Idaho gas prices continue to drop
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.44/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 24.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 70.9 cents...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 458 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 458 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable...
Are More Idaho Men Staying Home While Their Wives Work?
More and more women are joining the workforce, and it's not all that uncommon to see men staying home to take care of the family. But what about in Idaho? Are these trends mirrored in the Gem State? Continue reading...
2 appointed to Serve Idaho
Gov. Brad Little has appointed Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone and Amanda Gardner of Clayton to Serve Idaho, the Governor's Commission on Service and Volunteerism. Metzler Fitzgerald will fill the role of an individual representing a community-based organization. Chair of the Lincoln...
Oprah's Website Honors Idaho Festival as One of the Best Fall Festivals in America
Oprah is no stranger to the Gem State! She's been known to visit Idaho quite often and clearly, it left an impression! Continue reading...
This Famous Statue is Actually in Idaho?
She's not as impressive as the original in New York or the replica in Las Vegas, but she seems perfect hanging out at the lake. Continue reading...
Idaho State Police Investigates Single Vehicle Crash in Twin Falls County
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 1:21 P.M. on September 10,2022, at Shoshone Falls Grade Road in Twin Falls County. The driver of a Toyota RAV4 was driving northbound, down the grade, when the vehicle drifted off the right shoulder and hit a boulder....
How one company is making housing material out of a newly legalized crop
Courtesy KIVI KETCHUM (KIVI) - A house built out of plants - the idea seems odd at first but one Idaho company has a chance to change the insulation market by creating a bio-based, non-toxic and safe-to-touch product that could end up on the other side of your walls. Hempitecture...
Idaho superintendent submits $1.5 million budget request for training on dyslexia
Courtesy Idaho Statesman BOISE (Idaho Statesman) - More than $1 million could be put toward training opportunities to help teachers identify and work with dyslexic students in schools across Idaho. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra proposed a $1.5 million...
Gov. Gordon to convene mental health summit in October
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - "Mental health continues to be a rising concern for many in our great state. In 2020, Wyoming, sadly, had the highest rate of death by suicide in the nation," Governor Mark Gordon stated. "In order to address the scope of the problem, we must be actively...
Democrats feel pressure to 'save the republic' in campaigns to run state election systems
Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state. Finchem has said that if...
