ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' as crowds mourn queen

By Jane Barlow, Yui Mok, Daniel LEAL, Anna Malpas and Max Delany, Laura Walsh, Jonathan WALTER, JUSTIN TALLIS
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLUyY_0hnzHAt300
Speaking for the first time as monarch, King Charles III thanked his 'darling mama' /POOL/AFP

King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking for the first time as monarch from Buckingham Palace, the 73-year-old thanked his "darling mama" for her "love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations".

"May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," Charles, wearing a black suit and tie, said in an emotional address -- in a quote from Hamlet.

"As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06I2Zo_0hnzHAt300
Buckingham Palace said the king and other members of the royal family would observe an extended mourning period /AFP

As Charles spoke, dignitaries attended a sombre remembrance service for the late queen at St Paul's Cathedral that saw the first official rendition of the updated national anthem "God Save the King".

Earlier, the oldest heir to ascend to the throne received flowers, cheers and even kisses as he greeted well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace on his return from Scotland, where his mother died "peacefully" aged 96 on Thursday.

"He's got a hard act to follow," Londoner Stephen Johnson, 56, told AFP, standing by the palace's railings holding a Union Jack flag and photo of the queen. "He's our king now, we've got to love him."

Church bells and ceremonial gun salutes for the departed monarch had sounded across a country dealing with the loss of a constant presence for the last 70 years.

- Tears -

Charles -- who held his first audience with British Prime Minister Liz Truss as monarch -- will be formally proclaimed king to the public at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06DBtT_0hnzHAt300
Charles' inaugural address as king was broadcast on television and on big screens /AFP

In his address, he said his elder son William, who moves up the line of succession to become heir, would become the new Prince of Wales.

William's wife Kate will also assume the title of Princess of Wales once held by his mother Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

Charles also expressed his "love" for his younger son Harry and Harry's wife Meghan who has levelled damaging criticisms against the royal family as the couple broke away to start a new life in the US.

Elizabeth II reigned for a record-breaking 70 years, a source of stability in a period of extraordinary change whose death sparked heartfelt tributes from across the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AqcSh_0hnzHAt300
King Charles III /AFP

The new king and other members of the royal family will observe an extended mourning period from Friday until seven days after her funeral.

The date of the funeral, which will be attended by heads of state and government, has yet to be officially announced but is expected to be on Monday, September 19.

While Britons adjusted to the shock of the departure of their only head of state since the aftermath of World War II, tributes poured in for one of the planet's most recognisable people.

Flowers were also left at British embassies around the world, including in Moscow -- currently at odds with London over the war in Ukraine.

- 'Sense of duty' -

Buckingham Palace in London became the epicentre for thousands of mourners, with flowers piling up in a sign of the reverence felt for the queen.

"I came to say a prayer," said Joan Russell, a 55-year-old project manager from northeast London, with tears running down her cheeks as she looked at the tributes lining the gates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEasJ_0hnzHAt300
Charles' mother Queen Elizabeth II, died aged 96 at her Balmoral retreat in Scotland /POOL/AFP

"She has been our monarch all my life and she has led by example, she has learnt, she has listened, wherever you go, she is our stamp," she added, noting "Charles has had such a great example to follow".

Premier Truss offered the nation's support to Charles as she said he now bore an "awesome responsibility" at the start of two days of special tributes to his mother in parliament.

"Even as he mourns, his sense of duty and service is clear," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NQpI_0hnzHAt300
Crowds began congregating at Buckingham Palace in central London as the news of the queen's death was announced /AFP

Truss lavished praise on the queen as "one of the greatest leaders the world has ever known".

"Her legacy will endure through the countless people she met, the global history she witnessed and the lives that she touched," the premier said.

While the government has said there is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the period of national mourning, many are doing so as a mark of respect.

The Premier League postponed all matches this weekend, the TUC umbrella body of trade unions postponed its congress due to begin on Sunday, while railway and postal workers halted upcoming strikes over pay, as Britain is gripped by soaring inflation and spiralling energy prices.

