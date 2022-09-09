LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky man, known for designing some of the commonwealth’s wealthiest homes, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison last week. According to the Department of Justice, 66-year-old Roy “Wayne” Jenkins was handed down his punishment by a federal judge in Louisville after defrauding an elderly victim out of hundreds of thousands of dollars between 2013 and 2018 in a bank fraud scheme. Jenkins gained access to the elderly victim’s property and bank accounts under the pretense of helping her son, who held Power of Attorney, manage her financial affairs when she was no longer able to do so.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO