ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mighty 990

8 Shot in Memphis Over Violent Weekend

At least eight people were shot across Memphis during a violent weekend. None of the incidents appears to be connected. All of the victims were transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Citizen App reports at least two people were shot Sunday night at an apartment complex at Berclair...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WATN Local Memphis

MPD: Corteria Wright, believed to be a victim of Wednesday's shooting spree, actually died from a separate shooting that night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As details from Wednesday night's shooting spree across Memphis come to light, Memphis Police have learned that one victim, 17-year-old Corteria Wright, identified by them as Corteria McKinnie, actually died of a separate shooting that night. Memphis Police said officers responded to a Memphis Fire station...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Mass shooting victim describes moment she was shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shooting spree in Memphis leaves four dead and three injured. In an exclusive interview, WREG is talking with one of the survivors. 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen will never forget what it’s like to be shot. Wednesday, she was on the Norris Road exit ramp on I-240 when she encountered 19-year-old Ezekiel […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
californiaexaminer.net

What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims

So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man admits to stealing, stripping vehicles, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they shut down a chop shop after finding numerous vehicles in various stages of disrepair at a house in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Neighbors said they watched as officers removed vehicle part after vehicle part from the fenced-in backyard of the home at the corner of Lookout Drive and Signal Street. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

Funeral for Eliza Fletcher held at same church she was married 8 years ago

Loved ones gathered in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, Sept 10 for the funeral of Eliza Fletcher, the missing jogger who was abducted and found dead earlier this month. The service was held at the Second Presbyterian Church, where she married her husband Richard James Fletcher III eight years earlier on March 8, 2014. According to Memphis magazine, the church was the same location where she first met her husband.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

NBC News

461K+
Followers
54K+
Post
301M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy