mauinow.com
EXPRESS pilot to expand ridership options for high schoolers with county bus passes
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education is launching a pilot program with the four counties to expand subsidized county bus passes for all high schoolers in grades 9-12. The pilot program — called EXPRESS, which stands for Expanding Ridership to Educate Students in Schools — aims to help mitigate the impacts of the national school bus driver shortage.
mauinow.com
Visitor Industry Charity Walk raises $2.2M, including $1.05M in Maui County
The Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association announced today that the organization’s 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk has raised $2.2 million which will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations. This year’s Charity Walk, which was held simultaneously in four counties on Aug. 20, had more than 5,000 people participate...
mauinow.com
Maui Nui Ahupuaʻa signage project installs first Kula Uka sign in the Moku ʻO Kula
A blessing and installation of the first Maui Nui Ahupua‘a Project sign in the Kula Uka was held on Sept. 6, 2022. The first sign, located on the northern boundary of the ‘A‘apueo Ahupua‘a at the corner of Kula Highway and ‘A‘apueo Parkway in Pukalani, is one of 34 signs that will be installed this year.
mauinow.com
County of Maui Volunteer Center hosts free Email Newsletter Training for nonprofits
The County of Maui Volunteer Center, HandsOn Maui is offering a free virtual workshop for nonprofit organizations to learn how to use email newsletters as a marketing tool. This training is hosted via Zoom in partnership with Miller Media Management from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. Registration is open now for “Email Newsletter Tips and Best Practices for Nonprofits.”
mauinow.com
Overnight fire at commercial building in Lahaina causes $100,000 in damage
A structure fire reported overnight at a commercial building on Kupuohi St. in West Maui caused an estimated $100,000 in damage–including $40,000 to the structure and $60,000 to contents. Maui fire officials say the fire was reported at 1:55 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at a unit that...
mauinow.com
More dates available for Wailuku’s Velma McWayne Santos Community Center
A change in the construction timeline for improvements at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center has resulted in the availability of additional dates this year for use of the popular facility in Wailuku, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. Additional dates available for public use are from:. Sept. 23...
mauinow.com
Update: Maui Flood Advisory expires as rain diminishes over leeward Haleakalā
(Update: 5:32 p.m., Sept. 10, 2022) Weather radar shows that the heavy rain has diminished. Therefore, the Flood Advisory has been canceled for the Island of Maui. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. (Update: 2:55 p.m., Sept. 10, 2022) ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD. A Flood Advisory has...
