The 2022 Emmy Awards are here, and if tonight’s broadcast is anything like the Oscars back in March, then it’s going to positively slap. It’s a big night for television and those who make it as previous award winners like Squid Game and Stranger Things go toe to toe in the Outstanding Drama Series category alongside The White Lotus (nominated for 20 awards) and Succession (nominated for 25). While the latter two shows duke it out to see who will be HBO’s biggest victor, freshman comedy Abbott Elementary is hoping to beat out the likes of Ted Lasso and Hacks as this year’s Best Comedy.

