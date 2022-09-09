ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Boogymama
4d ago

She's being a hypocrite. She is their charity! She's 18, is not attending school, yet they are paying for everything. They should stop paying and tell her that until she chooses to go to school she'll need to get a job and pay for anything beyond food and board. She needs a dose of reality, which shouldn't be a problem as she seems so find of "reality."

CAH
3d ago

i would give this adult child exactly what she wants, stop paying for everything for her and give that money to charity. if she wants anything she would have to earn the money like other adults. Time to grow up.

JustMyThoughts
2d ago

Lol, "the truth"? The truth is, she's a spoiled brat and hypocrite. She's 18, parents should have just left her home altogether so they could enjoy a break from her.

