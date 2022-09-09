The Departmental Health Service of Tarija is reporting that cases of visceral leishmaniasis are increasing, especially in the municipality of Villa Montes. “There is an increase in cases of visceral leishmaniasis especially in the municipality of Villa Montes, there are 12 confirmed cases of this pathology in that municipality, which makes us a total of 15 cases of leishmaniasis in all its forms in Villa Montes”.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO