ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado places renamed from racist term for Native women

By The Associated Press
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVUJx_0hnzgyyS00

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere.

The names of more than two dozen places in Colorado were changed as part of the effort.

New names for nearly 650 places bearing the offensive word “squaw” include the mundane (Echo Peak, Texas), peculiar (No Name Island, Maine) and Indigenous terms (Nammi’I Naokwaide, Idaho) whose meaning at a glance will elude those unfamiliar with Native languages.

Littleton mom pleads guilty to abusing her infant twins

Nammi’I Naokwaide, located in the traditional lands of the Shoshone and Bannock tribes in southern Idaho, means “Young Sister Creek.” The tribes proposed the new name.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

Colorado places renamed from racist term

The changes announced Thursday capped an almost yearlong process that began after Haaland, the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency, took office in 2021. Haaland is from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico.

Haaland in November declared the term derogatory and ordered members of the Board on Geographic Names, the Interior Department panel that oversees uniform naming of places in the U.S., and others to come up with alternatives.

Haaland meanwhile created a panel that will take suggestions from the public on changing other places named with derogatory terms.

Man hikes every Colorado 14er in record time

Other places renamed include Colorado’s Mestaa’ėhehe (pronounced “mess-taw-HAY”) Pass near Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Denver. The new name honors an influential translator, Owl Woman, who mediated between Native Americans and white traders and soldiers in what is now southern Colorado.

The Board on Geographic Names approved changing the mountain’s name in December.

Here is the full list of places in Colorado where names were changed, according to the U.S. Geological Survey :

New Name Removed Sq__ Name Feature Class County or Equivalent State Latitude Longitude
Petite Tetons Squaw Mountain Summit Routt County Colorado 40.97765408 -107.2300464
Earthlodge Rock Squaw Rock Summit Weld County Colorado 40.96735445 -104.5780369
Artists Fingers Squaw Fingers Pillar Mesa County Colorado 39.0708151 -108.7203767
Nuchu Creek Squaw Creek Stream Summit County Colorado 39.8105413 -106.1897465
Colorow Creek Squaw Creek Stream Eagle County Colorado 39.658875 -106.6386454
Bug Canyon Squaw Canyon Valley Dolores County, San Juan County Colorado, Utah 37.44656573 -109.1119561
Sego Point Squaw Point Summit Dolores County, San Juan County Colorado, Utah 37.64203642 -108.9450963
Kaan Paachihpi Squaw Pillar Montezuma County Colorado 37.1266613 -108.6895391
Pawnee Hill Squaw Hill Summit Yuma County Colorado 39.880269 -102.1849134
Snow Creek Squaw Creek Stream Archuleta County Colorado 37.2319479 -107.3997722
Pargin Creek Little Squaw Creek Stream Archuleta County Colorado 37.2283368 -107.4094946
Eightmile Canyon Squaw Canyon Valley Archuleta County Colorado 37.18227911 -107.0245768
Kaavapayawiyagat Gulch Squaw Gulch Valley Ouray County Colorado 38.00138746 -107.6941094
Grizzly Creek Squaw Creek Stream Hinsdale County Colorado 37.7244442 -107.2542204
Grizzly Lake Squaw Lake Lake Hinsdale County Colorado 37.63730138 -107.2568408
Little Spruce Creek Little Squaw Creek Stream Hinsdale County Colorado 37.728611 -107.2344978
Grizzly Pass Squaw Pass Gap Hinsdale County Colorado 37.6016682 -107.2161622
Hairpin Hill Squaw Hill Summit Montrose County Colorado 38.43942544 -107.6950477
Cimarron Creek Squaw Creek Stream Montrose County Colorado 38.4435992 -107.5567252
Red Gulch Squaw Gulch Valley Gunnison County Colorado 38.82050149 -106.9223694
Tabeguache Creek Squaw Creek Stream Chaffee County Colorado 38.583115 -106.081753
Porcupine Creek Squaw Creek Stream Saguache County Colorado 38.1211076 -106.4658666
Evening Star Mountain Squaw Mountain Summit Teller County Colorado 38.71480589 -105.1465493
Maize Gulch Squaw Gulch (historical) Valley Teller County Colorado 38.7309915 -105.1605981
Soapy Creek Squaw Creek Stream Fremont County Colorado 38.6063839 -105.5308298
West Pawnee Trail Canyon West Squaw Canyon Valley Baca County, Cimarron County Colorado, Oklahoma 36.97666866 -102.6664959
East Pawnee Trail Canyon East Squaw Canyon Valley Baca County, Cimarron County Colorado, Oklahoma 36.97665194 -102.6663643
Mestaa’ėhehe Pass Squaw Pass Gap Clear Creek County Colorado 39.679155 -105.4736076

Changing racist names has long precedent

While the offensive term in question, identified as “sq___” by the Interior Department on Thursday, has met wide scorn in the U.S. only somewhat recently, changing place names in response to broadening opposition to racism has long precedent.

The department ordered the renaming of places carrying a derogatory term for Black people in 1962 and those with a derogatory term for Japanese people in 1974.

The private sector in some cases has taken the lead in changing the offensive term for Native women. Last year, a California ski resort changed its name to Palisades Tahoe.

Fake ID business, liquor store among 9 indictments in prom night crash

A Maine ski area also committed in 2021 to changing its name, two decades after that state removed the slur from names of communities and landmarks, though it has yet to do so.

The term originated in the Algonquin language and may have once simply meant “woman.” But over time, the word morphed into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women, experts say.

California, meanwhile, has taken its own steps to remove the word from place names. The state Legislature in August passed a bill that would remove the word from more than 100 places beginning in 2025.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has until the end of September to decide whether to sign the bill into law.

Adam Beam in Sacramento, California, contributed to this report.

Lanie Lee Cook with FOX31 contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 12

Related
KXRM

Smoke & haze in Colorado Springs may linger a little longer

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The smoke and haze we’ve been seeing across southern Colorado in the past week or so may linger for a little longer. We’ll see it across the area through Tuesday before it dissipates a bit on Wednesday, thanks to some rain and a shift in the upper-level winds. The smoke we’ve been […]
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?

This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
State
Idaho State
City
Littleton, CO
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
Local
Colorado Government
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
99.9 KEKB

These Are The 10 Best Zip Codes To Live In Colorado

Sure, there are many great places to live in Colorado - but they all can't be the best. From rural to suburban to city living, Colorado has a little something for everyone; it's part of what draws people here to the state (and keeps natives living here, too). When searching...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Millions pour into Colorado’s 2022 booze ballot measure battle

They say whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting. But there will be plenty of battling over booze in this year’s election in Colorado. A major influx of money — about $8 million — poured last month into the committees backing ballot initiatives that would let grocery stores sell wine and allow third-party delivery services to transport alcohol, as well as an initiative that would open the door for liquor retailers to open as many locations as they’d like in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Gavin Newsom
The Denver Gazette

LETTERS: Denver is losing; air pollution

Denver is losing — thanks to the state legislature and organizations such as Christie Donner’s Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition — a gentle, thoughtful police chief. How can one possibly much less effectively uphold the laws of Colorado when our legislators trivialize crimes such as they have? That, and the police department being sued for attempting to stop insurrections such as the one following George Floyd’s death?
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?

Driving in Colorado can take some getting used to, but we're here to make sure you know the difference between fact and fiction. It can be super embarrassing to wholeheartedly believe in something you heard or were once told only to find out later that it's not actually true. Getting...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

These are the Most Beautiful Roads to Drive in Colorado

When you think of Colorado, you probably picture magnificent drives over the state's gorgeous mountain ranges. Here's a short list of some of the most beautiful roads. Check out the gallery below and you'll probably find at least one road trip on your bucket list. Some of these are easier than others, and not all are open year-round.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Legislature#Racism#Interior#Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These Are The 10 Best Places To Raise A Family In Colorado

Finding the right place to live on your own could be a challenge in itself... but finding the right place to live with a family can pose even bigger challenges. Consider the list of your own wants and needs; once you become responsible for caring for others besides yourself, not only does that list multiply - but priorities also begin to change.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

KXRM

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy