Hilo, HI

bigislandvideonews.com

Traffic Crash Closes Waikoloa Road

WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - The collision of a tractor trailer with a pickup truck on Waikoloa resulted in the closure of the road on Tuesday. UPDATE – (10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7) Police say the trailer of a semi-truck overturned on Waikoloa Road at 3:25 p.m. on Tuesday,...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

State Looks To Lease Hilo Country Club Condo Hotel Land

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi land board on Friday voted to authorize the issuance of a Request for Proposals to lease the "improved public lands" on Banyan Drive. The Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday voted to amend a prior action issuing a Request for Qualifications / Request for Proposals for a lease of public lands in the Banyan Drive resort area occupied by the Country Club Condo Hotel, in order to clarify that there will be no sale of the improvements – i.e. the hotel building.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Officials investigating reported sighting of mountain lion on Big Island

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A possible big cat sighting is being investigated on the Big Island. Video sent in to KITV4 from a local hotel in the Captain Cook area showed the reported sighting. The hotel owners say a guest from California reported seeing a possible mountain lion near the intersection of Hawaii Belt Road and Kinue Road around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Concerns Raised At Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center

HILO, Hawaiʻi - A Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission report details issues found during an August 25th tour of the "egregiously overcrowded" facility. (BIVN) – A September 2 report by the Hawaiʻi Correctional System Oversight Commission – released outside of its regular meeting “due to serious and immediate concern involving the safety of those who work and live at Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center” – provides details on the observations made by Oversight Coordinator Christin Johnson and Commissioner Ted Sakai during a tour of HCCC on August 25th.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

‘At-Risk’ Man Located in Good Health

Update: Big Island police reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, via an emailed media release that John Barbour, who was previously reported as missing and “at risk,” was located in Hilo in good health. Police thanked the public for its assistance with finding Barbour. Original story: Big...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

High Marks: Nationwide Ranking Puts UH, Hilo at Top of the Class

Study this: The University of Hawai‘i – and the Hilo campus specifically – is earning good grades in a number of key categories that make it a top-notch learning institution. That’s according to the U.S. News and World Report, which released its Best College Rankings on Sunday...
HILO, HI
Makai
townandtourist.com

25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Hawaii (Accessible & Gorgeous!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning a treehouse escape, most people probably don’t think of lush rainforests and sandy beaches. However, this and more is exactly what you’ll get from resting among the trees in beautiful Hawaii.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

13 Arrested In Hilo Police Warrant Sweep

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The interagency warrant sweep was conducted in the Hilo area on Tuesday, August 30, police say. UPDATE – (9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6) 13 wanted individuals were arrested last week following an interagency warrant sweep conducted in the Hilo area. The sweep was conducted...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Seek Runaway Pāhoa Teen

Have you seen 16-year-old Lilinoe Ferreira? If so, Big Island police want to know. Police are asking for the public’s help with finding the Pāhoa teen, who was reported as a runaway. Ferreira was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 9 in the vicinity of Black Sands Subdivision,...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Identify Man Killed In Puainako Street Incident

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Investigators believe the delivery driver was struck by his own flatbed truck, after he stopped on the side of the road just above the entrance to the Hilo Hillside subdivision. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31) Police say 62-year-old Allen Y.L. Kealoha of...
HILO, HI
bigislandmusic.net

Free Kainaliu Music Festival Coming Sept 24

Music, Food, and Fun for the whole family. Live music by John Keawe, Micah DeAguiar, Tani Waipa, Kenny T, Maka Gallinger, and the Lopaka Rootz Band. Bring your own chair and come soak in the sweet music of Big Island’s own. Stroll through town and enjoy the local shops, sidewalk sales, food trucks, and vendors.
KEALAKEKUA, HI
bigislandnow.com

UH-Hilo Women’s Volleyball to Open PacWest Conference Slate

It’s back to the court this weekend for the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo women’s volleyball team, which opens Pacific West Conference play with back-to-back home matches in Hilo against in-state rivals Hawai‘i Pacific University and Chaminade University of Honolulu. The Vulcans take on Hawai‘i Pacific...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government

NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
NAALEHU, HI

