Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Chef Derek Davis Introducing ‘Bagels, Bialys & Benedicts Brunch’ at LibertineMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South StreetMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Mariners And Phillies Push To End Long Postseason DroughtsIBWAASeattle, WA
Related
Here’s the Best Delaware County Small Town to Raise a Family
For those who prefer the slower pace of suburban living as a comfy place to start a family, consider this list of towns from Stacker.com. Several Pennsylvania places made the list of the 100 best small towns to raise a family in the nation, and Swarthmore is among them, according to a new ranking published by Stacker.
Lancaster Farming
Historic $90M investment to improve recreation, community revitalization
Sep. 11—WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf this week announced a historic investment of $90 million for more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania that will create new recreational opportunities, conserve natural resources, and help revitalize local communities. The $90 million grant round is the largest single investment in Pennsylvania...
westwhiteland.org
Township Secures $600,000 Park Grant
We are excited to announce that West Whiteland Township has received a grant award of $600,000 from the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program for the Exton Park – Phase 2 development. The Township completed the bulk of Phase 1 of the park...
Five Montgomery County Communities Rate Among Top Places to Live in Pa.
Three Montgomery County towns are among the 10 best places to live in Pa., and five more communities are in the top 100. The local standout communities were named in a 2022 list compiled by Niche. The analysis is based on data from organizations that include:. The U.S. Census Bureau.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Taking a Second Look’ at What Coatesville Has to Offer: City’s Latest Development Deal Announced
Rendering of Proudfoot Capital's proposed construction in Coatesville. The latest deal in a string of development projects underway in the City of Coatesville has been announced. Located on the corner of Third Avenue and Lincoln Highway, one of the city’s most prized locations was acquired by Proudfoot Capital from the Coatesville Redevelopment Authority (RDA).
Lancaster Farming
Wolf unveils free breakfast plan for state school children
Sep. 10—Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free breakfast to school students in Pennsylvania this year. A federal free meal program implemented during the COVID-19 expired at the end of June, causing some area schools to require students to reapply for free and reduced meals.
How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’
Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
wlvr.org
Lehigh County to the rescue to keep IronPigs in Allentown? Not so fast, leader says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Who should pay for upgrades to Coca-Cola Park?. During a meeting last week, Allentown City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach argued against the IronPigs’ request for federal funds to make needed stadium improvements. She suggested the county would step in if Allentown balks. But, on Friday, Lehigh...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanatogapost.com
Tower Loses Lawsuit Over Pottstown Hospital Sale
POTTSTOWN PA – Tower Health has lost a lawsuit filed against the company from which it bought Pottstown Hospital during 2017, according to a federal court ruling released Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022). Tower alleged Community Health Systems breached a 2017 asset sale agreement involving the hospital because it was...
Media Borough Rewriting Zoning Codes to Fit Modern Needs
Media Borough is looking to rewrite some of its residential zoning codes with form-based coding to deal with development clashes, housing affordability, urban sprawl and changes in how we work and live, write Kenney Cooper for WHYY. They could move to a hybrid system in which residential neighborhoods would use...
Lancaster Farming
Thoughts on Over-Order Premium Hearings From Pa. Milk Marketing Board
Much will be written over the next few weeks, especially when the board makes its decision on what to do about the over-order premium. A special meeting is set for Sept. 21 for the board’s decision to be made public. Decisions such as this one make me think about...
Major work starts to re-deck the northbound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge
More than a million cars cross the Delaware River between New Castle, Delaware, and Pennsville, New Jersey, every month. Since the first span opened in 1951, more than one billion cars have crossed the twin span. All of that traffic over all those decades obviously results in lots of wear and tear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
New Hope Restaurant, Overlooking The Delaware River, Expanding Dinner Services This Week
A waterfront restaurant in New Hope will be updating its menu for locals and visitors looking for a great meal and view. Jeff Werner wrote about the eatery’s updates for the New Hope-Lambertville Patch. Stella of New Hope is located on the second floor of the Ghost Light Inn,...
Environmentalists decry permit extension approval for natural gas terminal in South Jersey
The Delaware River Basin Commission on Thursday approved a three-year permit extension for a controversial project to build New Jersey’s first terminal for exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) along the Delaware River. The extended permit gives Delaware River Partners, an affiliate of New Fortress Energy, until June 2025 to...
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: PA Bicyclist Dies after Kent County Crash
UPDATED 7:15pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal bicycle collision that occurred on September 10, 2022, in the Camden Wyoming area as 51 year old Larry Yarbray of Chester, PA. ===============================================================. A bicycle rider is dead after a crash Saturday morning in...
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
Lancaster Farming
MM Weaver, Binkley & Hurst Merge to Form Agriteer
A planned merger between two longstanding agricultural equipment companies in Pennsylvania is set to become a reality. On Oct. 1, Binkley & Hurst and MM Weaver will officially merge to become Agriteer, combining 220 team members across the seven current locations that were established when the companies were separate. In addition to the new company, there will be changes in leadership.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
After the Unthinkable Happened to Their Son, Exton Couple Advocates for Individuals with Disabilities
After their son Cailen, who has an intellectual disability, was assaulted during a shoplifting incident at Acme, where he was working, Exton residents John and Denise Bailey have taken to fighting for the rights of those with disabilities, writes J.F Pirro for Main Line Today. While individuals with disabilities are...
Comments / 0