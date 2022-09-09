Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Sunny and 70s on Monday; then heat returns
(FOX 9) - A gorgeous day is in store on Monday, and then the heat returns. The high on Monday in the Twin Cities will be a seasonable 76 degrees with plenty of sunshine. Overnight Monday, it'll be a little crisp once again as lows drop into the 50s in the Twin Cities, and fall into the 40s in some places.
fox9.com
Monday weather: Plenty of sunshine, highs in the 70s
Perfect day on Monday, with a high around 76 degrees in the Twin Cities and plenty of sunshine. Crisp overnight temps are expected, with lows in the 40s and 50s. Heat starts to return on Tuesday, with a high around 80 degrees.
fox9.com
Wild rice harvesting canoer found dead in water one day later
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Orr, Minnesota, was found dead Saturday after being reported missing when his canoe was found overturned. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded to the Vermilion River near Crane Lake at 1:26 p.m. on Sept. 10 on the report that Keith Joseph Roy, 43, had gone missing.
fox9.com
Minnesota nurses’ strike begins today: What you need to know
(FOX 9) - Fifteen thousand union nurses in Minnesota have walked off the job, with many picketing Monday morning after failing to reach an agreement with hospital executives. Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association, or MNA, are striking at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as, Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is believed to be the largest private-sector nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the union.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Here's how Minnesota schools rank on U.S. News and World Report's best colleges list
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One Minnesota college cracked the top 10 for best national liberal arts colleges in the United States, according to U.S. News and World Report's recently released best colleges list. Here's a look at how Minnesota schools ranked:. Top liberal arts colleges. The top national liberal arts...
fox9.com
MDH approves plan for mental health hospital in St. Paul, despite concerns
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has given the OK to a plan to turn the former Bethesda Hospital site in St. Paul into a mental health hospital, despite having "significant concerns" about the facility as it's proposed. In a news release on Monday,...
fox9.com
RAW: Minnesota Nurses Association provides update on strike
Fifteen thousand union nurses in Minnesota have walked off the job, with many picketing Monday morning after failing to reach an agreement with hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association on Monday, Sept. 12, provided an update on the strike and negotiations.
fox9.com
'Workmanlike, squared': Gophers crush Western Illinois 62-10, improve to 2-0
MINNEAPOLIS - For the second straight week, the University of Minnesota football team did exactly what it should against an inferior opponent. The Gophers dominated Western Illinois of the FCS in every possible way in a 62-10 win over the Leathernecks on Saturday in front of more than 40,000 fans at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers are 2-0 and have won their first two games by a combined 100-10 as they host Colorado next Saturday in their lone non-conference game against a Power 5 school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Twin Cities artist's new show re-lives the horrors of lynchings in the U.S.
Sean Garrison calls "The Darkness In My Skin" a live painting experience, where he paints human effigies hanging on stage. Garrison says his depiction of a mass lynching is meant to be provocative and create a conversation about how the system that created the lynching era is still being felt today.
fox9.com
Hours-long police standoff in St. Paul ends with the suspect in custody
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A seven-hour-long standoff Saturday between St. Paul Police and a man who had barricaded himself in a home ended peacefully with the suspect in custody. St. Paul Police say the incident started with a domestic dispute around 2 p.m. at 7th Street East and...
fox9.com
New trial for man convicted in 2020 deadly road rage shooting
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man who is accused in a deadly St. Paul road rage shooting in 2020 has had his conviction reversed, and will get a new trial. The Minnesota Court of Appeals issued its opinion on Monday, reversing Anthony Trifiletti's second-degree murder conviction and 12.5-year prison sentence, and sent it back to the state district court for a new trial.
Comments / 0