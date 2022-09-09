ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry has already told the world why his beef has nothing to do with Meghan

In the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III taking the throne, the public’s interest has once again piqued on the various Windsor Family controversies. This includes the much-discussed split of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the rest of the royals, which has infamously led to a lot of backlash against Markle from the royal-loving part of the population.
The Queen’s acting chops cast in a new light after shocking revelation about that Paddington cameo

One of the most iconic things about the late Queen Elizabeth II was her willingness to sometimes dispense with etiquette to retain a lifeline to the pop-cultural landscape. We all remember how Daniel Craig’s James Bond escorted the Queen to her chopper in a skit for the Olympics and earlier this year, the monarch made history again by appearing alongside none other than Paddington Bear, one of the most sensational characters in the public psyche.
Kit Harington praises ‘House of the Dragon,’ and the fandom goes wild

Kit Harington is far from irrelevant these days so far as the Game of Thrones fandom is concerned. Unlike most of his co-stars, the actor is returning soon with a Jon Snow sequel series. Before that, Kit is paying tribute to House of the Dragon by praising its boldness for taking the story down a completely unexplored period in the Seven Kingdoms.
Daniel Craig has no limit to amount of ‘Knives Out’ movies, but there is one condition for his return

Director Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his incredibly successful 2019 movie, Knives Out, had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sep. 10, receiving overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, sees Daniel Craig return to his role as the Southern investigator Benoit Blanc, a role the British actor seems more than happy to return to.
2022 Emmy Awards: The complete list of winners (updating live)

The 2022 Emmy Awards are here, and if tonight’s broadcast is anything like the Oscars back in March, then it’s going to positively slap. It’s a big night for television and those who make it as previous award winners like Squid Game and Stranger Things go toe to toe in the Outstanding Drama Series category alongside The White Lotus (nominated for 20 awards) and Succession (nominated for 25). While the latter two shows duke it out to see who will be HBO’s biggest victor, freshman comedy Abbott Elementary is hoping to beat out the likes of Ted Lasso and Hacks as this year’s Best Comedy.
