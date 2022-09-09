Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
A Brutal Winter Is Coming: Make the Best Use of the Weather by Visiting One of These Local Ice RinksAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Having Pasta Backstage with Brian Wilson and The Beach BoysHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Hilton Apple Fest Is Back This OctoberAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Opinion: I Grew Up Poor But Lived a Rich LifeHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
iheart.com
Parolee Indicted in 2 Rochester Homicides
A parolee with a felony record has been indicted in two separate Rochester homicides. 31-year-old Christopher Williams faces 2 2nd-degree murder charges and 4 weapons counts. He allegedly shot Marcus Bennett to death in a backyard on Sixth Street in July, and gunned down Kenneth Johnson last month on Roycroft Drive.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police chief blasts culture of gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Fifty-nine people have been killed in the city this year: most of them the result of gun violence. One of those victims was shot early Sunday morning. Cahj’miere Robinson, 17, who attended Rochester city schools, died at the scene. He was shot multiple times in the upper body, according to police. A 16-year-old was wounded in the face and is in stable condition.
iheart.com
Teen Homicide Victim Identified
Rochester police have released the name of the 17-year-old boy who was shot to death over the weekend. Police say Cahj’miere Robinson and an unnamed 16-year-old were shot around 2 a.m. yesterday near the Thomas Ryan Recreation Center on Webster Avenue. Police say the boys were hanging out with...
spectrumlocalnews.com
RPD chief: 'Data-driven' curfews discussed in attempt to curb deadly Rochester violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester's police chief says the idea of "data-driven" curfews has been discussed in certain parts of the city to try to curb this year's historic deadly violence. That revelation came Monday as Chief David Smith outlined the continuing plan to slow the rate of violence. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxxinews.org
Two people are dead in homicides in different parts of Rochester this weekend
Rochester Police are investigating two homicides in different parts of the city that happened over the weekend. The first one involved a shooting death late Saturday afternoon, when police got a call about someone who was shot on Kenwood Avenue on the southwest side of the city. RPD says that...
RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
WHEC TV-10
Rand Street shooting Saturday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At approximately 6:45 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Rand Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located a 25-year-old male city resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
13 WHAM
Man sentenced for fatal hit and run
Rochester, N.Y. — The driver behind a deadly hit and run is going to prison. Police say Christopher Moody was speeding down Dewey Avenue near Stone Road in 2020 when the vehicle went off the road, and fatally struck Lisa Dambra,44. Moody was sentenced 3 to 9 years for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Intoxicated man uses trash can to smash door and break into Gates Tops overnight
GATES, N.Y. – There were some scary moments for several overnight employees at the Tops Supermarket in Gates. Police were called, and a man was arrested for breaking into the business. News10NBC has the actual recording of that police call. It happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning at the...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: RPD ATF gun arrest tactic nets 19 suspects in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you’ve wondered what the police are doing to stop the record-breaking gun violence in our city, you just had to watch our investigative reporting. For a month, we’ve told you how the RPD is using the ATF to make some cases federal so that suspects stay in jail after they’re arrested. And today the Rochester Police chief confirmed the reporting.
RFD: Kids playing with matches start fire on Clifford Ave. in Rochester
According to fire crews, responders arrived at 1660 Clifford Avenue around 9:35 p.m. for the report of a fire in the bedroom of a 2.5-story home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 teen dead, another injured after double shooting on Webster Ave.
Once at the location, officials found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the face.
Man shot, killed during break-in on Kenwood Ave. in Rochester
The Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the deceased man.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Checks Sent to Monroe County Clerk’s Office Stolen, Altered and Cashed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Money sent to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to pay mortgage discharge fees has been stolen. At least 16 checks, sent by banks on behalf of their customers to the Clerk’s office in late May were taken, altered, forged and cashed. The known-theft currently amounts to about $32,000 but investigators believe there may be other victims.
‘It’s been tough’: Father of homicide victim speaks out
Both men were identified by investigators as suspects in the double murder of city resident Charles Robinson and Lonnie Keys on March 13.
Fight ends in fatal stabbing on Angle St. in Rochester
The stabbing was the first homicide of what turned into a violent evening in Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Christopher Moody sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The judge sentenced Christopher Moody to three to nine years in prison and a fine of $3000 in the death of Lisa Dambra. Moody was behind the wheel of a car that jumped the curb on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece and struck Dambra. Police say moody was speeding.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police investigate two separate violent overnight incidents
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate violent incidents that occurred overnight. The first incident happened around 12:30 a.m. after police received a report of a walk-in stabbing victim at Strong Memorial Hospital. When police arrived, they located a 27-year-old male who was stabbed once to...
iheart.com
2 Charged in March Double Homicide
Rochester police are charging two men with murder in connection with the shootings March 13 outside a hookah lounge on State Street that killed two people. Suspect Henry Phelps was arrested yesterday with a loaded handgun. The other suspect, Marique Simkin, has been in custody since June on charges involving...
Comments / 0