Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Stiller Brought His Daughter Ella On The 2022 Emmys Red Carpet, And It Was An Adorable Bonding Moment
Ben didn't bring his wife, Christine Taylor, despite revealing that they'd reconciled earlier this year.
What Quinta Brunson Really Thought Of Jimmy Kimmel Lying Onstage
It was a big night for Quinta Brunson and her show Abbott Elementary, but the jubilant writer-actress had to share her time on stage with an unexpected sidekick — Jimmy Kimmel. For those who missed the gimmick, Will Arnett dragged the late night star on stage for a bit before he announced the winner for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. Brunson won, but Kimmel — who said nothing during the entire skit but did give a thumb’s up to the Emmy winner — opted to stayed put. Brunson even tried by saying “Jimmy, wake up. I won,” but he wouldn’t...
NFL・
Bill Hader Was One Of The Only People Wearing A Mask Inside The 2022 Emmy Awards
Looks like the Barry star was thinking about protecting himself from COVID-19 at the ceremony.
Comments / 0