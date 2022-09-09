Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Idaho leads the U.S. in large wildfires, second in acres burned
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As of Sept 11., Idaho is one of the smokiest states in the country, largely due to wildfires and wind patterns. This year, Idaho leads the nation in number of large fires. The Gem State has 33 active large wildfires. Montana sits at second with 22.
Idaho Just Had Its Hottest August In 128 YEARS
Scientists: "It's global warming." Some guy who watched a YouTube video: "tHaT's FaKe NeWs DeW yEr OwN rEsEaRcH!!" Either way, it's hot as absolute Hell in Idaho. You don't have to believe it if you don't want to, but the facts have a few things to say. The scientific fact...
FOX 28 Spokane
Potato problems: Two-year study to look at how wildfires impact crops in Idaho
IDAHO – A two-year study by Boise State University and the University of Idaho (UI) will be looking at how wildfire smoke impacts potato crops in the state. In the past, farmers have reported fewer, lower-quality crops during the smokier months. “When we have had bad, smoky years, yields...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho’s road ahead for electric vehicles: More cars and charging stations, many questions
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — There were 4,508 electric vehicles registered in Idaho as of July 2022. It’s a tiny fraction of the state’s 1,760,650 total vehicles, but it’s a number that has grown dramatically. In June 2021, just 2,685 EVs were registered in Idaho, according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Double Creek Fire has torched more than 230 square miles
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said.
19 Weird Things People Do Behind The Wheel in Boise
I remember when I went to driving school, the instructor would always preach about being early as one of the safest driving precautions you could take. If you were in a rush, you were more likely to make a mistake on the road resulting in a traffic fine or worse, an accident.
Idaho’s #1 Milkshake (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
We’re nearing the end of Summer, but it’s not too late to treat yourself to some of Boise’s best milkshakes and ice cream treats. I mean... is it ever too late for that? Plus, getting shakes can be the perfect date!. And if getting milkshakes just for...
Boise City Officials Embrace Pride, Where Is Their Love of America?
The Treasure Valley has survived another edition of Boise Pride Fest. Despite many comments on social media, the organizers pulled off a relatively incident-free significant event. Regardless of whether you are all about the festival or could do without it, there was one big takeaway that can't be ignored. I'll...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oprah’s Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America
Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State. She’s a regular attendee at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. The conference, nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires” is hosted by a boutique investment bank that has been hosting the annual conference in the resort town since the early 80s. This year’s event attracted the likes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Disney CEO, Bob Iger.
Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media’s Worst Nightmare
Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
7's HERO: Meridian man starts Treasure Valley nonprofit to start a movement of goodness in our community
MERIDIAN, Idaho — So Good! is a local nonprofit, and it is all about inspiring people to do good things in our community. It was founded by Idaho native and Marine veteran, Parker Harger. "The whole idea behind So Good! was to see the hats or the shirts and...
Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection
The Folk and Traditional Arts program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts has partnered with Special Collections and Archives at Boise State University’s Albertsons Library to create the Idaho Folklife Collection. The post Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection appeared first on Local News 8.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho participating in the first federally coordinated wireless emergency alert exercise
The Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to test the performance of the Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA) in Ada County on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept.13 at 10 a.m. The post Idaho participating in the first federally coordinated wireless emergency alert exercise appeared first on Local News 8.
11 Helpful and Free Resources for New Idaho Residents
New to Idaho? Welcome! To help you settle in, we've compiled a list of valuable resources to help Idaho's newest Idahoans adapt to and thrive in Idaho!. 1. Drink Here. When you're going through something as major as transitioning to life in a new state, there's nothing quite like a stiff drink to take the edge off. If you're looking for a low-key local watering hole to call home, check out our list of Boise's Best Dive Bars. Each bar on the list is accompanied by authentic reviews from locals who know what's up.
KIVI-TV
Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone
JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend
The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
Idaho's Population is not Just Growing... it's Changing
He kept hearing and reading the same claim: Californians were moving to Idaho. Some claimed the newcomers were changing the state and bringing cash to buy homes for astronomical prices. But University of Idaho professor Jaap Vos wanted to know if it was true. So, he looked for the data....
Post Register
Smoke filling the skies affecting air quality in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The mountains and the valley are dealing with more haze from the Ross Fork, Four Corners, Moose and other fires in Idaho. The air quality index in the Treasure Valley will be at 91 today, bordering on the "unsafe for sensitive groups" category. The air quality index in McCall will be 164, falling in the "unhealthy" category.
KIVI-TV
Smoke and degraded air quality in Idaho. How long it's expected to last.
Ongoing fires are pushing thick smoke southward today. The smoke will be trapped under a ridge of high pressure this weekend, so the smokey skies are set to stick around at least through Sunday. Air quality has been degraded to "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" and straight up "Unhealthy" in areas...
Will We See More People Moving To The Treasure Valley?
Will the Treasure Valley continue to see an influx of people moving to the area? It looks that way, according to Wallethub Boise is ranked 16th on their list "2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire". Boise was given a total score of 53.90. Wallethub "compared the retiree-friendliness of more...
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2