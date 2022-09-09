Read full article on original website
Three men in critical condition after separate Sunday night shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three males are in critical condition after Sunday night shootings. Memphis Police Department said its officers first responded to a shooting at S. Orleans St and McMillan St. Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9:20 pm. The male injured in that shooting was transported to Regional One hospital...
Case continued for teens charged in Rev. Eason-Williams' murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A status hearing for the two teens charged in the murder of Memphis activist and pastor Reverend Autura Eason-Williams in July was held Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. 15-year-old Miguel Andrade, 15-year-old Brayan Carrillo, and 21-year-old Eduard Rodriguez Tabora are charged in the murder of Rev. Eason-Williams.
8 Shot in Memphis Over Violent Weekend
At least eight people were shot across Memphis during a violent weekend. None of the incidents appears to be connected. All of the victims were transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital. Citizen App reports at least two people were shot Sunday night at an apartment complex at Berclair...
Memphis man stops an attempted assault on tourist in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man stopped an attempted assault on a woman Saturday morning downtown. Near an apartment building downtown at 4 a.m., a man named Alfonso Crawford heard screams from a woman that alerted him. ”I thought it was somebody partying at first, but something told me...
MPD: Corteria Wright, believed to be a victim of Wednesday's shooting spree, actually died from a separate shooting that night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As details from Wednesday night's shooting spree across Memphis come to light, Memphis Police have learned that one victim, 17-year-old Corteria Wright, identified by them as Corteria McKinnie, actually died of a separate shooting that night. Memphis Police said officers responded to a Memphis Fire station...
Memphis shooting spree suspect charged with murder
Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of killing four people and wounding three others in a series of shootings that stretched across eight crime scenes.Sept. 9, 2022.
Mass shooting victim describes moment she was shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A shooting spree in Memphis leaves four dead and three injured. In an exclusive interview, WREG is talking with one of the survivors. 44-year-old LaKesha McGlathen will never forget what it’s like to be shot. Wednesday, she was on the Norris Road exit ramp on I-240 when she encountered 19-year-old Ezekiel […]
Teen boy found shot on I-240, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editors Note: Memphis Police originally said the scene of this shooting was on I-240. They later clarified that the shooting took place at a different location. We have updated this story to reflect the accurate location of the shooting. Memphis Police found a child shot on...
After a deadly shooting rampage stuns Memphis, the suspect accused of live-streaming attack appears in court
The citywide search for Ezekiel Kelly prompted a shelter-in-place order for part of the city and temporary suspension of bus and trolley services in the area.
What We Know About the Memphis Gun Spree Victims
So far, authorities in Memphis have only been able to positively identify four of the seven people shot or injured on Wednesday. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is accused of opening fire in many shootings in and around Memphis earlier this week, killing four individuals, including Dewayne Tunstall, Alison Parker, and Corteria Wright, and injuring three others, including Rodolpho Berger.
Man accused in jogger's death faces charges in earlier case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — The man charged with abducting and killing a Tennessee teacher this month was a suspect in a 2021 kidnapping and sexual case, but his indictment over those allegations didn't occur until Thursday because of the timing in testing his DNA. Cleotha Henderson was...
A Memphis shooting rampage -- part of which was livestreamed -- leaves 4 people dead and 3 wounded, and a suspect is in custody
A 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after livestreaming part of a shooting rampage that left four people dead and three others injured and upended life throughout Memphis as residents were urged to shelter in place, police said.
Memphis police arrest man accused of making terroristic threats on social media
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said they have arrested one of two men seen on a video accused of posting threats toward people in the community. According to police, the two men made the threats on social media following Wednesday's violent shooting spree through the city. Investigators said Friday,...
Man burglarizes Walgreens, stealing cigarettes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly burglarized a Walgreens. Police said it happened at 1107 South Bellevue Boulevard on Sept. 8 around 4:20 p.m. A man entered the store and went into the storage room at the back of the business.
Man admits to stealing, stripping vehicles, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they shut down a chop shop after finding numerous vehicles in various stages of disrepair at a house in Frayser Thursday afternoon. Neighbors said they watched as officers removed vehicle part after vehicle part from the fenced-in backyard of the home at the corner of Lookout Drive and Signal Street. […]
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Suspect in Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher's murder has a lengthy juvenile record, including rape and kidnapping
The Tennessee man charged in the abduction and murder of a woman who vanished Friday as she was jogging in Memphis has a lengthy juvenile criminal record that dates to 1995, when he was 11 years old, court documents reveal. Cleotha Abston has been charged with various crimes every year...
Man shot to death at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after gunfire rang out at a Memphis gas station around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Memphis Police. Police said a man was shot to death at a B.P gas station on East Parkway South. The man was already dead by the...
Eliza Fletcher murder: Nancy Grace predicts suspect will admit to killing based on previous victim
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace pointed out the similarities in Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher's death and the previous case involving suspect Cleotha Abston on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, predicting he will eventually admit to killing Fletcher. NANCY GRACE: We're waiting for the connection, but I guarantee you there will be...
Funeral for Eliza Fletcher held at same church she was married 8 years ago
Loved ones gathered in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, Sept 10 for the funeral of Eliza Fletcher, the missing jogger who was abducted and found dead earlier this month. The service was held at the Second Presbyterian Church, where she married her husband Richard James Fletcher III eight years earlier on March 8, 2014. According to Memphis magazine, the church was the same location where she first met her husband.
