Tuscaloosa, AL

95.3 The Bear

Kickoff Time Announced for Bama-Vanderbilt Game

Alabama fans get to experience another night game in Bryant Denny Stadium this season. The Crimson Tide kicks off against Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CST on the SEC Network for the Week 4 matchup, the SEC announced Monday. The Commodores travel to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2011 when...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

UPDATE: Mathis Will Miss Remainder of Rookie Season

Washington Commanders first-year defensive lineman and Alabama rookie Phidarian Mathis is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022-2023 NFL season with a torn meniscus, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Mathis needed medical assistance and was carted off the field in the first quarter of the season...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Bama Wins With Class, Nick Saban Keeps Players From Flashing 'Horns Down'

The Alabama Crimson Tide edged out the Texas Longhorns 20-19 on Saturday. Alabama played a sloppy game but came away with a win in a hostile environment. On Wednesday Alabama head coach Nick Saban was informed about the infamous "Horns Down" hand gesture that is often used to taunt the Longhorn faithful. It's a Big 12 rule that using the gesture results in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear

No AC in Alabama Locker Room In DKR Stadium

The Texas Longhorn football stadium proved to be a tough road environment in more ways than one. The fans were rowdy, hot temperatures, and no AC in the visiting team's locker room. Rumors about the Longhorn visitors' locker room lacking air conditioning has circulated for years; however, the Alabama football...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Person
Nick Saban
95.3 The Bear

Eli Gold Provides Health Update

Eli Gold appeared on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Pregame Show on Saturday, where he gave an update on his health. “I wanted to take a moment to point out I’m not sick,” said Gold. “Some people may perceive that. I’m not sick. I have orthopedic issues. A lot of people who have seen me at baseball games, football games, whatever, know that I have had trouble getting around the last couple of years. It was time to get that taken care of.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Texas To Play Second Half With Backup Quarterback

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns are locked in a battle in Austin. The game is currently tied at 10-10 but the Longhorns are playing with its backup quarterback after starter Quinn Ewers was knocked out of the game with an apparent shoulder injury. Ewers was injured on the...
AUSTIN, TX
95.3 The Bear

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa Discusses Plans for New Homes

Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa will be discussing the plans to build new homes in Tuscaloosa, Alabama during their upcoming community meeting. The agency invites the public to join the Habitat for Humanity of Tuscaloosa community meeting on Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the McDonald Hughes Center which is located at 3101 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35401.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#Texas Longhorns#Texas A M#Kyle Field#American Football#College Football#College Station#Fox
95.3 The Bear

PHOTOS: Thomas Rhett Live in Tuscaloosa

After having to reschedule his trip to the Druid City from earlier this summer, 2020 ACM Male Artist of the Year Thomas Rhett fulfilled his promise and came back to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater as apart of his "Bring the Bar to You" tour Thursday night. Take a look at some...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

State and Tuscaloosa Police Cite 70 Drivers in First Weekend Crackdown

State and local police worked together to issue 86 citations to 70 drivers during a two-day detail designed to reduce dangerous driving in the Tuscaloosa area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the jointly conducted crackdown took place last weekend on September 2nd and 3rd and that more special details are expected in the next several months.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Mayor Pitches Plan to Give High School Coaches a Raise

Mayor Walt Maddox pitched a plan last week to create a new fund that will boost the salaries of teachers in the Tuscaloosa City Schools system who are also athletic coaches. In his "Mayor's Minute" newsletter last week, Maddox laid out his idea for the $500,000 Athletic Excellence Fund, which would be created using cash from the mayor's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan beginning almost immediately in Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

