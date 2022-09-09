Read full article on original website
The Crimson Tide Needed Their Leaders to be Great.
Joel Clatt, a sports analyst for Fox, comments, "great players don't just play great. They play great when their greatness is needed.”. For Alabama to defeat Texas 20-19 on Saturday, greatness was required by its leaders. The greatness of kicker Will Reichard, edge rusher Will Anderson, and quarterback Bryce Young was needed throughout the entire game. Each one contributed to a pivotal moment in Alabama football history.
Alabama Kicker Recognized for Performance Against Texas
The kicker position at Alabama doesn't have the best reputation, as for years fans were haunted by missed kicks in big games. On Saturday, Will Reichard removed those doubts by completing two critical field goals that were pivotal to winning in Austin, Texas. Following his clutch performance, the SEC recognized him as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Kickoff Time Announced for Bama-Vanderbilt Game
Alabama fans get to experience another night game in Bryant Denny Stadium this season. The Crimson Tide kicks off against Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CST on the SEC Network for the Week 4 matchup, the SEC announced Monday. The Commodores travel to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2011 when...
Will Anderson Praises Atmosphere After Tough Win in Austin
Will Anderson is no stranger to big time contests in college football, but after a nail-biting victory on the road, he showed nothing but praise for the atmosphere created by fans in Austin. When asked about his experience during the game Anderson said, "this is probably the loudest environment I've...
Alabama Women’s Basketball Finalizes 2022-23 Schedule
The Alabama women’s basketball team's nonconference slate was released on Monday, completing the final 2022-23 schedule. The Crimson Tide opens up the season on Nov. 7, hosting in-state foe, Alabama A&M. The Tide then hits the road for back-to-back away games against Tulane (Nov. 10) and South Florida (Nov. 16).
Former Alabama Quarterback Suffers Back Spasms
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones suffered from back spasms after the New England Patriots' Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins 20-7. Jones went to the X-Ray room after the game and cancelled his post-game press conference. His back scans came back negative Sunday night. On Monday, it was announced...
Bama Wins With Class, Nick Saban Keeps Players From Flashing ‘Horns Down’
The Alabama Crimson Tide edged out the Texas Longhorns 20-19 on Saturday. Alabama played a sloppy game but came away with a win in a hostile environment. On Wednesday Alabama head coach Nick Saban was informed about the infamous "Horns Down" hand gesture that is often used to taunt the Longhorn faithful. It's a Big 12 rule that using the gesture results in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
UPDATE: Mathis Will Miss Remainder of Rookie Season
Washington Commanders first-year defensive lineman and Alabama rookie Phidarian Mathis is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022-2023 NFL season with a torn meniscus, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Mathis needed medical assistance and was carted off the field in the first quarter of the season...
What If: Painful Memory Resurfaces for Texas Longhorns Fans
This has been a regularly cycled question amongst the minds of fans of the Texas Longhorns, who have been subjected to a tough decade-and-change since the program's loss to Alabama in the 2009 BCS national title game. On Saturday, during the Longhorns' rather more painful 20-19 defeat against the Crimson...
No AC in Alabama Locker Room In DKR Stadium
The Texas Longhorn football stadium proved to be a tough road environment in more ways than one. The fans were rowdy, hot temperatures, and no AC in the visiting team's locker room. Rumors about the Longhorn visitors' locker room lacking air conditioning has circulated for years; however, the Alabama football...
Reichard Reveals Mindset Going Into Game-Winning Field Goal
Alabama place kicker, Will Reichard, stepped up when it mattered most, hitting the game winning 33-yard field goal with ten seconds left, as Alabama defeated Texas 20-19. After the game, Reichard talked about his mindset going into this huge moment. “I just wanted to get an opportunity I think, I...
Crimson Commanders: Week 1
There are currently five alumni of the University of Alabama football program that play for the NFL's Washington Commanders: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Cam Sims, Phidarian Mathis, and Brian Robinson, Jr. Every week of the NFL season, this column will serve as a summary of their performances and contributions to...
LOOK: 104 Snapshots From Alabama’s Narrow Victory Over Texas
The Alabama Crimson Tide went to Austin and came away with a 20-19 victory over the Texas Longhorns. Alabama was pushed to its limits in the Texas heat but managed to take down Steve Sarkisian to stay unbeaten through two weeks. "What I told the team is, you know, if...
Nick Saban Praises Cornerback for Performance Against Texas
After the Alabama Crimson Tide survived its road matchup against the Texas Longhorns, head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media in his post-game press conference about the performance of the cornerbacks. Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns picked apart the Crimson Tide cornerbacks the entire game. Texas had 292 total...
Will Anderson Jr.’s Up and Down Day in Texas
Will Anderson, Jr. had an up and down day against the Texas Longhorns in Alabama's 20-19 victory over Steve Sarkisian's program. While the Bronko Nagurski trophy winner recorded two tackles for loss and his first sack of the season, he also accounted for four penalties for 30 yards. That comes...
Eli Gold Provides Health Update
Eli Gold appeared on the Crimson Tide Sports Network Pregame Show on Saturday, where he gave an update on his health. “I wanted to take a moment to point out I’m not sick,” said Gold. “Some people may perceive that. I’m not sick. I have orthopedic issues. A lot of people who have seen me at baseball games, football games, whatever, know that I have had trouble getting around the last couple of years. It was time to get that taken care of.”
O.J. Howard Had Himself a Day in Texans Debut
Today's game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts marked the former Alabama Crimson Tide O.J. Howard's debut with the Texans. He hauled in two catches for 38 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the fact that the game ended in a tie, Howard displayed several positive traits that Texans supporters and fantasy football owners would find exciting.
Texas To Play Second Half With Backup Quarterback
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns are locked in a battle in Austin. The game is currently tied at 10-10 but the Longhorns are playing with its backup quarterback after starter Quinn Ewers was knocked out of the game with an apparent shoulder injury. Ewers was injured on the...
Former Alabama Running Back Receives Positive Injury Update
Former Alabama and current Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris' foot scans came back negative and he should be ready to play this weekend, according to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter. Harris left the game late in the fourth quarter of the Steelers 23-20 overtime win against the Cincinnati...
University of Alabama Announces Record Enrollment, Topping Pre-COVID Numbers
The University of Alabama broke its previous student enrollment records with the Fall 2022 class, school spokespeople announced Monday morning. Shane Dorrill, UA's assistant director of communications, said 38,645 students are enrolled this semester, narrowly topping the previous record of 38,563, which was set in 2017. The quality of students...
