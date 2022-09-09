Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Funding Released to Expand Efforts in Monitoring Water Resources on Hawai‘i Island
Gov. David Ige recently released $2 million in capital improvement project funds to drill a deep monitor well, or DMW, in South Kohala for the Māhukona aquifer system area, which covers the town of Waimea. This is part of a Commission on Water Resource Management, CWRM, ongoing effort to...
bigislandvideonews.com
Traffic Crash Closes Waikoloa Road
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The collision of a tractor trailer with a pickup truck on Waikoloa resulted in the closure of the road on Tuesday. UPDATE – (10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Police say the trailer of a semi-truck overturned on Waikoloa Road at 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday,...
bigislandvideonews.com
State Looks To Lease Hilo Country Club Condo Hotel Land
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi land board on Friday voted to authorize the issuance of a Request for Proposals to lease the "improved public lands" on Banyan Drive. The Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday voted to amend a prior action issuing a Request for Qualifications / Request for Proposals for a lease of public lands in the Banyan Drive resort area occupied by the Country Club Condo Hotel, in order to clarify that there will be no sale of the improvements – i.e. the hotel building.
KITV.com
Officials investigating reported sighting of mountain lion on Big Island
CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A possible big cat sighting is being investigated on the Big Island. Video sent in to KITV4 from a local hotel in the Captain Cook area showed the reported sighting. The hotel owners say a guest from California reported seeing a possible mountain lion near the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Kinue Road around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
KITV.com
Report outlines 'egregious' overcrowding, other issues at Hilo Community Correctional Center
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A damaging report by the Hawaii Correctional System Oversight Commission revealed unsuitable conditions at Hilo's exceedingly crowded correctional facility. The report is based on a recent visit to the Hilo Community Correctional Center from staff with the Commission.
bigislandvideonews.com
Concerns Raised At Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission report details issues found during an August 25th tour of the "egregiously overcrowded" facility. (BIVN) – A September 2 report by the Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission – released outside of its regular meeting “due to serious and immediate concern involving the safety of those who work and live at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center” – provides details on the observations made by Oversight Coordinator Christin Johnson and Commissioner Ted Sakai during a tour of HCCC on August 25th.
bigislandnow.com
‘At-Risk’ Man Located in Good Health
Update: Big Island police reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, via an emailed media release that John Barbour, who was previously reported as missing and “at risk,” was located in Hilo in good health. Police thanked the public for its assistance with finding Barbour. Original story: Big...
bigislandnow.com
High Marks: Nationwide Ranking Puts UH, Hilo at Top of the Class
Study this: The University of Hawai‘i – and the Hilo campus specifically – is earning good grades in a number of key categories that make it a top-notch learning institution. That’s according to the U.S. News and World Report, which released its Best College Rankings on Sunday...
townandtourist.com
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
bigislandvideonews.com
13 Arrested In Hilo Police Warrant Sweep
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The interagency warrant sweep was conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, August 30, police say. UPDATE – (9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6) 13 wanted individuals were arrested last week following an interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area. The sweep was conducted...
bigislandnow.com
Police Seek Runaway Pāhoa Teen
Have you seen 16-year-old Lilinoe Ferreira? If so, Big Island police want to know. Police are asking for the public’s help with finding the Pāhoa teen, who was reported as a runaway. Ferreira was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 9 in the vicinity of Black Sands Subdivision,...
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Identify Man Killed In Puainako Street Incident
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Investigators believe the delivery driver was struck by his own flatbed truck, after he stopped on the side of the road just above the entrance to the Hilo Hillside subdivision. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31) Police say 62-year-old Allen Y.L. Kealoha of...
More wildcat sightings reported on Big Island
It has been 17 days since a Hawaii Island man took pictures of what appears to be some sort of large animal resembling a wildcat and its paw prints while the man was working on farmland above Kailua-Kona.
Hawaii man found guilty of filming 15-year-old girl shower
On June 12, 2018, a man recorded a 15-year-old girl taking a shower without her consent, according to the Prosecuting office of Hawaii.
bigislandmusic.net
Free Kainaliu Music Festival Coming Sept 24
Music, Food, and Fun for the whole family. Live music by John Keawe, Micah DeAguiar, Tani Waipa, Kenny T, Maka Gallinger, and the Lopaka Rootz Band. Bring your own chair and come soak in the sweet music of Big Island’s own. Stroll through town and enjoy the local shops, sidewalk sales, food trucks, and vendors.
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo Women’s Volleyball to Open PacWest Conference Slate
It’s back to the court this weekend for the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo women’s volleyball team, which opens Pacific West Conference play with back-to-back home matches in Hilo against in-state rivals Hawai‘i Pacific University and Chaminade University of Honolulu. The Vulcans take on Hawai‘i Pacific...
Hilo couple charged with conspiracy to distribute thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of meth
The County of Hawaii Prosecutor's Office said that two suspects were charged and accused of conspiracy to distribute over three pounds of meth and around 1,000 fentanyl pills on Friday, Aug. 12.
Mysterious cat seen jumping 6 feet into the air in Hawaii
Officials are investigating sightings of an unusual animal prowling the rural hills of Hawaii’s Big Island. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God. That is not a dog, that is a cat. That is a huge cat.’”
Man who hit Hawaii flight attendant is sentenced
The incident took place on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Hilo on Sept. 23, 2021.
KITV.com
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
