Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
20 LMPD recruits graduate amid staffing shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another violent weekend where six people were murdered across the city adds to an already high caseload for Louisville Metro Police. The department is battling a staffing shortage straining its resources, but a new class of officers will soon hit the streets of Louisville. Twenty new...
wdrb.com
Spectrum hosting virtual interviews to hire for Louisville-area field technicians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spectrum is trying to hire field technicians in the Louisville-area. On Thursday, Spectrum will host virtual interviews and plans to make same-day offers. There are more than 600 available positions across the company's 41-state service area. According to a news release, field technicians install and service...
Authorities investigate 3 overnight fires ‘suspicious in origin’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a span of five hours the morning of Sept. 12, firefighters have responded to three fires in Louisville that officials are finding suspicious. Zoneton Fire Protection District's firefighters were deployed to control the flames in a string of fires from midnight to 5 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
Expect delays! Part of a Louisville interstate is set to close for 10 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heads up, Louisville drivers!. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says part of an interstate in the city is scheduled to close for a few days. In a press release, KYTC said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for ten days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVQ
Louisville man sentenced to 21 months for defrauding elderly woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky man, known for designing some of the commonwealth’s wealthiest homes, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison last week. According to the Department of Justice, 66-year-old Roy “Wayne” Jenkins was handed down his punishment by a federal judge in Louisville after defrauding an elderly victim out of hundreds of thousands of dollars between 2013 and 2018 in a bank fraud scheme. Jenkins gained access to the elderly victim’s property and bank accounts under the pretense of helping her son, who held Power of Attorney, manage her financial affairs when she was no longer able to do so.
wdrb.com
I-71 SB to close for 10 days between Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 71 will close for 10 days, starting Friday, between the Watterson Expressway and the Gene Snyder Freeway. The interstate will be closed as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials complete a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, according to a news release. The closure...
wdrb.com
USPS seeking to hire seasonal employees for holiday rush
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) is preparing for the holiday season rush. USPS is actively seeking to hire an additional 28,000 seasonal employees. According to a news release, the workforce of around 655,000 employees includes 100,000 workers converted to full-time since the beginning of 2021....
wdrb.com
Box truck gets stuck under New Albany bridge
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A box truck was stuck underneath the train bridge in New Albany on Monday morning. The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to get the truck out from the bridge that sits over East 8th Street. CSX will be inspecting the train trestle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Tech startup Inxeption could make Louisville its home, CEO says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A five-year-old e-commerce startup with a large presence in Louisville is eyeing an initial public offering “sooner than later,” according to its CEO. And Louisville — already the largest office for Cupertino, California-based Inxeption Corp. — could eventually become the headquarters of the...
Wave 3
Search underway for suspects in ‘suspicious’ Bullitt County fires
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are seeking leads to find the person or persons responsible for several overnight fires in northern Bullitt County that are considered suspicious in origin. Zoneton firefighters were called out to fight the fires early Monday morning between midnight and 4:44 a.m. Rich Carlson, spokesman for...
Wave 3
Historic WWII landing ship tank passes through Louisville during annual cruise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The historic LST-325, the last fully operational WWII Landing Ship Tank, passed through Louisville on Monday. The ship began its annual cruise on Sunday, with stops scheduled in Ashland, Ky.; Charleston, W.Va and Cincinnati, Ohio. According to the LST Ship Memorial website, the LST-325 was launched...
WLKY.com
Missing Jeffersonville teen found safe
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Jeffersonville police have found a teen missing for two weeks. Police say 14-year-old Andrea Nesselrode was located in Frankfort, Kentucky. Evidence recovered in the course of the investigation indicates she was not kidnapped but ran away. Jeffersonville police worked with Richmond County, Frankfort, and Georgetown law...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed Monday in Shelby County. The baby box was installed at the Simpsonville Fire Department, becoming the first in Shelby County and the 14th Baby Box in Kentucky. When a child is placed inside a Safe Haven Baby Box, the...
Wave 3
Watching Out For You: Councilman warns of Sheriff scam
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Earlier this week we warned you about a scam the Better Business Bureau became aware of. It involves people pretending to be law enforcement, who have an effective way to get money out of victims. A Metro Councilman who saw our story, let us know his...
wdrb.com
6 homicides reported in Louisville over the weekend, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After six homicides this past weekend, 2022 has become the third-deadliest year in Louisville Metro's history. On Friday evening, a mandied in a shooting near Buechel near Bardstown Road. Two people were shot and killed in two shootings that police believed are "related" in the Russell neighborhood on Saturday. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a deadly shooting on 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway. That night, a man died in a Beechmont neighborhood shooting. A few hours later, a man was killed in a shooting on South 3rd Street near the Watterson Expressway.
Wave 3
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was wounded in a shooting this morning at an apartment complex in the Brownsboro Zorn neighborhood. Louisville Metro police called to the 700 block of Zorn Avenue around 6:15 a.m. found the victim, an adult man. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment....
wdrb.com
Bullitt County Schools investigating after student makes online threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials for Bullitt County Schools are paying close attention to a social media message that was recently posted. A letter was sent to parents and students regarding a post on social media on Saturday. The post showed an image of a Bullitt East High School student with a gun that said "practicing for Monday."
Wave 3
Bullitt County school receives threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
Wave 3
Water outage scheduled for Monday in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive are going to be without water Monday. According to Indiana American Water, residents can expect to be without water on September 12 for six to eight hours starting at 8:00a.m. Crews will be replacing a water valve in...
wdrb.com
Eastbound closure on Sherman Minton Bridge planned for 9 days in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic change in October will impact motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge. There is a nine-day closure of eastbound lanes planned for bridge that connects Louisville to southern Indiana. According to a news release, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 will close on or after 2 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, and go until 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Comments / 0