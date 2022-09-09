Read full article on original website
Queen's passing, monarchy's legacy could push tenuous commonwealth into collapse
Lola Adesioye, a social and political writer and commentator born and raised in London, talks with Alex Wagner about how the death of Queen Elizabeth II could accelerate the dissolution of the British commonwealth as more member countries reckon with past atrocities, reject the monarchy, and reclaim their national identities. Sept. 10, 2022.
King Charles meets with Commonwealth leaders
King Charles met with Commonwealth leaders at Buckingham Palace. A few years before her death Queen Elizabeth II said she hoped Charles would be able to follow her as head of the Commonwealth. Sept. 11, 2022.
Sorry, Charlie! After queen's death, some nations poised to shirk British rule
The British monarchy is historically a brutal, thieving regime, and some member nations of the Commonwealth appear poised to sever those imperialist ties in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Elizabeth’s death, and the pageantry around it, has enlivened discussion about the legacy of British colonialism and atrocities...
Velshi: Millions could again face The Troubles if Northern Ireland Protocol is scrapped
After Ireland broke free of British rule in 1921, it caused a divide between Catholics and Protestants in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. It sparked an explosive era of deadly political violence from the late 1960’s through the late 1990’s known as “The Troubles”. Northern Ireland was fraught with car bombs, riots and revenge killings. The conflict effectively ended with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998. But now, one move by the new British Prime Minister and history could repeat itself.Sept. 11, 2022.
Charles III officially proclaimed king of Britain
Charles III was publicly proclaimed Britain's new king at St. James’s Palace in London along with gun salutes. The proclamation followed the meeting of the Accession Council where Charles and Prince William gathered with senior British politicians.Sept. 10, 2022.
Velshi: Mixed Feelings About the Monarchy? Why You’re Not Alone.
The first Elizabethan era ended when Queen Elizabeth I died in 1603. Her 45-year reign marked England’s emergence as an ambitious and ruthless global power. Now, centuries later, the second Elizabethan era has ended. The two reigns invite easy comparison – and are tethered by their unique positions in the timeline of British colonialism: the beginning…and the beginning of the end. To quote an often-used phrase through the 18th and 20th century, “the sun never sets on the British empire", which literally meant it was daylight somewhere around the globe in a place that Britain controlled. But nightfall for the Empire was on the horizon by the time Elizabeth II became queen, and it was ushered in by the colonized, not the colonizer. One by one, Britain lost many of its imperial possessions throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, as hundreds of thousands of people unshackled themselves from British rule. Colonization – British, or otherwise -- was economic exploitation, violence and racism. De-colonization -- virtually never initiated by the British -- was often a bloody and deadly fight for independence. Queen Elizabeth was widely respected and admired. But, if you’re having mixed feelings about mourning the loss of a Queen and the institution she represented for so many decades, that’s valid. And you’re not alone.Sept. 10, 2022.
With rise of King Charles III, questions loom over allegiances to monarchy from other nations
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Suzannah Liscomb, MSNBC Royal Contributor and Professor at the University of Roehampton, to discuss the official accession of King Charles III, what’s expected from his leadership and whether or not countries that were former British colonies will consider severing ties with the monarchy amid this change in power. Sept. 10, 2022.
Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight
King Charles III addressed UK Parliament for the first time as monarch on Monday. The BBC's Katty Kay discusses the significance.Sept. 12, 2022.
Family of slain journalist Shireen Abu Akleh demand accountability for her death
Today marks four months since Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead in Israel. The Israeli military only recently admitted to being responsible for her death but ruled it an accident, and said it was dropping the matter. Lina Abu Akleh, Shireen’s niece, accused the Israelis of obfuscating the truth. “Now, more than ever they want to sweep it under the rug,” she said on ‘Velshi.’ Shireen’s family is calling on the United States to intervene and carry out its own independent investigation into the killing of its own citizen. “It’s so infuriating that they haven’t taken any action to hold Israel responsible for the killing.” Instead, Lina says her family has had to “shoulder the task” of holding Israel accountable for Shireen’s death. She also accused the Israeli forces of trying to silence Shireen a second time when they attacked mourners at her funeral. “They didn’t let us mourn in peace,” she said, adding, “They killed her once, and they continued to try and silence her.”Sept. 11, 2022.
