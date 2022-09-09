Police: 2 Cobb Sheriff's deputies killed Thursday night while serving warrant

A Cobb County sheriff's deputy, armed with a rifle, in front of the Hampton Glen subdivision off Irwin road Thursday night. Ben Hendren for the MDJ

Two Cobb County sheriff's deputies died in the line of duty Thursday night while serving a warrant, a Cobb County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said.

The sheriff's office said around 9 p.m. that SWAT teams were on scene. After midnight, Sheriff Craig Owens announced that two suspects had been taken into custody.

Additional information, including the names of the deputies who were killed, will be released "as it becomes available," the sheriff's office said.

The shooting brought a heavy police presence in the area around the intersection of John Ward Road and Irwin Road in west Cobb. Roadblocks were set up in the area. Multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene, including the sheriff's office, Cobb County police, Marietta police, Powder Springs police and Georgia State Patrol.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting local law enforcement, though the Cobb County Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation, GBI Director Mike Register said.

Police agencies and officials from across Cobb expressed their condolences Thursday night, praying for the deputies and their families.

"My heart goes out to the families, friends, and peers of the two Cobb Sheriff deputies that were killed this evening in the line of duty," said Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. "Please keep in mind all those serving to keep our county safe."This is a developing story. Return for updates.