Wailuku, HI

mauinow.com

EXPRESS pilot to expand ridership options for high schoolers with county bus passes

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education is launching a pilot program with the four counties to expand subsidized county bus passes for all high schoolers in grades 9-12. The pilot program — called EXPRESS, which stands for Expanding Ridership to Educate Students in Schools — aims to help mitigate the impacts of the national school bus driver shortage.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Visitor Industry Charity Walk raises $2.2M, including $1.05M in Maui County

The Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association announced today that the organization’s 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk has raised $2.2 million which will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations. This year’s Charity Walk, which was held simultaneously in four counties on Aug. 20, had more than 5,000 people participate...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

County of Maui Volunteer Center hosts free Email Newsletter Training for nonprofits

The County of Maui Volunteer Center, HandsOn Maui is offering a free virtual workshop for nonprofit organizations to learn how to use email newsletters as a marketing tool. This training is hosted via Zoom in partnership with Miller Media Management from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. Registration is open now for “Email Newsletter Tips and Best Practices for Nonprofits.”
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

More dates available for Wailuku’s Velma McWayne Santos Community Center

A change in the construction timeline for improvements at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center has resulted in the availability of additional dates this year for use of the popular facility in Wailuku, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. Additional dates available for public use are from:. Sept. 23...
WAILUKU, HI

