Seacoast Current

Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96

Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her historic 70-year reign in 2022, passed away Thursday (Sept. 8). She was 96. The late queen passed away "peacefully" at her Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle, reportedly surrounded by her family. The news was confirmed by The Royal Family on Twitter. The queen was...
WORLD
Seacoast Current

This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
KENNEBUNK, ME
Seacoast Current

The Happiest City to Live in New England is in Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I keep going on about how everyone in New England, especially Maine, is very nice. It seems like almost everyone is upbeat. However, a recent study conducted by WalletHub claims that other cities, out of New England, have happier citizens.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

4 New England Towns Make List of Best Oktoberfest Celebrations

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Well, everyone, it’s September. So, in the spirit of those who stock the seasonal aisle at CVS, let’s skip ahead to Oktoberfest!. New Englanders...
TRAVEL
Seacoast Current

Maine is the Only State in the Country That Firmly Hates TikTok

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's not an exaggeration to say that almost everyone's lives includes the use of some apps on our smartphones. Whether it's checking in on friends through Facebook and Instagram, banking, navigation, or playing 10 levels on Candy Crush, smartphone apps have become a large part of American culture. But not everyone is down with every app. According to PC Mag, some exhaustive research has revealed which apps every state hates the most. And it shouldn't come as a surprise that Maine hates the most popular app in the world right now.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
TRAVEL
Seacoast Current

A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name

A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
DOVER, NH
Seacoast Current

Maine Gets a Visit From Popular Author Neil Gaiman, Creator of ‘The Sandman’

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As summer winds and the tourism season slows in Maine, the celebrity sightings throughout Vacationland are also likely to wane. Maine was popular again this year amongst actors and sports stars, with visits from people like Brett Favre to a-list actor Steve Carell. Another big name in the world of comic books visited the Pine Tree State recently, as author Neil Gaiman shared some details on Facebook about his trip to Maine.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

New England at Top of the List for Best Places to Live in 2022

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Whether you’re planning on moving or you’re stationed in place, you still have the curiosity about where the best place to live in the country is. Is it in the mountains in Colorado? The suburbs of New Hampshire? The beach in California?
TRAVEL
Seacoast Current

Travel on a Budget: 7 Affordable Hostels in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Hostels are mostly a European thing but we do have them here in New England. I had never considered staying in a hostel in the United States before traveling to Europe and getting a taste of the backpacking life.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town...
TRAVEL
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

