice and Scott counties.
Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
