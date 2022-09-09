ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Nick's mysterious new wife in a script page from TheHandmaid's Tale season 5 premiere

Praise be: The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is almost here. The new season, which premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu, picks up immediately after the events of the season 4 finale, which saw Elisabeth Moss' June finally exact her revenge on the Waterfords by making a deal with Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Nick (Max Minghella) to give them Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) in exchange for the release of 22 women of the resistance. Instead of taking him back to Gilead and letting him stand trial, though, Commander Lawrence and Nick give Fred to June at the border, and she and her fellow handmaids serve their own kind of justice and savagely beat him to death.
Taylor Sheridan CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ Adds Three to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming CIA drama series “Lioness” at Paramount+ has added three new actors to its cast, Variety has learned exclusively. James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable have all joined the show. All three have previously worked with Sheridan — Jordan and Annable on the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” and Garrett in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” Jordan also appeared in “1883” as well as Sheridan’s Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown” and in his features “Wind River” and “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” The three join previously announced cast members Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira. The series...
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October

A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller

It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
The Handmaid's Tale Renewed for Sixth and Final Season Ahead of Season 5 Premiere

Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale premieres Sept. 14 on Hulu, and will be the penultimate season of the hit drama series The Handmaid's Tale is coming to an end. Ahead of the season 5 premiere of the award-winning show, Hulu has announced that the show has been renewed for a sixth season — but the season will also be its last. "It has been a true honor to tell the story of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a...
‘Maggie’ Canceled By Hulu After One Season

There will no second season for Hulu comedy Maggie. The streaming service has canceled the series starring Rebecca Rittenhouse after one season, Deadline has confirmed. Based on Tim Curcio’s short film, Maggie followed Rittenhouse’s titular character, a psychic navigating the dating world. Her gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it...
Claire Danes Cast in Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon’s HBO Max Series ‘Full Circle’

Claire Danes has joined the cast of HBO Max’s upcoming limited series “Full Circle,” Variety has learned. From Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, the series follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. Danes joins recently announced star Zazie Beetz, though character details for both remain under wraps. Danes had her breakout role in the ABC teen drama “My So-Called Life,” winning a Golden Globe in 1994 and an Emmy in 1995, before going on play Juliet in Baz Luhrmann’s Leonardo DiCaprio-led adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” in...
The Santa Clauses Trailer: Tim Allen Returns in New Disney+ Series

Here comes Santa Claus in the first trailer for The Santa Clauses, the Disney+ series that serves as a sequel to the hit holiday film franchise. Tim Allen, who starred as Scott Calvin/Santa in three films between 1994 and 2006, is reprising his iconic role in the Disney+ Original limited series from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television. Disney revealed the first look footage during its D23 Expo in Anaheim, showing the return of Mr. and Mrs. Claus (Elizabeth Mitchell) more than 15 years after The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. The new Santa Clause series is streaming November 16 on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere. Watch The Santa Clauses trailer below!
Disney's The Little Mermaid Star Halle Bailey Calls Trailer Response Overwhelming

D23 Expo brought a look at one of Disney's most highly-anticipated upcoming movies, thanks to a teaser trailer for The Little Mermaid. The live-action film, which has been in the works for several years now, will be led by Halle Bailey as Ariel, and the first trailer put the spotlight on her in a pretty epic way. The footage showed her in costume singing a portion of the iconic song "Part of Your World", and quickly prompted an array of positive emotions from fans on social media. In a tweet on Friday night, which you can check out below, Bailey says that the fan response has been "so overwhelming and incredible", and that she's "so happy you're getting to see a peek of everything."
