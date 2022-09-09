ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway: Health officials give advice on bird flu and tularemia prevention

There is an extensive outbreak of bird flu in wild birds in Norway this year, and the bird flu virus has recently also been detected in red foxes. The disease is very rarely contagious to humans, and worldwide has only occurred after very close contact with sick or dead birds. Bird flu has never been detected in humans in Norway.
Bolivia: 12 cases of visceral leishmaniasis reported in Villa Montes

The Departmental Health Service of Tarija is reporting that cases of visceral leishmaniasis are increasing, especially in the municipality of Villa Montes. “There is an increase in cases of visceral leishmaniasis especially in the municipality of Villa Montes, there are 12 confirmed cases of this pathology in that municipality, which makes us a total of 15 cases of leishmaniasis in all its forms in Villa Montes”.
Anthrax outbreak in Uganda leaves one dead

Veterinary officials in Ibanda District have declared an anthrax outbreak where one person has died and 20 other people have been hospitalized. The outbreak is linked to infected meat that was sold at a big discount compared to fresh meat. The Ibanda District veterinary officer, Dr Hillary Arinaitwe closed all...
Costa Rica reports case of dengue type 4, Third serotype detected in 2022

The Ministry of Health confirmed a case of dengue type 4 or DENV-4. The analysis of the sample was carried out at the Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health (INCIENSA), who confirmed the diagnosis through Real-time RT-PCR molecular detection of serotype 4. This year only Dengue type 1 and 2 had been detected in the country.
