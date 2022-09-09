ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Parolee Indicted in 2 Rochester Homicides

A parolee with a felony record has been indicted in two separate Rochester homicides. 31-year-old Christopher Williams faces 2 2nd-degree murder charges and 4 weapons counts. He allegedly shot Marcus Bennett to death in a backyard on Sixth Street in July, and gunned down Kenneth Johnson last month on Roycroft Drive.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police chief blasts culture of gun violence

Rochester, N.Y. — Fifty-nine people have been killed in the city this year: most of them the result of gun violence. One of those victims was shot early Sunday morning. Cahj’miere Robinson, 17, who attended Rochester city schools, died at the scene. He was shot multiple times in the upper body, according to police. A 16-year-old was wounded in the face and is in stable condition.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Teen Homicide Victim Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the 17-year-old boy who was shot to death over the weekend. Police say Cahj’miere Robinson and an unnamed 16-year-old were shot around 2 a.m. yesterday near the Thomas Ryan Recreation Center on Webster Avenue. Police say the boys were hanging out with...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating two Sept. 9 shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rand Street shooting Saturday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At approximately 6:45 p.m. Rochester Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Rand Street for the report of a person shot. Officers located a 25-year-old male city resident suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Rochester General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man sentenced for fatal hit and run

Rochester, N.Y. — The driver behind a deadly hit and run is going to prison. Police say Christopher Moody was speeding down Dewey Avenue near Stone Road in 2020 when the vehicle went off the road, and fatally struck Lisa Dambra,44. Moody was sentenced 3 to 9 years for...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Homicides#Violent Crime
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man shot, injured overnight on Dewey Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, RPD responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a 50-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once. Police say that the circumstances behind this shooting are unknown.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: RPD ATF gun arrest tactic nets 19 suspects in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you’ve wondered what the police are doing to stop the record-breaking gun violence in our city, you just had to watch our investigative reporting. For a month, we’ve told you how the RPD is using the ATF to make some cases federal so that suspects stay in jail after they’re arrested. And today the Rochester Police chief confirmed the reporting.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Checks Sent to Monroe County Clerk’s Office Stolen, Altered and Cashed

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Money sent to the Monroe County Clerk’s Office to pay mortgage discharge fees has been stolen. At least 16 checks, sent by banks on behalf of their customers to the Clerk’s office in late May were taken, altered, forged and cashed. The known-theft currently amounts to about $32,000 but investigators believe there may be other victims.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Christopher Moody sentenced for fatal hit-and-run in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The judge sentenced Christopher Moody to three to nine years in prison and a fine of $3000 in the death of Lisa Dambra. Moody was behind the wheel of a car that jumped the curb on Dewey Avenue and Stone Road in Greece and struck Dambra. Police say moody was speeding.
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate two separate violent overnight incidents

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking into two separate violent incidents that occurred overnight. The first incident happened around 12:30 a.m. after police received a report of a walk-in stabbing victim at Strong Memorial Hospital. When police arrived, they located a 27-year-old male who was stabbed once to...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

2 Charged in March Double Homicide

Rochester police are charging two men with murder in connection with the shootings March 13 outside a hookah lounge on State Street that killed two people. Suspect Henry Phelps was arrested yesterday with a loaded handgun. The other suspect, Marique Simkin, has been in custody since June on charges involving...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy