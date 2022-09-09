ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Lancaster Farming

Historic $90M investment to improve recreation, community revitalization

Sep. 11—WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf this week announced a historic investment of $90 million for more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities. The $90 million grant round is the largest single investment in Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
westwhiteland.org

Township Secures $600,000 Park Grant

We are excited to announce that West Whiteland Township has received a grant award of $600,000 from the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program for the Exton Park – Phase 2 development. The Township completed the bulk of Phase 1 of the park...
WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, PA
VISTA.Today

‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced

Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
COATESVILLE, PA
Lancaster Farming

Wolf unveils free breakfast plan for state school children

Sep. 10—Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free breakfast to school students in Pennsylvania this year. A federal free meal program implemented during the COVID-19 expired at the end of June, causing some area schools to require students to reapply for free and reduced meals.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’

Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Tower Loses Lawsuit Over Pottstown Hospital Sale

POTTSTOWN PA – Tower Health has lost a lawsuit filed against the company from which it bought Pottstown Hospital during 2017, according to a federal court ruling released Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022). Tower alleged Community Health Systems breached a 2017 asset sale agreement involving the hospital because it was...
POTTSTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Media Borough Rewriting Zoning Codes to Fit Modern Needs

Media Borough is looking to rewrite some of its residential zoning codes with form-based coding to deal with development clashes, housing affordability, urban sprawl and changes in how we work and live, write Kenney Cooper for WHYY. They could move to a hybrid system in which residential neighborhoods would use...
MEDIA, PA
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: PA Bicyclist Dies after Kent County Crash

UPDATED 7:15pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal bicycle collision that occurred on September 10, 2022, in the Camden Wyoming area as 51 year old Larry Yarbray of Chester, PA. ===============================================================. A bicycle rider is dead after a crash Saturday morning in...
CHESTER, PA
Lancaster Farming

MM Weaver, Binkley & Hurst Merge to Form Agriteer

A planned merger between two longstanding agricultural equipment companies in Pennsylvania is set to become a reality. On Oct. 1, Binkley & Hurst and MM Weaver will officially merge to become Agriteer, combining 220 team members across the seven current locations that were established when the companies were separate. In addition to the new company, there will be changes in leadership.
LITITZ, PA
phillyvoice.com

Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean

A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