- Tearful tributes -

Elizabeth's public appearances had become rarer in the months since she spent an unscheduled night in hospital in October 2021 for undisclosed health tests.

She was seen smiling in her last official photographs from Tuesday when she appointed Truss as the 15th prime minister of her reign, which started with Winston Churchill in Downing Street.

But the queen, visibly thinner and stooped, leant on a walking stick. Her hand was also bruised dark blue-purple, sparking concern.

Jane Barlow, the photographer who took the last public pictures of the queen on Tuesday, said she was "frail" but in "good spirits".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHYGY_0hnzHAt300
Elizabeth II had reigned for a record-breaking 70 years, a source of constant stability /AFP

The queen's closest family members had rushed to be at her bedside Thursday at Balmoral, a private residence set among thousands of acres of rolling grouse moors and forests in the Scottish Highlands.

However, some of her closest relatives -- sons Andrew and Edward, and grandsons William and Harry -- arrived after she had died that afternoon.

Her body is expected to remain there initially before being taken Sunday to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

From the Scottish capital, her coffin is due to travel to London on Tuesday for a lying in state accessible to the public.

Officials expect more than one million people to file past the catafalque in Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the parliamentary complex, before the televised funeral service at Westminster Abbey opposite.

- Consistently popular -

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne aged just 25 in the exhausted aftermath of World War II, joining a world stage dominated by political figures from Churchill to Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin.

In the ensuing decades, the last vestiges of Britain's vast empire crumbled.

At home, Brexit shook the foundations of her kingdom, and her family endured a series of scandals.

But throughout, she remained consistently popular and was head of state not just of the United Kingdom but 14 former British colonies, including Australia and Canada.

New Zealand proclaimed Charles its new king. But Australia's new government looks set to revive a push to ditch the monarchy, casting doubt on his inheritance even as it mourns the queen.

The final public farewell at Westminster Abbey in London will be a public holiday in the form of a Day of National Mourning.

Charles's coronation, an elaborate ritual steeped in tradition and history, will take place in the same historic surroundings, as it has for centuries, on a date to be fixed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Jane Barlow
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
St Paul
Cheryl E Preston

Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
SheKnows

One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member. Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

The Queen Died ‘Peacefully’ at Her Home—Here’s Who Was With Her When She Passed

Long live the Queen. Since the news of her sudden death, there have been a lot of questions over how the Queen died and what caused her death. Queen Elizabeth II is the first child of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. She became Queen of the United Kingdom as well as the other Commonwealth countries in February 1952 after the death of her father. She was 25 years old at the time. She was married to Philip Mountbatten, a former prince of Greece and Denmark, from November 1947 until Prince Philip’s death in April 2021. The two had four children together: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#King Charles#Aftermath Of World War Ii#Uk#Commonwealth#St Paul S Cathedral
TIME

After Queen Elizabeth II's Death, Many Indians Are Demanding the Return of the Kohinoor Diamond

Shortly after British monarch Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, the word “Kohinoor” began trending on Indian Twitter. It was a reference to one of the world’s most famous gems. The Kohinoor diamond is just one of 2,800 stones set in the crown made for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother—but the 105-carat oval-shaped brilliant is the proverbial jewel in the crown.
WORLD
The Independent

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”. The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
The Hill

Trump offers statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death

Former President Trump responded to news that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed, leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III. “Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump said in a statement from his website 45office.com.
POTUS
E! News

What Camilla’s Role as Queen Consort Means

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. It's the dawn of a new era. Following the Sept. 8 death of Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace announced that her eldest son, Charles, is officially the King of the United Kingdom. As such, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, has been given the title Queen Consort, as confirmed by the palace in their statement.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Are Now Prince and Princess

Among the many bombs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped during their interview with Oprah Winfrey was the issue of as-yet-unborn Archie's official title (and possible skin tone). It was ultimately decided that Harry and Meghan's children would not be granted HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles, or the security those titles would have included. And then Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and now it looks like Archie and Lilibet will automatically be upgraded to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet anyway.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

AFP

83K+
Followers
33K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy