Idaho State

Post Register

Idaho leads the U.S. in large wildfires, second in acres burned

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — As of Sept 11., Idaho is one of the smokiest states in the country, largely due to wildfires and wind patterns. This year, Idaho leads the nation in number of large fires. The Gem State has 33 active large wildfires. Montana sits at second with 22.
Idaho Just Had Its Hottest August In 128 YEARS

Scientists: "It's global warming." Some guy who watched a YouTube video: "tHaT's FaKe NeWs DeW yEr OwN rEsEaRcH!!" Either way, it's hot as absolute Hell in Idaho. You don't have to believe it if you don't want to, but the facts have a few things to say. The scientific fact...
19 Weird Things People Do Behind The Wheel in Boise

I remember when I went to driving school, the instructor would always preach about being early as one of the safest driving precautions you could take. If you were in a rush, you were more likely to make a mistake on the road resulting in a traffic fine or worse, an accident.
Oprah’s Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America

Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State. She’s a regular attendee at the Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley. The conference, nicknamed the “Summer Camp for Billionaires” is hosted by a boutique investment bank that has been hosting the annual conference in the resort town since the early 80s. This year’s event attracted the likes of Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, Apple CEO, Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Disney CEO, Bob Iger.
Dorothy Moon is Idaho Media’s Worst Nightmare

Editors at the Idaho Statesman are fuming because a kid’s drag show got shelved at the Boise Pride Fest. And the newspaper types had already packed a picnic basket! The paper blames the state Republican Party's Chairwoman Dorothy Moon. She mentioned in a web post last week that the grooming event was scheduled for Sunday afternoon. At least four sponsors then backed out of the event.
Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection

The Folk and Traditional Arts program at the Idaho Commission on the Arts has partnered with Special Collections and Archives at Boise State University’s Albertsons Library to create the Idaho Folklife Collection. The post Introducing the Idaho Folklife Collection appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho participating in the first federally coordinated wireless emergency alert exercise

The Idaho Office of Emergency Management (IOEM) is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to test the performance of the Wireless Emergency Alert System (WEA) in Ada County on Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept.13 at 10 a.m. The post Idaho participating in the first federally coordinated wireless emergency alert exercise appeared first on Local News 8.
11 Helpful and Free Resources for New Idaho Residents

New to Idaho? Welcome! To help you settle in, we've compiled a list of valuable resources to help Idaho's newest Idahoans adapt to and thrive in Idaho!. 1. Drink Here. When you're going through something as major as transitioning to life in a new state, there's nothing quite like a stiff drink to take the edge off. If you're looking for a low-key local watering hole to call home, check out our list of Boise's Best Dive Bars. Each bar on the list is accompanied by authentic reviews from locals who know what's up.
Fire restrictions in place starting Sunday for Sawtooth North Zone

JEROME, Idaho — Wildfires continue to burn across Idaho which has prompted officials to put fire restrictions in place in order to reduce the risk of human-caused fires. The Sawtooth National forest service and the Idaho Department of Lands have initiated stage 1 fire restrictions on the Sawtooth National Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, starting Sunday, Sept. 11.
Idaho Reacts To Boise Gay Pride Fest Weekend

The much-talked-about Boise Pride Festival has ended. The weekend featured many Boise politicians participating in the event. We reported here how the Boise City Council declared its support on Saturday. The event was a point of controversy for a few reasons. The Idaho Republican Party stated that the teen drag...
Smoke filling the skies affecting air quality in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The mountains and the valley are dealing with more haze from the Ross Fork, Four Corners, Moose and other fires in Idaho. The air quality index in the Treasure Valley will be at 91 today, bordering on the "unsafe for sensitive groups" category. The air quality index in McCall will be 164, falling in the "unhealthy" category.
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

