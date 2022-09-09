Thousands of people are queuing in Edinburgh to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in her closed coffin in St Giles’ Cathedral.King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew have kept vigil by the coffin as mourners started to be let in from 7pm.The new monarch, with his siblings, bowed their heads in silence as they stood – for about 12 minutes – around the coffin of their mother who died aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon after a 70-year reign.One official warned mourners at the cathedral that they face waiting for 10...

