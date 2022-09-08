Read full article on original website
BofA names new corporate, investment banking head for North America - memo
(Reuters) -Bank of America Corp on Monday named company veteran Mike Joo as its new head of global corporate and investment banking (GCIB) for North America, according to a memo seen by Reuters. The newly created role will add to Joo's existing responsibilities as GCIB's chief operating officer (COO). Joo...
Biden Adminstration Renews Calls on Unions, Railroads to Avert Rail Strike
Investing.com -- The Biden Administration, on Monday, again urged railroads and labor unions to resume negotiations to avoid a national rail strike later this week, saying that would be an "unacceptable outcome for our economy and the American people." A rail strike, which would deal a fresh blow to domestic...
BILL Gains as Morgan Stanley Initiates at Overweight, Seen as a High-Quality Asset
A Morgan Stanley analyst initiated research coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) at Overweight with a $220 per share price target. The analyst sees BILL as an “underappreciated growth for category leader,” which could attract inflows as investors flee to quality. “Strong secular tailwinds driving penetration into a nascent market...
Rally Begins: Investors Fleeing to Buy this ‘Breakout’ Share!
Without a doubt, the Indian market has been outperforming most of its peers in the last few weeks. The broader market strength is helping to boost investors’ confidence further leading to increasing demand for many stocks. While there is no dearth of stocks giving breakouts in today’s session as...
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
1 Stock To Buy, 1 Stock To Dump This Week: Roblox, Virgin Galactic
U.S. inflation data, retail sales to drive sentiment. Roblox stock is a buy ahead of its investor day event. Virgin Galactic set to struggle amid growing headwinds. Stocks on Wall Street rallied on Friday, with the major indexes recording their first weekly gain in four weeks as investors continued to assess the path for inflation and the Federal Reserve's aggressiveness in interest rate hikes.
Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSCn)
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The company offers 48-volt electrification solutions, electric drive systems, and power electronics for hybrid electric and battery- electric vehicles. It also provides electronic controls, sensors, actuators, turbochargers, hydraulic components, and pumps, as well as exhaust-gas solutions. The company was formerly known as Vitesco Technologies EINS Aktiengesellschaft. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.
$350 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
© Reuters. $350 Million Bet On This Technology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying. Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Await August Inflation Reading
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks rose to start the week as investors awaited Tuesday’s report on inflation. At 10:38 ET (14:38 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 286 points, or 0.9%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1% and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.2%. Stocks have wobbled this...
Markets Running On Dangerously Weak Breadth
The percentage of S&P 500 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average has reached a low 36%. The benchmark stock index has been below its 200-day moving average for five months now—its longest streak since 2009. Only 28% of NASDAQ Composite stocks are above their 200-EMA Market breadth refers...
U.S. Inflation Seen Easing in August - Estimates
Investing.com -- U.S. consumer price growth is expected to decelerate slightly in August, with analysts citing a moderation in soaring energy costs that previously contributed to driving inflation to a 40-year high earlier this summer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' consumer price index - due out on Tuesday -...
Goldman Sachs Preparing for Layoffs as Soon as Next Week - NYT
According to The New York Times on Monday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is readying for a round of layoffs as soon as next week. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the NYT said the layoffs will impact employees across various sections of the company. Bloomberg later reported the company will eliminate several hundred roles beginning this month.
Nestle's Gerber CEO sees formula shortage improving by October
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nestle SA (SIX:NESN)'s Gerber Products Company is still in "critical task force mode" due to the U.S. infant formula shortage, its CEO Tarun Malkani said last week, adding that he expects the crunch to improve by October. Gerber added market share as it pumped out formula...
Intel Targets Lower $30B Valuation For IPO Of Its Mobileye Division, May Delay - Bloomberg
Investing.com - Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reported on Monday first quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Oracle announced earnings per... Wall Street closes higher ahead of CPI report By Reuters - Sep 12, 2022. By Stephen Culp NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Monday, extending...
Starbucks adds benefits for non-union U.S. workers ahead of investor day
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced new student loan repayment tools and a savings account program for all U.S. employees who are not union members, the company said on Monday, amid a growing union drive and soaring demand for coffee. The move comes ahead of the chain's annual Investor...
Telecom Italia RSP (TLITn)
By Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar (Reuters) -European stocks marked their first weekly rise in four on Friday, boosted by a surge in banking shares on expectations of further... Industry. Sector. Employees. 52177. Market. Telecom Italia S.p.A. (Telecom Italia) operates fixed voice and data infrastructure in Italy, and provides mobile...
Intel Could Delay Mobileye IPO - Bloomberg
According to a report from Bloomberg Monday afternoon, due to the recent broader market decline, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is reducing expectations for the Mobileye IPO. Citing people familiar with the process, the article states Intel, which wanted to spin off part of its shares, could postpone the share sale for the self-driving technology business until next year if the current market environment doesn't improve.
Victoria PLC (VCP)
Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening 11 points lower at 6,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. Lloyds: LLoyds Banking Group (LLOY.L)... Ever since the 1980s, when the now-infamous "Turtle Traders" beat the market with simple strategies based on breakouts to new high prices,...
Carvana Has 'So Much Potential Upside' - Piper Sandler
Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) were upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with the price target cut to $73 from $98 by a Piper Sandler analyst on Monday. In his note, the analyst acknowledged that used vehicle prices are falling, and rising rates present a risk. However, he explained that Carvana is "now 1/10th as valuable as it was 12 months ago, and after running a detailed sensitivity analysis, we think many realistic scenarios suggest that CVNA is grossly undervalued."
10 Short Squeeze Candidates That May Soar: Athersys, TDH Holdings, FaZe Holdings, Weber And More
© Reuters. 10 Short Squeeze Candidates That May Soar: Athersys, TDH Holdings, FaZe Holdings, Weber And More. Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and have continued through 2022 with new traders looking for the next huge move. Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates...