George Will: I think the Republican Party will regain its voice
Writer George Will joins Morning Joe to discuss the British royal family, the paperback edition of his book 'American Happiness and Discontents' and the state of politics in the U.S.Sept. 12, 2022.
Putin has put himself in a terrible box in Ukraine, says retired general
Ukraine's armed forces have recaptured large swaths of territory and are making "significant gains" against Russia's occupation of the northwest region of Kharkiv, the British defense ministry said in an intelligence briefing Sunday. Retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey and Anne Applebaum discuss.Sept. 12, 2022.
‘We will not rest, we will never forget:’ Biden commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks
President Joe Biden commemorated the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at a ceremony in front of the Pentagon, touting the country's commitment to defend against any more terrorist acts. Last month, a U.S. counterterrorism operation killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the plotters of the attacks .Sept. 11, 2022.
Troye: Rising extremism in the GOP poses ongoing threat to democracy
Olivia Troye, former Homeland Security and Counterterrorism adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss President Biden and Vice President Harris’s warnings about growing anti-Democratic movements within fractions of the Republican party, as well as national security concerns related to the Mar-a-Lago probe.Sept. 11, 2022.
Why Carnegie Mellon's condemnation of a professor's viral tweet is troubling
After learning Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II was on her deathbed, a Carnegie Mellon University professor, Uju Anya, sent out a contentious tweet: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.” The tweet went viral and garnered even more attention — and pushback — after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos quote-tweeted Anya’s comment and said he didn’t believe she was “working to make the world better.”
William and Kate, Harry and Meghan view tributes, greet crowds at Windsor Castle
Prince William, Prince Harry and their spouses reunited at Windsor Castle to pause and admire a large flower memorial for the queen. The royals walked the four-mile path to the castle where they greeted crowds of mourners and visitors. NBC's Katy Tur and Molly Hunter report. Sept. 10, 2022.
'Substantial escalation' in Jan. 6 probe as DOJ seizes phones from 'top' Trump aides
The New York Times reports on an intensifying January 6th federal probe with the Department of Justice issuing 40 new subpoenas to people close to Trump. The Times also reports on two Trump advisors having their phones seized as evidence. Legal experts Emily Bazelon and Maya Wiley join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber on “The Beat” for instant reaction and analysis on this breaking story.Sept. 13, 2022.
My experience as a target of Kiwi Farms speaks to a scary truth about internet culture
I remember how I felt the first time I got doxed. Like all of my nerve endings were directly touching an electric fence as anxiety coursed through my body. There it was: my new legal name, my pre-transition name, my address and my phone number, right there on a website. There were also many comments. So many comments, and growing quickly. I don’t know how many pages the message board thread has today but it was approaching 80 the last time I looked, several years ago.
Inside the mind of a sceptic: the ‘mental gymnastics’ of climate change denial
The numbers of climate sceptics are dwindling. But they remain a noisy and at times powerful minority that continues to have political influence. This group is unmoved by the near-universal agreement among scientists on the reality and impact of climate change. Past research into climate change scepticism has focused on sociodemographics. It has found people are more likely to express scepticism if they are older, male, highly value individualistic beliefs and don’t value the environment. These characteristics are generally entrenched. It means this information, while interesting, may be of little use when trying to increase public support for climate action. Our latest...
Ukrainian Army are heroes for everyone, says fmr. Zelenskyy press secretary
Fmr. Press Secretary to President Zelenskyy and journalist Iulia Mendel and Helene Cooper join Morning Joe to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.Sept. 12, 2022.
Russian state TV pundits openly question Ukraine war
In the wake of Ukraine's recent victories against Putin’s forces, some Russian state media pundits have begun openly questioning the war on air.Sept. 13, 2022.
