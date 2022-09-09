ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

spotonidaho.com

Idaho gas prices continue to drop

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.44/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 24.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 70.9 cents...
spotonidaho.com

COVID-19 UPDATES: 458 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 458 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable...
spotonidaho.com

2 appointed to Serve Idaho

Gov. Brad Little has appointed Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone and Amanda Gardner of Clayton to Serve Idaho, the Governor's Commission on Service and Volunteerism. Metzler Fitzgerald will fill the role of an individual representing a community-based organization. Chair of the Lincoln...
spotonidaho.com

Gov. Gordon to convene mental health summit in October

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - "Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation," Governor Mark Gordon stated. "In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively...
WYOMING STATE

