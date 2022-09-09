Read full article on original website
Related
Commissioners split on Harris County budget proposal
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — There’s some uncertainty around whether Harris County Commissioners will be able to pass a new budget Tuesday. Republican commissioners have hinted that they may not show up to, in effect, “veto” the budget proposal. It’s a proposed $2.2 billion budget with a...
bloghouston.com
King: Harris County funding for law enforcement
For the most part, I find the “defunding the police” debate little more than partisan rhetoric which serves more to obfuscate than elucidate any meaningful discussion about the appropriate level of law enforcement funding. This is especially true in the current back and forth between Democrats and Republicans on Harris County’s funding of law enforcement.
fox4news.com
Texas: The Issue Is.... State senator makes urgent call for crime control
HOUSTON - The widespread concern over public safety is front and center in this week’s edition of "Texas: The Issue Is…" State Sen. John Whitmire, the longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, is calling for a bipartisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Lina Hidalgo increases lead in Harris County Judge race two months ahead of Election Day, new poll finds
Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo has strengthened her lead against Republican opponent Alexandra del Moral Mealer in the race for Harris County Judge just two months away from Election Day, according to a new poll. The poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows Hidalgo with a 10-percentage...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'I don't want part of that:' Galveston County commissioner explains why he once joined Oath Keepers
The Galveston County commissioner is one of more than 38,000 names found on an Oath Keepers membership list that recently got leaked.
Public comment closing on controversial project to elevate I-10 lanes near downtown Houston
HOUSTON — Friday was the last day for the public to comment on TxDOT’s $347 million plan to raise parts of Interstate 10 near downtown Houston. The proposal covers a nearly two-mile-long stretch between Heights Boulevard and Interstate 45. The lanes would be elevated more than 110 feet...
Galveston City Council approves $47K grant from TxDOT to enforce laws against impaired drivers
The City of Galveston said it would be matching funds of almost $10,000 to help cover overtime and operational services.
Lake Jackson intermediate student sent threatening emails to Brazosport ISD students, district says
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Brazosport ISD has increased security at each campus Monday morning following threats made by email over the weekend, according to the school district. District officials said in a Facebook post that students received threatening emails that originated from fake BISD student email accounts Saturday and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Louisiana Resident Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loan Applications Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars
Former Louisiana Resident Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loan Applications Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the indictment of Sharnae Every (“Every”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: How much did Houston leaders know about convicted city council relations director’s dealings with private businessman?
HOUSTON – Following the federal conviction of former City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas for conspiracy tied to bribes, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told residents, “I am surprised out of the revelation here because it is out of character.”. Since Mayor Turner’s news conference at City Hall, KPRC...
KVUE
New poll shows key Texas races staying tight as November election gets closer
HOUSTON — Election day is just 60 days away and a new poll from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University is giving a snapshot of where things stand in the state's biggest races. Texas Governor Race. All of Texas is keeping a close eye on the battle...
State gives Harris County Jail 30 days to fix overcrowding problems
The largest facility of its type in the state has hit its highest population in over a decade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brazosport ISD increases security at all campuses after threatening emails
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — Brazosport ISD has increased security at each campus Monday morning following threats made by email over the weekend, according to the school district. District officials said in a Facebook post that students received threatening emails that originated from fake BISD student email accounts Saturday and...
KHOU
VERIFY: Yes, gas stations can charge more for paying with a credit card
HOUSTON — The cost of gas may be falling but we’re still looking for ways to save when we fill up. A viewer in Spring reached out to our VERIFY team when he thought he caught some gas stations breaking the law and charging more for gas. Stephen...
Bond raised in previous murder charges for men accused of killing off-duty Harris County deputy
HOUSTON — The two men accused of murdering Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Omar Ursin faced a judge Monday morning and were given two new bond amounts for previous murder charges they were facing. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, were both out on $75,000 bonds for...
Major I-45 project at FM 518 begins Sept. 16
A major project at I-45 and FM 518 will begin Sept. 16, affecting traffic until the end of the year. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A major project at I-45 and FM 518 will begin Sept. 16, affecting traffic until the end of the year. According to a League City news release,...
Large alligator spotted strolling through Cinco Ranch neighborhood
CINCO RANCH, Texas — Neighbors in Cinco Ranch had an unexpected guest strolling the area Monday morning after a large alligator was spotted near the street. Deputy constables with Fort Bend County Precinct 1 said they were called out to the Grand Lakes area around 8 a.m. after residents reported the gator walking around.
Houston man dies in small plane crash in Waller County, DPS says
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man died Monday after a small plane crash in Waller County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. Officials identified the man as 74-year-old Harding Rome from Houston. Officials initially said he was 47 but later corrected his age. Two people, including...
fox26houston.com
Flames seen outside Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County: photos
HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to Fuddruckers in northwest Harris County after flames were seen outside the restaurant. It's unclear what caused the fire, but the fire department was called a little before 2:30 a.m. at the Fuddruckers in the 7500 block of W FM 1960. Heavy flames were seen...
League City man facing six felony charges, accused of calling in bomb threats and threatening Chambers County judges
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A Galveston County man accused of threatening Chambers County judges and calling in bomb threats to two county facilities is facing multiple felony charges. The first call came on September 8, 2022. The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office received a “suspicious phone call” from an unknown...
Comments / 1